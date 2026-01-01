|Engine
|998 cc
|Mileage
|21.5 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Fronx Alpha 1.0L Turbo MT Dual Tone, equipped with a 1.0L Turbo Boosterjet and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹12.14 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Fronx deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 21.5 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Fronx Alpha 1.0L Turbo MT Dual Tone is available in 7 colour options: Arctic White, Grandeur Grey, Opulent Red, Earthen Brown, Bluish Black, Nexa Blue, Splendid Silver.
The Fronx Alpha 1.0L Turbo MT Dual Tone is powered by a 998 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 99 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 147.6 Nm @ 2000-4500 rpm of torque.
In the Fronx's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor priced between ₹7.76 Lakhs - 13.06 Lakhs or the Nissan Magnite priced between ₹5.65 Lakhs - 11.13 Lakhs.
The Fronx Alpha 1.0L Turbo MT Dual Tone has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater, Cruise Control and Keyless Start/ Button Start.