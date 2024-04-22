Mahindra SUVs see reduced waiting periods. Here’s how long you need to wait

Are you considering booking a Mahindra Scorpio-N, Mahindra Scorpio Classic, Mahindra Thar, or Mahindra XUV700? Mahindra, the country's largest SUV manufacturer, has increased its production capacity, leading to a significant reduction in the waiting period for its SUVs.

In a bid to meet the growing demand for its popular SUVs, Mahindra has significantly reduced the waiting periods for models like the Scorpio, XUV700,

Mahindra has been focused on ramping up production and reducing delivery wait times, and these efforts are showing results. By the end of January 2024, Mahindra had significantly reduced its order backlog and delivery times for its popular models. In April 2024, Mahindra has further reduced the waiting period for its SUVs.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Mahindra Scorpio Classic 2184.0 cc 2184.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 13.59 - 17.35 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Scorpio-N 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 13.60 - 24.54 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV700 2184.0 cc 2184.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Thar 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.25 - 17.60 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra Thar E 60 kWh 60 kWh ₹ 25 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Mahindra Five-door Thar 2184.0 cc 2184.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 15 - 16 Lakhs View Details

Mahindra Scorpio

The Mahindra Scorpio has been a cornerstone of Mahindra's lineup since its launch in 2002, growing in popularity with each new generation. The latest iteration, the Scorpio N, faced a staggering waiting period of over two years at one point. However, with improvements in vehicle production and semiconductor availability, the waiting period for the Scorpio N has significantly decreased.

As of April 2024, the waiting period for the entry-level Z2 diesel variant of the Scorpio N is now four to five months. The Z2 petrol variant's waiting period has also been reduced by approximately one month. For the mid- and top-spec petrol variants, as well as the top-spec diesel variants, customers can expect a wait of about two to three months. The mid-spec diesel variants will be delivered in approximately three to four months.

Also Read : Mahindra XUV.e9 spied testing with electrifying camouflage, launch in April 2025

In contrast, the delivery times for the entry-level Scorpio Classic S variant have decreased by about a month to 2-3 months. The waiting period for the Scorpio Classic S11 remains unchanged at 4-5 months.

Mahindra XUV700

Similar to the Scorpio, the Mahindra XUV700 has been a popular choice in the full-size SUV segment in India. It also experienced a waiting period of over two years in the past. However, the waiting period for the XUV700 has now been significantly reduced.

Currently, the entry-level MX and AX3 versions of the XUV700 require about a month's wait, while the top-of-the-line AX7 and AX7 L models have a waiting time of one to 1.5 months. The mid-level AX5 variant has the longest wait, at slightly over 1.5 months. Notably, models with ESP do not have a specified waiting period.

Mahindra Thar

The Mahindra Thar's 4X4 variants currently have a significantly shorter waiting period compared to the 4X2 variants. The 4X4 variants, including petrol, diesel, hardtop, and soft-top options, have an average waiting period of six weeks to two months, a decrease from three months in February 2024.

On the other hand, the diesel 4X2 variants of the Thar have a maximum waiting period of nine to ten months for the two available trims. In contrast, the petrol 4X2 variants have a much shorter waiting period, with a maximum of four months. Both the diesel and petrol 4X2 variants have seen a reduction of about a month in their waiting periods since February 2024.

First Published Date: