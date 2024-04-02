Venue is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 24 variants. The price of Venue Executive 1.0 Turbo MT in Delhi is Rs. 11.27 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmissionVenue is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 24 variants. The price of Venue Executive 1.0 Turbo MT in Delhi is Rs. 11.27 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Executive 1.0 Turbo MT is 45 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cruise Control, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater and specs like: