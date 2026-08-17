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Tata Nexon Car Discount Offers in Delhi
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We have Offers available on following models in Delhi
Applicable on You 1.2 Petrol MT & 8 more..
You 1.2 Petrol MT
₹ 8.55 Lakhs
Plus 1.2 Petrol MT
₹ 9.99 Lakhs
Plus 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT
₹ 11.57 Lakhs
Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT
₹ 12.62 Lakhs
Plus 1.2 Turbo Petrol AT
₹ 12.82 Lakhs
Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol AT
₹ 13.89 Lakhs
Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT Dual Tone
₹ 12.84 Lakhs
Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol AT Dual Tone
₹ 14.11 Lakhs
Basalt xmax 12 turbo petrol mt dark edition
Expired
Applicable on You 1.2 Petrol MT & 8 more..
You 1.2 Petrol MT
₹ 8.55 Lakhs
Plus 1.2 Petrol MT
₹ 9.99 Lakhs
Plus 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT
₹ 11.57 Lakhs
Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT
₹ 12.62 Lakhs
Plus 1.2 Turbo Petrol AT
₹ 12.82 Lakhs
Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol AT
₹ 13.89 Lakhs
Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT Dual Tone
₹ 12.84 Lakhs
Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol AT Dual Tone
₹ 14.11 Lakhs
Basalt xmax 12 turbo petrol mt dark edition
Expired
Sagar Motors
Plot No. 83, New Delhi, Patparganj Industrial Area, New Delhi, Delhi 110092, delhi, Delhi 110092View More
Treo Tata Nehru Place
GF, 6, Devika Tower, Lala Lajpat Rai Road, Delhi, Nehru Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110006, delhi, Delhi 110006View More
Treo Tata Okhla
A-231, Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-1, Near Hotel Crown Plaza, New Delhi, Delhi 110020, delhi, Delhi 110020View More
Arya Motors
3535, Daryaganj, Netaji Subhash Marg, New Delhi, Delhi 110002, delhi, Delhi 110002
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