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MARUTI SUZUKI Brezza

₹7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
3.5Expert Score
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The Maruti Suzuki Brezza continues to lead the subcompact SUV segment in India, offering a blend of practical space, modern technology, and efficient performance. With the latest update, Maruti Suzuki has refreshed the popular compact SUV, introducing an expanded engine lineup—including a new turbo-petrol option alongside the reliable naturally aspirated petrol and factory-fitted CNG variants. Positioned as an accessible, feature-packed urban cruiser, the 2026 Brezza caters to a wide spectrum of car buyers looking for low cost of ownership and high resale value.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price in India and Variants

The 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is priced competitively to maintain its dominant market position in the compact SUV segment.

  • Ex-Showroom Price Range: 7.40 Lakhs – 13.40 Lakhs (Ex-showroom)
  • Starting Price: 7.40 Lakhs for the base Brezza LXi Petrol 1.5L Manual variant
  • Top Trim Price: 13.40 Lakhs for the top-spec Brezza ZXi Plus 1.5L Automatic variant

Key Variant Price Breakdown

Variant NameEngine & TransmissionFuel TypeEx-Showroom Price
Brezza LXi1.5L Petrol ManualPetrol 7.40 Lakhs
Brezza LXi CNG1.5L CNG ManualCNG 9.40 Lakhs
Brezza VXi1.5L Petrol ManualPetrol 9.49 Lakhs
Brezza ZXi1.5L Petrol ManualPetrol 10.69 Lakhs
Brezza VXi AT1.5L Petrol AutomaticPetrol 10.85 Lakhs
Brezza ZXi Plus (1.0L Turbo)1.0L Turbo Petrol ManualPetrol 10.99 Lakhs
Brezza ZXi Plus1.5L Petrol ManualPetrol 11.80 Lakhs
Brezza ZXi AT1.5L Petrol AutomaticPetrol 12.20 Lakhs
Brezza ZXi Plus AT1.5L Petrol AutomaticPetrol 13.40 Lakhs

Exterior Design and Dimensions

The 2026 Brezza carries a bold SUV stance featuring sharp LED headlights, integrated daytime running lights (DRLs), dual-tone alloy wheels, and functional roof rails. Subtle aesthetic revisions bring a refreshed front and rear profile while preserving the solid proportions that buyers prefer.

  • Overall Length - 3,995 mm
  • Overall Width - 1,790 mm
  • Overall Height - 1,685 mm
  • Seating Capacity - 5 Passengers

Engine Options, Performance, and Transmission

Maruti Suzuki offers multiple powertrain options on the 2026 Brezza, allowing buyers to prioritise either punchy performance, smooth automatic urban cruising, or maximum fuel economy.

1. 1.5L K15C Smart Hybrid Petrol Engine

The proven 1,462 cc naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine delivers a refined and linear power response ideal for everyday city commuting and highway cruising.

  • Power: 102 bhp @ 6,000 rpm
  • Torque: 139 Nm @ 4,400 rpm
  • Transmissions: 5-speed Manual & 6-speed Torque Converter Automatic with paddle shifters

2. 1.0L Boosterjet Turbo-Petrol Engine

Designed for drivers seeking extra mid-range punch, the 998 cc turbocharged petrol option elevates the performance profile of the SUV.

  • Power: 109 bhp
  • Torque: 170 Nm
  • Transmission: 6-speed Manual

3. 1.5L K15C Factory-Fitted S-CNG Engine

For budget-conscious buyers and high-mileage commuters, the S-CNG variant integrates a bi-fuel setup with an underbody fuel tank structure.

  • Power (CNG Mode): 86 bhp
  • Torque (CNG Mode): 121.5 Nm
  • Transmission: 5-speed Manual

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Fuel Efficiency and Mileage

Fuel efficiency remains one of the core strengths of the Brezza lineup, supported by Smart Hybrid technology in petrol powertrains and optimised S-CNG calibration.

