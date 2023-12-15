Saved Articles

Hyundai Venue SX (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone

14.65 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hyundai Venue Key Specs
Engine998 cc
Mileage18.15 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Venue specs and features

Venue SX (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone Latest Updates

Venue is a 5 seater SUV which has 16 variants. The price of Venue SX (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 14.65 Lakhs. The

  • Engine Type: 1.0 Kappa Turbo GDi
  • Max Torque: 172 Nm @ 1500 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres
  • BootSpace: 350 litres
    • Mileage of SX (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone is 18.15 kmpl....Read More

    Hyundai Venue SX (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone Price

    SX (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone
    ₹14.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    12,72,000
    RTO
    1,39,200
    Insurance
    53,599
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    14,65,299
    EMI@31,495/mo
    Hyundai Venue SX (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine
    998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Engine Type
    1.0 Kappa Turbo GDi
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    118 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    172 Nm @ 1500 rpm
    Mileage (ARAI)
    18.15 kmpl
    Driving Range
    817 Km
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Transmission
    Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
    Rear Suspension
    Coupled Torsion Beam Axle with Coil Spring
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    215 / 60 R16
    Rear Tyres
    215 / 60 R16
    Width
    1770 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Height
    1617 mm
    Wheelbase
    2500 mm
    Ground Clearance
    195 mm
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    45 litres
    Bootspace
    350 litres
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Heater
    Yes
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    4 way
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Electrically Adjustable
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Body Coloured
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Interior Door Handles
    Silver
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Cornering Headlights
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    Headlights
    LED Projector
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Co-Driver Only
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Speakers
    6
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    CD Player
    No
    DVD Playback
    No
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Internal Hard-drive
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Alexa Compatibility
    Yes
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    No
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric + Leatherette
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Interior Colours
    Black and Greige
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Hyundai Venue SX (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone EMI
    EMI28,345 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    13,18,769
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    13,18,769
    Interest Amount
    3,81,960
    Payable Amount
    17,00,729

    Hyundai Venue other Variants

    E 1.2 Petrol
    ₹8.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    7,53,100
    RTO
    54,186
    Insurance
    41,739
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    8,49,525
    EMI@18,260/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    S 1.2 Petrol
    ₹9.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    S (O) 1.2 Petrol
    ₹10.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    S (O) 1.0 Turbo iMT
    ₹11.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    S Plus 1.5 CRDi
    ₹11.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    SX 1.2 Petrol
    ₹12.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    SX 1.2 Petrol Dual Tone
    ₹12.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    S (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT
    ₹12.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    SX 1.5 CRDi
    ₹13.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    SX 1.5 CRDi Dual Tone
    ₹13.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    SX (O) 1.0 Turbo iMT
    ₹13.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    SX (O) 1.0 Turbo iMT Dual Tone
    ₹13.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    SX (O) 1.5 CRDi
    ₹14.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    SX (O) 1.5 CRDi Dual Tone
    ₹14.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    SX (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT
    ₹14.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
