Nexon is a 5 seater SUV which has 50 variants. The price of Nexon Creative Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6AMT in Delhi is Rs. 14.93 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Creative Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6AMT is 44 litres & Automatic (AMT) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Cruise Control, Heater and specs like: Engine Type: 1.2L Turbocharged Revotron Engine Max Torque: 170 Nm @ 1750 rpm Transmission: Automatic (AMT) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 44 litres BootSpace: 382 litres Mileage of Creative Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6AMT is 17.18 kmpl.