  • 1.5L Petrol Manual - 19.89 kmpl
  • 1.5L Petrol Automatic - 19.80 kmpl
  • 1.0L Turbo-Petrol MT - 20.47 kmpl
  • 1.5L S-CNG Manual - 25.51 km/kg

Interior Amenities, Comfort, and Technology

Inside the cabin, the 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza features an updated interior layout focused on passenger convenience, ergonomic ease, and modern tech integration.

  • Infotainment & Connectivity: An updated 10.1-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen display featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, paired with a premium multi-speaker audio system.
  • Cabin Comfort: Front ventilated seats, powered driver seat adjustment, ambient lighting, new interior upholstery, automatic climate control, and rear AC vents.
  • Driver Convenience: Electric sunroof, Head-Up Display (HUD), 360-degree surround-view camera, tilt and telescopic steering wheel, wireless phone charger, and keyless push-button start.
  • Cargo Capacity: Practical boot space designed to handle family luggage, complemented by 60:40 split-folding rear seats.

Safety Features and Build Quality

The 2026 Brezza delivers high safety standards with robust structural protection and essential active safety features across variants.

  • Airbag Protection: 6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Side, and Curtain) on higher trims.
  • Active Safety Tech: Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Hold Assist, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX child seat anchors as standard.
  • Visibility Features: 360-degree camera, automatic headlamps, rear defogger, and parking sensors.
  • Crash Rating Context: Built on Suzuki's Global C platform, the vehicle holds a 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash tests, scoring high marks in both adult and child occupant protection.

Market Competitors

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza competes in India's highly crowded compact SUV space against strong rivals, including:

  • Tata Nexon
  • Hyundai Venue
  • Mahindra XUV 3XO
  • Skoda Kylaq
  • Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Summary

The 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza delivers a well-rounded package for urban commuters and small families. With competitive pricing starting at 7.40 Lakhs, multiple fuel options including CNG and Turbo-petrol, an ARAI mileage up to 25.51 km/kg, and modern features like a 360-degree camera and ventilated seats, the Brezza remains a top recommendation in the subcompact SUV segment.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    998 - 1462 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    19.96-21.09 kmpl
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol | CNG
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    170 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
View All Brezza SpecsView specs icon

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Videos

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Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift: Hits and Misses
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Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift: Hits and Misses

New Maruti Brezza Facelift: Rear Seat Check
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New Maruti Brezza Facelift: Rear Seat Check

Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift gets underbody CNG tank
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Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift gets underbody CNG tank

Top 7 changes on Maruti Brezza facelift
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Top 7 changes on Maruti Brezza facelift

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift Launched!
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Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift Launched!

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Variants

Maruti Suzuki Brezza price starts at ₹ 7.4 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 13.71 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Brezza comes in 19 variants. Maruti Suzuki Brezza's top variant is Zxi Plus Petrol 1.5L Automatic Dual Tone.
Filter variants by:
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Petrol
CNG
Automatic
Manual
19 Variants Available
Brezza Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual
₹7.4 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Brezza Lxi Petrol 1.5L Manual
₹8.3 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Brezza Vxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual
₹8.55 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Maruti Suzuki Brezza Latest Updates

Calendar icon12 Aug 2026
Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Hyundai Venue are popular Indian SUVs, offering affordability and practicality, with varying EMIs.Read Full Story
Calendar icon3 Aug 2026
Passenger vehicle sales hit a record in July, driven by GST cuts, reduced repo rates, and tax relief.Read Full Story
Calendar icon2 Aug 2026
Maruti Suzuki India achieved record sales in July 2026, with domestic sales surpassing 200,000 units, driven by strong demand for compact cars and SUVs.Read Full Story
Calendar icon31 Jul 2026
Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift offers competitive features and pricing, rivaling the performance-oriented Skoda Kylaq in the sub-4m SUV segment.Read Full Story
Calendar icon29 Jul 2026
Maruti Suzuki launches 2026 Brezza facelift in India with enhanced safety, convenience, and technology features across four variants.Read Full Story

