Brezza is a 5 seater SUV which has 15 variants. The price of Brezza Zxi Plus AT Dual Tone (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 16.13 Lakhs. The fuel capacity Brezza is a 5 seater SUV which has 15 variants. The price of Brezza Zxi Plus AT Dual Tone (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 16.13 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Zxi Plus AT Dual Tone is 48 litres & Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift respectively. It offers many features like Cruise Control, Door Ajar Warning, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, 12V Power Outlets and specs like: Engine Type: K15C Smart Hybrid Max Torque: 136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift Fuel Tank Capacity: 48 litres BootSpace: 328 litres Mileage of Zxi Plus AT Dual Tone is 19.8 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less