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Maruti Suzuki Fronx Front Left Side
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Maruti Suzuki Fronx Front Right Side
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Maruti Suzuki Fronx Headlight
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Maruti Suzuki Fronx Rear Left View
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Maruti Suzuki Fronx Rear View
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Maruti Suzuki Fronx Side View Left
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Maruti Suzuki Fronx Specifications

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 6,84,900 in India. It is available in 16 variants, 998 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic. Maruti Suzuki Fronx mileage is 20.01-28.51 kmpl.
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₹6.85 - 11.98 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
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Maruti Suzuki Fronx Specs

Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes in fourteen petrol variant and two CNG variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 20.01-28.51 kmpl kmpl, depending ...Read More