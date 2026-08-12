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HYUNDAI Venue

₹8 - 15.64 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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The 2025 Hyundai Venue arrives as a significant update to Hyundai’s compact SUV, enhancing its position in one of India’s most competitive automotive segments. It rivals established players such as the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV300. The refreshed Venue retains its core mechanical formula but brings improvements in technology, safety and interior refinement. Hyundai has focused on strengthening real-world usability rather than drastic redesigns, positioning this update as an evolution rather than a ground-up transformation. The Venue continues to be a strategic product for Hyundai India, remaining a consistent volume driver with over seven lakh cumulative sales. It is also the first model to be produced at Hyundai’s new Pune plant and marks the beginning of an ambitious 2030 roadmap that includes global export expansion and a projected rise in SUV-based sales.

2025 Hyundai Venue Price and Variants

The 2025 Hyundai Venue is available in eight distinct trims: HX2, HX4, HX5, HX5+, HX6, HX6T, HX7, HX8, and HX10. These variants are designed to cater to different budget points and feature requirements.

VariantEngine OptionsEx-Showroom Price (Starting)
HX21.2 Petrol / 1.0 Turbo / 1.5 Diesel 7,89,900
HX41.2 Petrol 8,79,900
HX51.2 Petrol / 1.0 Turbo / 1.5 Diesel 9,14,900
HX5+1.2 Petrol 9,99,000
HX61.2 Petrol / 1.0 Turbo DCT 10,42,900
HX6T1.2 Petrol 10,70,400
HX71.5 Diesel MT 12,51,100
HX81.0 Turbo Petrol 11,80,700
HX101.0 Turbo DCT / 1.5 Diesel AT 14,56,200

Note: Prices are indicative and subject to change based on location and dealership offers.

Engine and Performance

The 2025 model provides three reliable powertrain options to suit various driving styles:

  1. 1.2L Kappa Petrol: Producing 83 PS and 115 Nm of torque, this engine is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. It is ideal for city driving with a claimed mileage of 18.05 kmpl.
  2. 1.0L Turbo GDi Petrol: This performance-oriented engine delivers 120 PS and 172 Nm of torque. It comes with a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT), offering a fuel efficiency of up to 20 kmpl.
  3. 1.5L U2 CRDi Diesel: A favorite for long-distance travelers, it produces 116 PS and 250 Nm of torque. In 2025, it is available with both a 6-speed manual and a new 6-speed torque converter automatic, reaching up to 20.99 kmpl.

Key Features and Technology Updates

Hyundai has packed the 2025 Venue with high-end technology usually found in higher segments:

  • Dual 12.3-inch Screens: A curved panoramic display integrating the infotainment system and a fully digital instrument cluster.
  • Level 2 ADAS: The safety suite now includes 16 features such as Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keep Assist, and Adaptive Cruise Control.
  • Enhanced Comfort: Features like ventilated front seats, a 4-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, and a 2-step reclining rear seat.
  • Connectivity: Over 70 Bluelink connected car features, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and OTA (Over-the-Air) updates.
  • Acoustics: A premium Bose 8-speaker sound system for an immersive audio experience.

Exterior and Interior Design

The 2025 model showcases a bolder "Sensuous Sportiness" design language. The front is highlighted by a Dark Chrome Radiator Grille and Quad Beam LED Headlamps. The rear features the Signature Horizon LED Tail Lamps that run across the width of the tailgate.

Inside, the cabin offers a premium dual-tone (Dark Navy & Dove Grey) theme. The wheelbase has been extended to 2520mm, providing more legroom, while the boot space has increased to 375 litres to accommodate more luggage for weekend trips.

Safety Standards

Safety remains a core pillar for the 2025 Hyundai Venue. Standard safety features across all variants include:

  • 6 Airbags
  • Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
  • Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)
  • Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC)
  • TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) Highline
  • All-wheel disc brakes (on select turbo and diesel variants)

Conclusion

The 2025 Hyundai Venue is a versatile subcompact SUV that meets the needs of modern Indian buyers. Whether you prioritize the fuel efficiency of the diesel AT or the punchy performance of the turbo petrol DCT, the Venue offers a tech-loaded and safe environment for every journey. Its updated dimensions and premium interior ensure it remains a benchmark in its category for years to come.

