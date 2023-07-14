HT Auto
Tata Nexon Specifications

Tata Nexon is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 6,99,900 in India. It is available in 44 variants, 1199.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic .
7 - 13.24 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Tata Nexon Specs

Tata Nexon comes in twenty two petrol variant and twenty two diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Nexon measures 3,993 mm in length, 1,811 mm in width and has

Tata Nexon Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
XZA Plus (O) Diesel Dark Edition
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
1.5L Turbocharged Revotorq
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
985.6
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
260 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
AMT - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
22.4
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
108 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.1
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Semi-Independent; closed profile Twist beam with Coil Spring and shock absorber
Front Suspension
Independent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
209
Length
3993
Wheelbase
2498
Height
1606
Width
1811
Bootspace
350
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
44
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Rub - Strips
Black
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
No
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
75000
Cornering Headlights
Passive
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Optional
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
Halogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
Halogen on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Tata Nexon News

Tata Nexon will get a revamped design language. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@AshishAUplap)
2023 Tata Nexon facelift spotted in multiple variants: What are the differences?
14 Jul 2023
Tata Motors is offering Nexon EV in two versions - Prime and Max.
Tata Nexon EV hits 50,000 sales milestone since its launch
27 Jun 2023
A look at the new and updated infotainment screen inside Nexon EV Max from Tata Motors.
Tata Nexon EV Max top-end variant now gets a larger infotainment screen
2 Jun 2023
Tata Motors currently leads the EV segment with three models - Nexon EV, Tigor EV and Tiago EV.
Nexon EV, Tiago EV, Tigor EV help Tata Motors' electric car sales grow by 66%
2 Jun 2023
Tata Motors is expected to drive in the facelift version of the Nexon SUV, its best-selling car in India, soon. (Image courtesy: Instagram/autojournal_india)
Tata Nexon facelift SUV, inspired by Curvv, spotted testing. Check what is new
16 May 2023
View all
 

Tata Nexon Variants & Price List

Tata Nexon price starts at ₹ 7 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 13.24 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Nexon comes in 44 variants. Tata Nexon top variant price is ₹ 13.24 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
XE
7 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
XM
7.84 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
XM (S)
8.37 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
XMA
8.45 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
XE Diesel
8.45 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
XZ
8.85 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
XMA (S)
8.96 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
XM Diesel
9.2 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
XZ Plus
9.64 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
XM (S) Diesel
9.7 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
XMA Diesel
9.8 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
XZ Plus Dual Tone
9.85 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
XZ Diesel
10.2 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
XZA Plus
10.24 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
XZ Plus (S)
10.24 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
XMA (S) Diesel
10.3 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
XZ Plus Dark Edition
10.4 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
XZ Plus Dual Tone (S)
10.45 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
XZA Plus Dual Tone
10.45 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
XZ Plus (O)
10.54 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
XZ Plus (O) Dual Tone
10.74 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
XZA Plus (S)
10.85 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
XZA Plus Dark Edition
11 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
XZ Plus Diesel
11 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
XZA Plus Dual Tone (S)
11.04 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
XZA Plus (O)
11.14 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
XZ Plus Diesel Dual Tone
11.2 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
XZ Plus (O) Dark Edition
11.3 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
XZA Plus (O) Dual Tone
11.35 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
XZA Plus Diesel
11.6 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
XZ Plus Diesel (S)
11.6 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
XZ Plus Diesel Dark Edition
11.74 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
XZ Plus Diesel Dual Tone (S)
11.8 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
XZA Plus Diesel Dual Tone
11.8 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
XZA Plus (O) Dark Edition
11.9 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
XZ Plus (O) Diesel
11.9 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
XZ Plus (O) Diesel Dual Tone
12.1 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
XZA Plus Diesel (S)
12.2 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
XZA Plus Diesel Dark Edition
12.34 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
XZA Plus Diesel Dual Tone (S)
12.4 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
XZA Plus (O) Diesel
12.5 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
XZ Plus (O) Diesel Dark Edition
12.64 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
XZA Plus (O) Diesel Dual Tone
12.7 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
XZA Plus (O) Diesel Dark Edition
13.24 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

