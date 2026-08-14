In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Venue Price starts at Rs. 8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 1.2 Petrol MT, Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Price starts at Rs. 9.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W4. Venue: 998 cc engine, 18.5 to 20.99 kmpl mileage. XUV300 Turbo Sport: 1197 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Venue vs XUV300 Turbo Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Venue
|Xuv300 turbo sport
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 8 Lakhs
|₹ 9.31 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.5 to 20.99 kmpl
|18.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|3