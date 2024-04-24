Mahindra XUV3XO claims to offer over 20 kmpl mileage and 0-100 kmph in …

Mahindra is gearing up for the launch of the XUV3XO on April 29, 2024, and is pulling out all the stops to showcase the SUV's impressive features. In a recent teaser, Mahindra revealed that the upcoming XUV3XO will boast a claimed fuel efficiency of 20.1 kmpl. It must be noted that the Mahindra XUV3XO will be available in both petrol and diesel variants and the claimed mileage can be of the diesel powertrain.

In the teaser, Mahindra unveiled that the upcoming XUV3XO will feature the 'Zip-Zap-Zoom' driving modes, which include Eco (Zip) and Comfort (Zap) modes, along with a Sport (Zoom) mode for a more dynamic driving experience. This revelation lends credence to the speculation that the claimed mileage of 20.1 kmpl is likely for the diesel powertrain variant. The teaser further adds that the Mahindra XUV3XO can reach 100 kmph from a standstill in 4.5 seconds.

The driving modes were first introduced with the XUV700. These modes include Eco (Zip) and Comfort (Zap), while the Sport (Zoom) mode promises a more spirited driving experience. Interestingly, the teaser suggests that the SUV might feature only two driving modes, as the dashboard display showcased the Zap mode during an acceleration run.

Loaded with a plethora of features, the Mahindra XUV3XO is set to offer several segment-first and best-in-segment features. The SUV will come equipped with a panoramic sunroof, the AdrenoX operating system, and a seven-speaker Harman-Kardon sound system. Additionally, it will offer remote functionalities to control the air conditioning from a mobile phone, a 360-degree camera, seven airbags, and Level 2 ADAS functionalities.

The XUV3XO boasts a significantly updated design aimed at enhancing its upmarket and stylish appeal. Previous teasers have hinted at a fresh design direction influenced by Mahindra's upcoming EV SUV lineup, featuring a distinctive grille, newly designed inverted C-shaped LED daytime running lights, dual-barrel projector headlamps, and a revised bumper.

Bookings for the Mahindra XUV3XO have already begun, with an initial booking amount of ₹21,000. Customers can also convert their existing bookings for other models to the XUV3XO. Additionally, significant discounts of up to ₹1.59 lakh are being offered on outgoing XUV300 models, applicable to specific variants of both petrol and diesel models.

The Mahindra XUV3XO will enter a fiercely competitive segment in the Indian passenger vehicle market, facing off against rivals like the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and Maruti Suzuki Brezza. With its impressive features and updated design, the XUV3XO is poised to make a strong statement in this competitive segment.

