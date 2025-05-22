Tata Nexon Specifications

Tata Nexon comes in 36 petrol variant, twenty four diesel variant and four CNG variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 17.01-24.08 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Nexon measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,804 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,498 mm. The ground clearance of Nexon is 208 mm. A five-seat model, Tata Nexon sits in the Compact SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less