Maruti Suzuki Fronx Specifications

Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes in twelve petrol variant and two CNG variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Fronx measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,765 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,520 mm. A five-seat model, Maruti Suzuki Fronx sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Maruti Suzuki Fronx price starts at ₹ 7.46 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 13.13 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes in 14 variants. Maruti Suzuki Fronx top variant price is ₹ 13.13 Lakhs.
₹7.46 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹8.32 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹8.41 Lakhs*
1197 cc
CNG
Manual
₹8.72 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹8.88 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹9.28 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹9.28 Lakhs*
1197 cc
CNG
Manual
₹9.72 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹10.55 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹11.47 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹11.63 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹12.05 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹12.97 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹13.13 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