Hyundai Venue Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    998 - 1493 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    18.5-20.99 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    82 - 118 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol | Diesel
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    447 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    115 - 172 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
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Hyundai Venue Videos

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2025 Hyundai Venue comes with 60+ changes that is aimed to elevate driving experience of the new SUV
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2025 Hyundai Venue comes with 60+ changes that is aimed to elevate driving experience of the new SUV

Hyundai Venue Variants

Hyundai Venue price starts at ₹ 8 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 15.64 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Venue comes in 35 variants. Hyundai Venue's top variant is HX 10 Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC).
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Diesel
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35 Variants Available
Venue HX 2 1.2 Petrol MT
₹8 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Venue HX 4 1.2 Petrol MT
₹8.9 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Venue HX 2 1.0 Turbo Petrol MT
₹8.9 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Hyundai Venue Latest Updates

Calendar icon12 Aug 2026
Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Hyundai Venue offer affordable EMIs for sub-compact SUV buyers in India.Read Full Story
Calendar icon10 Aug 2026
Hyundai Motor India surpasses 8 lakh connected cars, aiming for 10 lakh by 2027, focusing on software-defined vehicles.Read Full Story
Calendar icon10 Aug 2026
Hyundai Motor India anticipates export recovery in FY27, driven by robust demand and key models like Venue.Read Full Story
Calendar icon30 Jul 2026
Mahindra & Mahindra's profit and revenue surged, contrasting Hyundai's revenue dip and significant profit decline.Read Full Story
Calendar icon3 Jul 2026
The story compares five AWD SUVs, detailing their engine specs, prices, and distinctive features, including the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Mahindra XUV 7XO, Jeep Compass, Skoda Kodiaq, and Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line.Read Full Story

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Hyundai Venue Expert Review

By: Prashant Singh
By: Prashant Singh

Hyundai recently gave the Venue a new-gen update to keep its sub-compact SUV competitive in an ever-evolving segment that sees new entrants every year. The Venue has always been a strong seller for Hyundai, but as they say, “change is the only constant.” With over 60 upgrades, Hyundai has infused fresh life into the SUV and I was invited all the way to Goa to find out whether these updates have truly elevated the Venue’s overall substance.

Although the Venue hasn’t yet been tested by crash agencies, it’s expected to perform better than before, as this new architecture is substantially stiffer than the outgoing K2 platform
Although the Venue hasn’t yet been tested by crash agencies, it’s expected to perform better than before, as this new architecture is substantially stiffer than the outgoing K2 platform

For most people, the 2025 Venue will immediately come across as a larger, more thoroughly redesigned SUV. It now looks noticeably more stylish, thanks to several new design elements, and its overall presence feels more aligned with Hyundai’s bigger SUVs like the Creta and Alcazar. In fact, many are already calling it a “mini Creta” - a nickname that, in my opinion, actually works in the Venue’s favour.

More importantly, Hyundai claims it has significantly improved the SUV’s safety by shifting to the new global K1 platform. Although the Venue hasn’t yet been tested by crash agencies, it’s expected to perform better than before, as this new architecture is substantially stiffer than the outgoing K2 platform, with greater use of ultra high-strength steel in key structural areas. This is worth spotlighting because design and feature upgrades are expected with any update, but adopting an entirely new platform for improved safety is a major step.

Kudos to Hyundai for prioritising this.

The bigger wheelbase in the new Venue has unlocked more legroom for the second-row occupants, and although overall length remains the same, the SUV is now taller and wider
The bigger wheelbase in the new Venue has unlocked more legroom for the second-row occupants, and although overall length remains the same, the SUV is now taller and wider

Other than this, what in my opinion the main highlight is the bigger wheelbase that has unlocked more legroom for the second-row of passengers. And ofcourse, the SUV is now taller, and wider, while the overall length remains the same. The rear seat now benefits from the 20mm longer wheelbase and the scooped-out backs of the front seats, giving passengers a noticeable increase in knee room. Thigh support, however, still leaves room for improvement. Shoulder space has gone up slightly too, though fitting three adults across the rear bench remains a tight affair. On the positive side, rear occupants continue to get a reclining seat, and Hyundai has now added sunshades for extra comfort.

