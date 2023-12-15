Venue is a 5 seater SUV which has 16 variants. The price of Venue S (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT in Delhi is Rs. 12.67 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission Venue is a 5 seater SUV which has 16 variants. The price of Venue S (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT in Delhi is Rs. 12.67 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of S (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT is 45 litres & Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Average Fuel Consumption, Child Safety Lock, Cabin-Boot Access, Cruise Control and specs like: Engine Type: 1.0 Kappa Turbo GDi Max Torque: 172 Nm @ 1500 rpm Transmission: Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres BootSpace: 350 litres Mileage of S (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT is 18.15 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less