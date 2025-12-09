Vingroup inks $3 billion MoU with Telangana to develop multi-sector ecosystem

Vingroup has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Telangana, marking one of the state’s largest proposed foreign investments aimed at developing a wide-ranging multi-sector ecosystem. Announced at the Telangana Rising Global Summit in Hyderabad, the $3 billion proposal will be implemented in phases and cover smart urban development, electric mobility, charging infrastructure across 2,500 hectares, tourism, renewable energy, and large-scale connectivity projects. The agreement also marks a major step in Vingroup’s India strategy, underlining Vietnam’s largest private conglomerate's global ambitions.

Electric mobility push with VinFast and GSM

Among the headlines of the MoU is Vingroup’s proposed introduction of India’s first large-scale electric taxi fleet in Telangana. The company plans to build a full mobility-as-a-service platform in the state using its mobility arm, GSM, and VinFast vehicles.

Smart urban development anchored by Vinhomes

The MoU further proposes a Vinhomes Smart City project, planned over 1,080 hectares and designed to accommodate around 2 lakh residents. The mega development project is expected to create nearly 10,000 jobs and will integrate low-rise and high-rise clusters, modern amenities, a limited footprint, and sustainable planning principles.

Education, healthcare and charging infrastructure

Through the MoU, Vingroup aims to develop essential social infrastructure across 70 hectares of planned land area, including its Vinschool K-12 education network, Vinmec multi-specialty hospitals and the V-Green EV charging ecosystem. These initiatives aim to support the broader smart city development and contribute to Telangana’s healthcare and education capacity.

Tourism, entertainment and renewable energy expansion

The MoU also outlines plans for a 350-hectare tourism and entertainment hub under VinWonders, featuring a theme park, zoo and safari. In the renewable energy space, Vingroup’s VinEnergo division has proposed building a 500 MW solar farm across 500 hectares to power future urban zones and the larger mobility ecosystem with clean electricity.

Government assurance on land, planning and infrastructure

As part of the MoU, the Telangana government has committed to facilitating land identification and allocation, coordinating master planning, supporting administrative processes and developing the required connecting infrastructure. Incentives under existing state policies will also be considered to accelerate project timelines.

Speaking on the agreement, A. Revanth Reddy, Chief Minister, Government of Telangana, stated, “The USD 3 billion investment by Vingroup is a massive vote of confidence in the ‘Telangana Rising’ vision, particularly our focus on sustainable urban development and green infrastructure. This is more than capital; it’s a partnership to build a futuristic, net-zero city and introduce India’s first large-scale electric taxi fleet, directly improving the quality of life for our citizens. Our government guarantees accelerated execution to ensure this global vision becomes a local reality."

Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of Vingroup Asia and VinFast Asia, said, “Vingroup sees tremendous potential in Telangana and we aspire to build a long-term partnership with the state government. With our proven track record in delivering mega urban developments, large-scale infrastructure and a comprehensive electric mobility ecosystem, we believe that our collaboration with Telangana will generate tangible value, promote sustainable development and enhance the quality of life for local residents."

The MoU deepens Vingroup’s growing presence in India, following VinFast’s entry with a production facility in Tamil Nadu and plans for a wider EV ecosystem. It also reflects the expanding economic cooperation between India and Vietnam, with Telangana positioned as a gateway for Southeast Asian investment.