The main highlight of the cabin is the new 12.3-inch dual-screen setup on the dashboard, which itself features a more modern layout with improved materials
The main highlight of the cabin is the new 12.3-inch dual-screen setup on the dashboard, which itself features a more modern layout with improved materials

Hyundai Venue’s cabin feels like a meaningful step up, both in quality and experience. The dashboard now gets a cleaner, more modern layout with a redesigned centre console and improved materials that lend a more premium feel. The highlight is the new panoramic dual 12.3-inch screen setup - one for the infotainment system and the other for the fully digital instrument cluster - bringing a tech-rich ambience usually seen in a segment above. Hyundai has added features that genuinely enhance everyday practicality, including ventilated front seats, a wireless charger, rear AC vents, a 360-degree camera, and connected car tech with expanded functionality. The seats are more supportive, and the increased cabin space makes the Venue feel roomier than before. Subtle yet thoughtful touches like ambient lighting, Type-C fast chargers, and improved storage areas further elevate the in-cabin usability. Not to forget, it also gets Level-2 ADAS.

How is it to drive?

The new Venue comes with three engine options. We tested the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit, which makes 120 bhp and 172 Nm of torque
The new Venue comes with three engine options. We tested the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit, which makes 120 bhp and 172 Nm of torque

I'll admit, I have driven most of the Hyundai vehicles, but never a Venue. And given an opportunity to test the 1.0-litre turbo, I immediately said yes. For reference, the SUV is available in multiple engine and transmission options that have been carried over from the previous model year, the only addition is the introduction of an automatic gearbox option on its diesel engine. The available powertrain options on the Hyundai Venue include:

  • 1.2L NA Petrol (4-cyl) 83 hp / 115 Nm: Paired with a 5-speed manual
  • 1.0L Turbo-Petrol (3-cyl) 120 hp / 172 Nm: Transmission options: 6-speed manual or 7-speed DCT
  • 1.5L Turbo-Diesel (4-cyl) 116 hp / 250 Nm: Now available with a 6-speed torque converter automatic, alongside the 6-speed manual

As I mentioned earlier, driving the Venue was a fresh experience for me, but one thing felt instantly familiar, the refined purr of its 1.0L turbo-petrol engine and that trademark fluid steering feel that unmistakably makes a Hyundai, a Hyundai.

Rolling off the start line, the Venue quickly reminds you that it’s a compact SUV built for everyday Indian road conditions. It’s a practical package, and its compact footprint inspires confidence, especially when navigating tight, crowded corners where its agility really shines. The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit I was driving felt lively, particularly in Sport mode. In Eco and Normal modes, though, it tends to run out of breath if you press the accelerator hard. That said, refinement levels are okay, and the 7-speed DCT delivers quick, smooth and predictable gear shifts. However, do not expect it to rocket out like a hot-hatch, because it's not really meant to do that. There is a bit of turbo-lag in the lower rev-range, especially if you try to drive it too enthusiastically, but it's nothing I'll complain of, given the size of the engine. The 1.0 Turbo unit has enough punch for you to enjoy the everyday drive, without any drama and it delivers exactly that, nothing more.

Handling And Ride Quality:

The Venue’s suspension setup does a commendable job of soaking up most of the impact without letting anything harsh filter into the cabin.
The Venue’s suspension setup does a commendable job of soaking up most of the impact without letting anything harsh filter into the cabin.

What really stands out is how confidently the Venue handles broken roads and uneven stretches and Goa had plenty of those on offer. Even before getting onto the highway to let the Venue stretch its legs, potholes around the very next corner made sure the suspension was put to work. I also took it up to a hilltop for some epic shots, and the mix of tarmac, rough patches, and mild off-road sections gave me a clear sense of Hyundai’s suspension tuning. It’s evident that the Venue is engineered as a family-comfort-focused SUV, not something you’d pick for carving corners.

The Venue’s suspension setup (a McPherson strut at the front and a coupled torsion beam axle at the rear) does a commendable job of soaking up most of the impact without letting anything harsh filter into the cabin. After driving it across Goa’s uneven, narrow, and twisty roads for an entire day, I came away genuinely impressed with how well the suspension is tuned to deliver a plush, cushioned ride.

The Final Word:

The new Venue ranges from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.89 lakh for the base model to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.69 lakh for the range-topping diesel automatic variant
The new Venue ranges from 7.89 lakh for the base model to 15.69 lakh for the range-topping diesel automatic variant

I’ve rarely found myself genuinely impressed by a sub-compact SUV, but the new Venue has changed that, despite me not being an SUV person, and certainly not a compact SUV fan. From the perspective of an average Indian buyer, though, the Venue ticks a lot of boxes. It’s not just feature-rich; it delivers a compelling value proposition.

