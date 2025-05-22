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Tata Nexon Front Right View
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Tata Nexon Front Front Left View
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Tata Nexon Left View
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Tata Nexon Headlight
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Tata Nexon Rear View
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Tata Nexon Front Left View 1
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Tata Nexon Specifications

Tata Nexon is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 7,39,990 in India. It is available in 65 variants, 1199 cc engine available in 7 colour and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic. Tata Nexon mileage is 17.01-24.08 kmpl.
4 out of 5
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₹7.4 - 14.4 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
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Tata Nexon Specs

Tata Nexon comes in 36 petrol variant, twenty four diesel variant and four CNG variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 17.01-24.08 ...Read More