Maruti Suzuki Fronx Specifications

Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes in fourteen petrol variant and two CNG variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 20.01-28.51 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Fronx measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,765 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,520 mm. The ground clearance of Fronx is 190 mm. A five-seat model, Maruti Suzuki Fronx sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less