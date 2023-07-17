HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Specifications

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 7,46,500 in India. It is available in 14 variants, 998.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic .
7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Specs

Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes in twelve petrol variant and two CNG variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Fronx measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,765 mm in width and has a ...Read More

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Alpha 1.0L Turbo 6 AT Dual Tone
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
1.0L Turbo Boosterjet
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
740 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
147.6 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
20.01 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
99 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Minimum Turning Radius
4.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
195 / 60 R16
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
308 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres
Length
3995 mm
Wheelbase
2520 mm
Kerb Weight
1030 kg
Height
1550 mm
Width
1765 mm
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
Analogue
Shift Indicator
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
Driver
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Glove Box Lamp
No
Fog Lights
Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
9 inch
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Driver Armrest
Yes

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Alternatives

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7 - 13.24 Lakhs
Fronx vs Nexon
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

7.61 - 11.21 Lakhs
Fronx vs Vitara Brezz...
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Fronx vs Exter
Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue

7.53 - 12.72 Lakhs
Fronx vs Venue
Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet

6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs
Fronx vs Sonet

Maruti Suzuki Fronx News

Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG has been launched immediately after the launch of the Hyundai Exter CNG, increasing intensity in the CNG-powered SUV segment.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG vs Hyundai Exter CNG: Which one should you choose
17 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be offered through the Nexa retail chain of Maruti Suzuki.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG launched, prices start at 8.41 lakh
12 Jul 2023
Hyundai Exter (centre) will take on rivals like the Tata Punch (left) and Maruti Suzuki Fronx (right) in the battle for small SUVs in India.
Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch, Maruti Fronx: Price, features, specs and engines compared
12 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Fronx being shipped from ports in Mundra, Mumbai and Pipavav.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx exports begin; first batch of 556 units shipped
6 Jul 2023
Despite being touted as a premium car, Maruti Suzuki Fronx's lower variants like Sigma, Delta or Delta Plus lack a few features that are available in a majority of modern vehicles.
Planning to buy Maruti Suzuki Fronx's Sigma or Delta? Know if they are value-for-money
2 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Variants & Price List

Maruti Suzuki Fronx price starts at ₹ 7.46 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 13.13 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes in 14 variants. Maruti Suzuki Fronx top variant price is ₹ 13.13 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Sigma 1.2L MT
7.46 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Delta 1.2L MT
8.32 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Sigma 1.2 CNG
8.41 Lakhs*
1197 cc
CNG
Manual
Delta Plus 1.2L MT
8.72 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Delta 1.2L AGS
8.88 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Delta Plus 1.2L AGS
9.28 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Delta 1.2 CNG
9.28 Lakhs*
1197 cc
CNG
Manual
Delta Plus 1.0 Turbo MT
9.72 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Zeta 1.0L Turbo MT
10.55 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Alpha 1.0L Turbo MT
11.47 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Alpha 1.0L Turbo MT Dual Tone
11.63 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Zeta 1.0L Turbo 6 AT
12.05 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Alpha 1.0L Turbo 6 AT
12.97 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Alpha 1.0L Turbo 6 AT Dual Tone
13.13 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

