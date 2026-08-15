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MAHINDRA XUV 400 EV

₹15.49 - 17.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Introduction

The Mahindra XUV400 is an electric compact SUV that offers a blend of performance, range, and modern technology. It is positioned as a strong competitor in the growing EV market with multiple battery options and feature-rich trims. This is the first-ever compact electric SUV from the homegrown automaker and is available from a starting price of 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in two main variants with varying battery pack options and a maximum single-charge range of up to 456 km (MIDC).

Mahindra XUV400 Price:

The Mahindra XUV400 EV is available from 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base EC Pro variant.

When was the Mahindra XUV400 launched?

Mahindra and Mahindra launched the XUV400 EV on January 16, 2023. This is the homegrown automaker’s first-ever electric compact SUV, and it was unveiled in September 2022.

How many variants and colour options of the Mahindra XUV400 are available?

The XUV400 is available in two primary trims: EC PRO and EL PRO. The EL PRO trim offers a choice between a 34.5 kWh battery pack and a 39.5 kWh battery pack, whereas the EC PRO variant is limited to the smaller battery. The EL PRO trim also allows customers to select between a 3.3 kW charger or a 7.2 kW charger, while the EC PRO trim comes standard with a 3.3 kW charger. Pricing is structured to provide flexibility to buyers looking for different levels of performance and charging capabilities. There are a total of ten colour options across the XUV400 range, with the range-topping variant getting five dual-tone colour schemes.

What features are available in the Mahindra XUV400?

The 2024 XUV400 comes equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also features a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, connected car technology, and a six-speaker sound system for enhanced in-car entertainment. Additional convenience features include dual-zone climate control, a wireless phone charger, a single-pane electric sunroof, and keyless entry with push-button start.

What is the battery and range of the Mahindra XUV400?

The XUV400 is powered by a 147.9 bhp electric motor generating 310 Nm of torque. It is available with two battery pack options: a 34.5 kWh battery, which provides a claimed range of 375 km, and a 39.5 kWh battery, which extends the range to 456 km on a full charge. The XUV400 can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.3 seconds, making it a competitive option in its segment.

Charging times vary depending on the charger used; the 7.2 kW AC charger enables a full charge in approximately 6 hours and 30 minutes.

What is the ground clearance and boot space of the Mahindra XUV400?

The Mahindra XUV400 EV has a 200 mm ground clearance and a 378-litre boot.

What is the seating capacity of the Mahindra XUV400?

The Mahindra XUV400 is built as a five-seater mid-size electric SUV.

What are the safety features of the Mahindra XUV400?

The 2024 XUV400 is equipped with six airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and rear disc brakes. Additional safety features include electronic stability control, hill hold assist, rear parking sensors, and impact-sensing door unlock. The SUV also incorporates a tyre pressure monitoring system and a front tyre position display for enhanced driver awareness. The battery pack is IP67-rated, ensuring resistance to water and dust, thereby enhancing durability and reliability.

What cars does the Mahindra XUV400 rival in its segment?

The XUV400 primarily competes with the Tata Nexon EV while serving as a more affordable alternative to the MG ZS EV.

Mahindra XUV 400 EV Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    150 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    375 - 456 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    6.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    34.5 - 39.4 kWh
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    378 litres
  • MaxMotorPerformance iconMax Motor Performance
    148 bhp, 310 Nm
View All XUV 400 EV SpecsView specs icon

Mahindra XUV 400 EV Variants

Mahindra XUV 400 EV price starts at ₹ 15.49 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 17.69 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra XUV 400 EV comes in 5 variants. Mahindra XUV 400 EV's top variant is EL Pro 39.4 KWH Dual Tone.
5 Variants Available
XUV 400 EV EC Pro 34.5 kWh
₹15.49 Lakhs*
34.5 kWh
150 Kmph
375 Km
XUV 400 EV EL Pro 34.5 kWh
₹16.74 Lakhs*
34.5 kWh
150 Kmph
375 Km
XUV 400 EV EL Pro 34.5 KWH Dual Tone
₹16.94 Lakhs*
34.5 kWh
375 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Mahindra XUV 400 EV Latest Updates

