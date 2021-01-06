



Performance



SUVs always have high performance engines. Their engines however, focus on producing more torque as they are built to go through rugged patches off the roads. Despite their heavy build, SUVs are quite powerful and pull their weight without an effort. Several SUVs are purpose built to haul as many as eight occupants through the toughest terrains.



SUV Manufacturers



Few brands like Jeep, Range Rover and Land Rover have been thriving off by producing only SUVs. Other brands that make SUVs include Audi, Bentley, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Ford, Porsche, Lamborghini, Ferrari, Cadillac, Infiniti, Lexus, Chevrolet, GMC, Dodge, Nissan, Mitsubishi, Acura, Volvo, Maserati, Nissan, Renault, Subaru, Honda, Hyundai, Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, and Tata. brawny, bulky and robust design feature. The ground clearance is also high on SUVs to give them an edge over rocky paths. SUVs also use their high ground clearance, large tyres to wade through shallow river crossings.SUVs always have high performance engines. Their engines however, focus on producing more torque as they are built to go through rugged patches off the roads. Despite their heavy build, SUVs are quite powerful and pull their weight without an effort. Several SUVs are purpose built to haul as many as eight occupants through the toughest terrains.Few brands like Jeep, Range Rover and Land Rover have been thriving off by producing only SUVs. Other brands that make SUVs include Audi, Bentley, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Ford, Porsche, Lamborghini, Ferrari, Cadillac, Infiniti, Lexus, Chevrolet, GMC, Dodge, Nissan, Mitsubishi, Acura, Volvo, Maserati, Nissan, Renault, Subaru, Honda, Hyundai, Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, and Tata. SUV Cars Price List (2023) in India Model Name Price Toyota Fortuner ₹ 29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs Hyundai Creta ₹ 10 - 17.87 Lakhs Mahindra Bolero ₹ 8.53 - 10.81 Lakhs Tata Harrier ₹ 13.84 - 21.09 Lakhs Land Rover Range Rover ₹ 2.39 - 3.52 Cr

...Read More

Read Less

SUV is an abbreviation for Sports Utility Vehicle. As the name suggests, these vehicles have the power to go off the road and they have the space to carry utilities.SUVs are built heavy and are sturdy on roads as well as off-roads. They have a