Hyundai has kept the starting price attractive at 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom). However, as you climb the ladder, the prices rise steeply - 14.74 lakh for the turbo-petrol DCT, 15.48 lakh for the top-spec N Line, and 15.69 lakh for the diesel automatic - positioning the higher trims among the priciest in the segment. I just wish the top-end variants were priced a little more aggressively, because otherwise, Hyundai seems to have nailed the Venue’s brief.

What’s clear is that the new Venue aims to offer more value than before while remaining competitive. It has grown in size, expanded its feature list, and is claimed to be safer thanks to a new platform - all while retaining the easy, confident driving manners it’s always been known for.

2025 Hyundai Venue: Strengths & Weakness

The new Venue retains its confident driving dynamics while growing in size, expanding its feature suite and enhancing its safety credentials with a new platform
The new Venue retains its confident driving dynamics while growing in size, expanding its feature suite and enhancing its safety credentials with a new platform

I Like:

  • Updated design, sorted proportions, modern look
  • Excellent suite of interior features, and upclass feel of cabin
  • Comfortable and cushioned ride quality

I Dislike:

  • High price on top trims
  • Handling that isn't confidence inspiring
  • Turbo lag on 1.0 L (3 cyl) engine

Hyundai Venue Images

Hyundai Venue Image 1
Hyundai Venue Image 2
Hyundai Venue Image 3
Hyundai Venue Image 4
Hyundai Venue Image 5
Hyundai Venue Image 6

Hyundai Venue Colours

Hyundai Venue is available in the 8 Colours in India.

Dragon Red
Atlas White
Titan Grey
Hazel Blue
Mystic Sapphire
Abyss Black
Atlas White With Abyss Black
Hazel Blue With Abyss Black Roof
Dragon red

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Hyundai Venue Safety Ratings

In Bharat NCAP it has been awarded 5 stars in adult occupancy and 5 stars in child occupancy.

Hyundai Venue User Reviews & Ratings

4.1Engine & Performance
4.3Features
4.2Safety
4.3Design
4.2Value For Money
4.1Comfort
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Hyundai Venue User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Hyundai Venue impresses with its stylish design, excellent features, and good mileage, making it a popular compact SUV. However, rear seat space and ride comfort on rough roads are concerns.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStylish design with modern features
  • check circle iconGood mileage and fuel efficiency
  • check circle iconUser-friendly infotainment system
  • check circle iconStrong safety features with 6 airbags
  • check circle iconEasy to drive in city traffic

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconCramped rear seat space for adults
  • warning iconStiff suspension affects comfort on bad roads
  • warning iconEngine performance can feel underwhelming on highways
  • warning iconBelow-average city mileage for some variants
  • warning iconDCT transmission may overheat in heavy traffic

User Reviews

Modern design and comfort
The LED DRLs look very sharp. Interior quality is top notch and the air purifier works great in Delhi pollution. Totally worth it.
By: Megha Gupta (Dec 23, 2025)
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Perfect for small families
We are a family of four and it fits us perfectly. The boot space is enough for weekend trips. Very easy to handle in traffic.
By: Sneha Reddy (Dec 23, 2025)
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Feature loaded car
Hyundai never fails with features. The infotainment is very smooth and 6 airbags give me peace of mind while driving with kids.
By: Anjali Desai (Dec 23, 2025)
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Amazing Tech and Looks
The sunroof and cooled glovebox are my favorite. It feels premium inside. Dark chrome grille looks stunning at night. Best in segment.
By: Rahul Nair (Dec 23, 2025)
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High speed stability is good
Took it to the hills last week. The car stayed planted and the hill assist worked perfectly. Feeling very safe in this machine.
By: Aditya Roy (Dec 23, 2025)
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Hyundai Venue Related News

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22 Apr 2026
Hyundai Venue Knight Edition only gets cosmetic upgrades over the standard model.
Hyundai Venue Knight launched in India with blacked-out styling, new features
20 Apr 2026
The Hyundai Venue has achieved a 5-star safety rating in BNCAP crash tests
Hyundai Venue scores 5-star safety rating in BNCAP crash tests. Check details
30 Mar 2026
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 Hyundai Venue Related News

Hyundai Venue Specifications and Features

Max Power82-118 bhp
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
Max Torque115-172 Nm
Mileage18.5 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine998-1493 cc
Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
View all Venue specs and features

Hyundai Venue Mileage

Hyundai Venue in India is available in Petrol & Diesel variants. Average mileage of Hyundai Venue's petrol variant is 18.5 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Hyundai Venue HX 2 1.2 Petrol MT comes with a 45 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
HX 2 1.2 Petrol MT
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
18.5 kmpl

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