Calendar icon27 Jul 2026
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Calendar icon23 Jul 2026
India expands EV infrastructure with over 52,700 charging stations, supported by substantial government investment for fast charging.Read Full Story
Calendar icon29 Jun 2026
Delhi's new EV policy exempts electric cars from road tax, offers subsidies for electric two and three-wheelers, and plans to phase out petrol/CNG vehicles by 2028.Read Full Story
Calendar icon5 Jun 2026
The article reviews various hybrid vehicles in India, emphasizing fuel efficiency, performance, and convenience compared to CNG alternatives.Read Full Story
Calendar icon29 Apr 2026
India plans to introduce E85 and E100 fuels, advancing its ethanol blending initiative beyond E20, pending public feedback.Read Full Story

Mahindra XUV 400 EV Visual Comparison

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Mahindra XUV 400 EV comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)RANGECHARGING TIMEMAX MOTOR PERFORMANCECOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)RANGECHARGING TIMEMAX MOTOR PERFORMANCECOMPARISON
Mahindra XUV 400 EV
Mahindra XUV 400 EV image
Rs. 15.49 LakhsOnwards-SUV6-378 litres4200 mm1821 mm1634 mm5.3 metres8.3 seconds456 km6 Hours 30 Minutes148 bhp, 310 Nm
Kia Syros EVKia Syros EV imageRs. 13.5 LakhsOnwards
4.721
SUV---3995 mm1805 mm1670 mm--526 km--XUV 400 EVVSSyros EV
VinFast VF6VinFast VF6 imageRs. 16.49 LakhsOnwards-SUV-----------XUV 400 EVVSVF6
Maruti Suzuki e VitaraMaruti Suzuki e Vitara imageRs. 15.99 LakhsOnwards
4.4163
SUV7185 mm-4275 mm1800 mm1640 mm5.2 metres-543 km-172 bhp, 193 NmXUV 400 EVVSe Vitara
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV imageRs. 12.49 LakhsOnwards
4.561
SUV6190 mm350 litres3994 mm1811 mm1616 mm5.3 metres-489 km4 Hours 20 Minutes143 bhp, 215 NmXUV 400 EVVSNexon EV
Tata Curvv EVTata Curvv EV imageRs. 16.99 LakhsOnwards
4.780
SUV-186 mm500 L4310 mm1810 mm1637 mm5.35 metres8.6 s502 km7 Hours 54 MInutes-XUV 400 EVVSCurvv EV
Tata Sierra.evTata Sierra.ev imageRs. 18.79 LakhsOnwards
51
SUV-205447 L4340 mm1841 mm1750 mm5.32 metres-624 km--XUV 400 EVVSSierra.ev

Mahindra XUV 400 EV Expert Review

Pros

Great drive dynamicsImpressive claimed rangeBig on cabin space

Cons

Mundane cabin designPaltry feature list

Mahindra's electric ambitions for India's mass-market passenger vehicle (PV) segment has been no secret. Although the electric dreams may have been overshadowed these past few years by a troika of big and boisterous - and diesel guzzling - SUVs, the Mahindra EV was always around the corner. Showcased for the first time as the eXUV300 at the Auto Expo back in 2020, it was eventually revealed that the so-called new model would be christened as Mahindra XUV400. And with eyes firmly set on Tata Motors who enjoy a T-Rex share of the EV pie in the country, the XUV400 was unveiled with typical fanfare earlier this week on World EV Day.

We were at the Mahindra SUV Proving Tracks (MSPT) recently to check the XUV400 out - from the outside, within and on the move. And while around 90 minutes isn't nearly enough for an exhaustive take on any car, there were some key takeaways.

Here's a first impression of Mahindra XUV400 EV:

How does the Mahindra XUV400 look?

This here is a Mahindra XUV300 given some very lightning updates on the outside to stamp its electric credentials. The differences between the XUV300 and XUV400, if and when compared to the differences between Nexon and Nexon EV, are more substantial and yet, this is still nearly the same model at first and first few glances.

