Nexon Creative Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA Latest Updates
Nexon is a 5 seater SUV which has 50 variants. The price of Nexon Creative Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA in Delhi is Rs. 15.50 Lakhs. TheNexon is a 5 seater SUV which has 50 variants. The price of Nexon Creative Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA in Delhi is Rs. 15.50 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Creative Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA is 44 litres & Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater, Cruise Control and specs like: