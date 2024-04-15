Saved Articles

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Zxi Plus Dual Tone

4 out of 5
4 out of 5
14.47 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Maruti Suzuki Brezza Key Specs
Engine1462 cc
Mileage19.8 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Brezza specs and features

Brezza Zxi Plus Dual Tone Latest Updates

Brezza is a 5 seater SUV which has 15 variants. The price of Brezza Zxi Plus Dual Tone in Delhi is Rs. 14.47 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of

  • Engine Type: K15C Smart Hybrid
  • Max Torque: 136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 48 litres
  • BootSpace: 328 litres
    • Mileage of Zxi Plus Dual Tone is 19.8 kmpl....Read More

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Zxi Plus Dual Tone Price

    Zxi Plus Dual Tone
    ₹14.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    12,64,000
    RTO
    1,31,230
    Insurance
    51,600
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    14,47,330
    EMI@31,109/mo
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Zxi Plus Dual Tone Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    K15C Smart Hybrid
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    19.8 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    1462 cc, Inline, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Front Tyres
    215 / 60 R16
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Torsion Beam & CoiL Spring
    Front Suspension
    Mac Pherson Strut 5 coil
    Rear Tyres
    216 / 60 R16
    Length
    3995 mm
    Wheelbase
    2500 mm
    Height
    1685 mm
    Width
    1790 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    328 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    48 litres
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    -
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    -
    Parking Assist
    360 Camera
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    -
    Trip Meter
    -
    Shift Indicator
    -
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    -
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    -
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    -
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Seat Adjustment
    2 Way
    Rub - Strips
    -
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    -
    Body Kit
    -
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Electrically Adjustable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    -
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    -
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Scuff Plates
    -
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    -
    Door Pockets
    -
    Boot-lid Opener
    -
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Side Window Blinds
    -
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Cornering Headlights
    -
    Glove Box Lamp
    -
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    -
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    -
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    -
    Tail Lights
    -
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    -
    Warranty (Years)
    -
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    -
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    -
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    -
    CD Player
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    GPS Navigation System
    -
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    -
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    -
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    -
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    -
    Airbags
    -
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    -
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    -
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    -
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    -
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    -
    Brake Assist (BA)
    -
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    -
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    -
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Interior Colours
    -
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    -
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    -
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Zxi Plus Dual Tone EMI
    EMI27,998 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    13,02,597
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    13,02,597
    Interest Amount
    3,77,276
    Payable Amount
    16,79,873

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza other Variants

    LXi
    ₹9.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    8,29,000
    RTO
    62,860
    Insurance
    38,800
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    9,31,160
    EMI@20,014/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close
    LXi S-CNG
    ₹10.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    VXi
    ₹10.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    VXi S-CNG
    ₹12.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    ZXi
    ₹12.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Vxi AT
    ₹12.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Zxi Dual Tone
    ₹12.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    ZXi S-CNG
    ₹13.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    ZXi S-CNG Dual Tone
    ₹14.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    ZXi Plus
    ₹14.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    ZXI AT
    ₹14.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Zxi AT Dual Tone
    ₹14.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Zxi Plus AT Dual Tone
    ₹16.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    ZXi Plus AT
    ₹15.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
