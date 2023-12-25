Nexon is a 5 seater SUV which has 50 variants. The price of Nexon Creative Plus 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6MT DT in Delhi is Rs. 15.48 Lakhs. The Nexon is a 5 seater SUV which has 50 variants. The price of Nexon Creative Plus 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6MT DT in Delhi is Rs. 15.48 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Creative Plus 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6MT DT is 44 litres & Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater and specs like: Engine Type: 1.2L Turbocharged Revotron Engine Max Torque: 260 Nm @ 1500 rpm Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 44 litres BootSpace: 382 litres Mileage of Creative Plus 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6MT DT is 23.23 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less