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Maruti Suzuki Brezza Expert Review

By: Saptak Bardhan
By: Saptak Bardhan
4
Performance
5
Safety
3.5
Design
3.5
Feature
4
Comfort

Pros

New Engine, better performanceVentilated front seatsUnderbody CNG tank

Cons

Small boot of 328LHard plastics used all over the cabinNo ADAS

Does power really come at a price? There is no right or wrong answer; there is only perspective. However, the narrative changes completely in the automotive sector, where people often pay top dollar for the world's most powerful cars. Koenigsegg, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Ferrari, Rimac and Henessey often ask for an exorbitant amount of money, which is often proportional to the power the car produces. However, Maruti Suzuki is breaking the norm, with tax benefits making a small cameo in the process, as the company has updated its best-selling SUV in India, the Brezza, after four years.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Power-ful-filled

Maruti Suzuki has introduced its three-cylinder BoosterJet engine with the Brezza facelift. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza now boasts two engine options: a 1.5L K15C four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 103 PS and 136.8 Nm of torque, and a 1.0L BoosterJet three-cylinder turbocharged engine borrowed from the Fronx but boasting a higher power output of 109 PS and 170 Nm of torque.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift Boosterjet engine
Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift Boosterjet engine

Additionally, a big change in the Maruti Suzuki Brezza is the six-speed manual transmission, which replaces the five-speed unit in the previous iteration. While the K15C is paired with the new six-speed manual and the six-speed torque converter automatic, the 1.0L BoosterJet is paired with a six-speed manual only.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift: Design Changes? Where?

Maruti Suzuki has truly given the word facelift meaning, as the company's sub-4m SUV looks the same, with only a few changes. The design changes include a dark chrome panel between the headlamps, which replaces the piano black panel. Honestly, I like the design more than the previous iteration, since it looks more rugged now. The fog lamp assembly has been borrowed from the Victoris, which looks premium and upmarket. The addition of front parking sensors and a bull bar-inspired lower front grille gives the Brezza facelift an SUV-like vibe, while the pre-facelifted SUV looked docile.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift rear section
Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift rear section

The side profile of the Brezza facelift remains relatively unchanged. Two major changes on the side include the four-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels that replace the five-spoke alloy wheel design, and silver garnishes on the door, making the side look a little more appealing than the outgoing model. The rear bumper gets a silver ridge-like design, continuing with the rugged appeal in the back as well—the models equipped with the 1.0L Boosterjet engine get a ‘Turbo BoosterJet’ badging at the tailgate and stickers on the rear quarter glass. To woo the youth, the company introduced two new colour options, including Vivacious Orange and Lustrous Beige.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift: Classy Interior

The hard plastics continue to dominate the cabin of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza. The layered dashboard continues its reign in the Brezza, with the colour of the plaque changing from maroon to brown. However, one of the biggest changes on the interior of the Brezza facelift is the 10.1-inch digital infotainment system, which has also been borrowed from the 9-inch digital infotainment system. In addition, it gets connected car features, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and Alexa features, among others. The ventilated front seats are a much-needed addition, which have been introduced in the Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift. Additionally, the upholstery has been updated to a brown and black dual-tone fabric and leatherette upholstery.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift interior with new infotainment system and a six-speed MT
Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift interior with new infotainment system and a six-speed MT

However, the rest of the interior remains unchanged, with the same analogue instrument cluster with MID, a head-up display, park assist, a cooled glovebox, toggle switches for the air conditioner, and a sliding armrest with storage, wireless smartphone charger with cooling effect, and plenty of space to store water bottles in the door bins. Moving to the rear seats, the bench is wide enough to accommodate three people with relative ease. The rear AC vents keep the passengers in the back cool. Much like the pre-facelifted version, the window area is big and the single-pane sunroof on offer makes the car look spacious on the inside. The front seat backs offer pockets to store documents and magazines, while USB Type-A and Type-C ports keep devices charged on the go. The boot space, still, remains the same at 328L, but the spare tyre has been removed from the SUV. The CNG tank-equipped Brezza owners can also use the entire 328L of boot space, owing to the tank being moved to the underbody similar to the Victoris.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift: More power, baby!!!!

