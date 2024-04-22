Mahindra XUV.e9 spied testing with electrifying camouflage, launch in April 2025

Mahindra is working on a wide range of electric vehicles as it aims to launch an EV offensive in the next few years. The Mahindra XUV.e9 coupe SUV is one of the key electric cars among them and it has been spied while testing on the road wearing an electrifying camouflage wrap, which clearly signifies the car's pure electric powertrain. Slated to launch in April next year, the Mahindras XUV.e9 electric SUV has been going through road tests for the last few months and it has been spotted previously as well.

The latest images shared on Instagram revealed the distinctive large front profile of the EV along with the vertically stacked taillights, large wheels with aerodynamic design and the distinctive curved light bar at the rear profile. The thick C pillar flowing into the boot lid is also visible in the latest spyshots.

The Mahindra XUV.e9 is going to the homegrown automobile giant's first coupe SUV with a pure electric powertrain. It will follow the XUV.e8 electric SUV, which is based on the XUV700 and is slated to launch in India at the end of 2024. Both the XUV.e9 and XUV.e8 will be integral parts of Mahindra's BE range of electric vehicles.

Upon launch, the Mahindra XUV.e9 electric SUV will compete with rivals like the Tata Curvv EV, which is going to be the first electric coupe SUV in the Indian market. Interestingly, it would be the beginning of a new trend in the Indian passenger vehicle and electric car market, where coupe SUVs are yet to find a foothold. With two major auto OEMs Tata Motors and Mahindra launching their respective electric coupe SUVs, other carmakers too may bring their respective product with similar body styles to the market. In fact, the coupe SUV body style could be the next big trend in the Indian passenger vehicle market.