We drove the BoosterJet-equipped Brezza, and I am extremely happy to state that Maruti Suzuki has really hit the nail with this one! One of the things that Maruti Suzuki does best is make great engines, and the tune of the BoosterJet engine which the Brezza facelift boasts is just amazing. We drove it on open stretches of roads and in city traffic, and the car felt extremely easy to drive. The BoosterJet engine is extremely responsive, allowing for quick acceleration. There is turbo lag, but it has been well contained, making the SUV pretty responsive to the throttle. The Brezza facelift, at any given point in time, did not feel out of its depth, be it tackling heavy city traffic or the highways.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift driving in Mumbai
Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift driving in Mumbai

The clutch is light, and I did not feel tired despite driving it for almost an entire day. The gear throws are short and crisp, while the gear lever falls to hand perfectly. The car felt powerful from the get-go as I could feel the bump in power and torque, considering it has more than the 1.5L K15C NA petrol engine. The SUV continues to pull from the 1,700 rpm mark all the way to the 5,500 rpm mark, after which the power delivery starts to flatten a little, with its redline being at 6,200 rpm. The increase in torque makes the acceleration feel exhilarating. Despite being a more powerful engine, it still boasts a Maruti Suzuki branding, which means fuel economy has not been compromised. Interestingly, the turbocharged Maruti Suzuki Brezza boasts a fuel economy of 20.47 kmpl, which, arguably, is one of the best in the segment for a forced-induction engine.

While the pre-facelifted Brezza boasted a relaxed driving experience, the turbocharged Brezza wants to be pushed hard but always in control. The steering, like other Maruti Suzuki steering, is pretty responsive, while the car is extremely manoeuvrable in traffic. We sped the car up to 80 kmph, and on an elongated curve, we continued to accelerate with a light foot, reaching a maximum speed of 100 kmph, and the car felt planted. The brakes equipped with the Brezza facelift feel very responsive and instil a lot of confidence, even at high speeds. The suspension setup has been carried over from the pre-facelift model and is on the softer side, filtering out big potholes. The NVH levels have been well managed as well, with the cabin being so silent that we could not hear any engine noise until I revved the engine really high or the ambient noises were way too loud for the car to keep them out. Just so you know, the company is offering the 1.0L BoosterJet engine right from the base model, allowing for a lower price point owing to the tax benefits which were missing with the earlier model. However, I feel that if an automatic gearbox had been offered with the turbocharged engine, it really would have been the cherry on top.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift: Conclusion

I believe that the Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift is one of the best value-for-money propositions in the sub-compact SUV segment in the market, priced at an introductory price of 7.39 lakh (ex-showroom), which is almost a lakh less than its outgoing model, which was priced at 8.26 lakh (ex-showroom). The 1.0L Boosterjet engine works great for the SUV, while the trusted K15C has not been discarded, giving customers enough options to choose from. Another change, moving the CNG tank to the underbody, allows customers to use the full boot space of 328L while other CNG options don’t allow that. The fuel economy figures just make the deal sweeter. As the SUV craze cements itself in India, Maruti Suzuki has really set the competition ablaze with the new Brezza. While we believe the interior could be a little more upmarket, with higher-quality plastics, I would not complain too much, considering it has all the essential features a customer needs.

The company has got the pricing spot on, making it one of the most affordable SUVs in the market. It really has gone from being one of the most expensive SUVs in the segment to one of the most economical. Maruti Suzuki heard the critics during the Brezza’s launch in 2022 and worked on their feedback, integrating everything they missed out on in this update. If you are enthusiastic about driving, just take it for a spin, and it will not disappoint you!

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Images

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Image 1
Maruti Suzuki Brezza Image 2
Maruti Suzuki Brezza Image 3
Maruti Suzuki Brezza Image 4
Maruti Suzuki Brezza Image 5
Maruti Suzuki Brezza Image 6

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Colours

Maruti Suzuki Brezza is available in the 10 Colours in India.

Bluish Black
Lustrous Beige
Lustrous Beige With Bluish Black Roof
Magma Grey
Pearl Arctic White
Pearl Arctic White With Bluish Black Roof
Sizzling Red
Sizzling Red With Bluish Black Roof
Splendid Silver
Viva Ciouso Range
Bluish black

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Hyundai Venue N Line

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Maruti Suzuki Brezza Safety Ratings

In Bharat NCAP it has been awarded 5 stars in adult occupancy and 5 stars in child occupancy.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza User Reviews & Ratings

4.2Engine & Performance
4.2Features
4.3Safety
4.4Design
4.5Value For Money
4.4Comfort
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Maruti Suzuki Brezza User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is praised for its design, comfort, and fuel efficiency. Users appreciate its spacious interior and reliable performance, though some desire better engine power and interior quality.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStylish design with strong road presence
  • check circle iconExcellent fuel efficiency
  • check circle iconSpacious and comfortable interior
  • check circle iconReliable performance and low maintenance cost
  • check circle iconComprehensive safety features

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconEngine lacks power for overtaking
  • warning iconInterior plastic quality could be improved
  • warning iconTouchscreen infotainment system lags occasionally
  • warning iconBoot space is limited for long trips
  • warning iconHigher price compared to some rivals

User Reviews

Great Resale Value and Network
Maruti's biggest advantage. Easy to sell later. Service center everywhere. These things matter in the long run. The car itself is good too, no major flaws.
By: Omkar Deshpande (Dec 22, 2025)
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Impressive City Mileage
The city mileage is surprisingly good for an SUV of this size. Low cost of ownership is a huge plus. My daily commute is now much cheaper.
By: Lata Bisht (Dec 22, 2025)
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Great Looks, Refined Engine
Looks very modern and imposing. The engine is super refined and quiet, especially at cruising speeds. The 360-degree camera is a boon for parking.
By: Sonali Bose (Dec 22, 2025)
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Comfortable and Good Visibility
The large windows and high seating give excellent all-around visibility, making driving in traffic much less stressful. Good all-around comfort for passengers.
By: Kartik Mehra (Dec 22, 2025)
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Disappointed with Brezza
The Brezza's biggest letdown is its engine. It feels so underpowered on the highways and overtaking is a struggle. The car is priced too high for what it offers. The interior plastics are hard and scratchy. I feel like there are better options in the market at this price.
By: Akshat Garg (Oct 1, 2025)
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Maruti Suzuki Brezza Related News

Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Hyundai Venue are two of the most popular SUVs in the Indian passenger vehicle market.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: Monthly EMI comparison
12 Aug 2026
The deliveries of the Brezza facelift have now started.
2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift deliveries begin
29 Jul 2026
The 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is available in four major grade options: LXI, VXI, ZXI, and ZXI+.
If I were buying new Maruti Suzuki Brezza, this is the variant I would pick
28 Jul 2026
Maruti Suzuki Brezza has received a major powertrain upgrade in the form of a new turbocharged petrol engine, borrowed from Maruti Suzuki Fronx, ramping up its competitiveness against Tata Nexon.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata Nexon: Base and top turbo-petrol variants EMI comparison
27 Jul 2026
The 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be sold in four trims with a broad spread of comfort and safety features.
2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift variants, features and engine options explained
27 Jul 2026
View all
 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Related News

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Specifications and Features

Max Power109 PS
Airbags6 Airbags
Body TypeSUV
Max Torque170 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage19.96-21.09 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Transmission
Engine998-1462 cc
SunroofSingle Pane
Fuel TypePetrol,CNG
View all Brezza specs and features

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