The front face now has a closed-off grille because there's no cooling requirements on an electric vehicle. The Mahindra ‘Twin Peaks’ logo in bronze finds a place right in the middle while the head light with DRLs are identical to the set up on the XUV300. The fog lamp housing lower down is larger and gets bronze outline but there's no DRL here. The bumper is slightly wider for a better face proportion.

While it does look largely similar to the XUV300, the Mahindra XUV400 has several design updates on its exterior profile.
While it does look largely similar to the XUV300, the Mahindra XUV400 has several design updates on its exterior profile.

From the side and the rear, the XUV400 is clearly a twin of the XUV300 with identical window lines, identical 16-inch alloy wheels, same character lines on the body and same rear bumper. The only creative update is a slight design tweak on the tail lights, hardly enough to distinguish it though.

The main update on the XUV400, however, comes in the form of its dimensions. With no tax incentives for EVs shorter than four meters in length, Mahindra has stretched the XUV400 from almost all directions. This helps the EV on two main counts - more space on the inside and a slightly more solid road presence when compared to XUV300 and in fact several of the other EV models already available at present.

The XUV300 is a smart-looking SUV and so is the XUV400. But much like how Nexon EV deserved some big-ticket design updates over the Nexon, so does the XUV400 if put forth as an entirely new model. For now though, it is a new wine in a largely similar bottle.

What is the Mahindra XUV400 like on the inside?

The Mahindra XUV400 cabin has some lofty positives and some very sorry negatives. It is not everyday that a car's interiors has us cheering and cursing all together but this was that day.

A look at the dashboard layout inside the XUV400.
A look at the dashboard layout inside the XUV400.

The Mahindra EV benefits enormously from its stretched proportions and now offers a whole lot of space on the inside. Rear-seat passengers have impressive amounts of leg space, knee room and even the head room is quite adequate. Three on the back seat may still jostle for some personal space but while the absolutely cramped boot space of the XUV300 was a major drawback, there's absolutely no need to plan packing processes for the XUV400 because of its generous cargo space.

The ride and drive height is decently high and the cabin continues to have an airy feel courtesy the large windows and the sunroof above. The center console has been done in a piano black finish while the black leatherette seats with blue stitching looks good.

But the creativities end around here. The cabin of the XUV400 can be described best as one that is bland and archaic in equal measure. The central display unit on the dashboard is a reminder from early days of the Ford EcoSport, complete with all the button layout. The seven-inch screen itself is letdown because of its small size and because it was in Beta phase, we weren't able to test it out enough to form a more detailed opinion.

The digital driver display is bright and has a lot of interplay of colours with data. But Mahindra, very strangely, kept the information of charge remaining switched off. This would have been crucial to assess that claimed 456 kms range on the move even if we were only going to a drive a small fraction of it on the track.

In terms of features, the XUV400 lacks quite a bit with no rear AC vents and no rear charging points and no seat ventilation anywhere. Instead, Mahindra is pointing to things like front and rear-seat armrests, six-way manually adjustable driver seat and a large glove box as some of the starry highlights. Good? Yes. Great? Hardly.

How does the Mahindra XUV400 drive?

Mahindra XUV400 packs a 39.4 kWh battery pack at its core which is smaller than the 40.3 kWh battery inside the Nexon EV Max and 50.3 kWh battery inside the updated ZS EV from MG Motor India. But these numbers alone do not determine the range of an EV which, by the way, is at 456 kms on the XUV400.

The Mahindra XUV400 gets a 39.4 kWh battery pack which is IP67 certified for protection against water and dust.
The Mahindra XUV400 gets a 39.4 kWh battery pack which is IP67 certified for protection against water and dust.

The real world range for the XUV400 is likely to be lesser as it is for all EVs but as mentioned previously, it is unfortunate we were unable to get even an iota of an idea due to the battery level indicator being turned off on all test units.

But if a fun drive minus range concerns is what one is after, the XUV400 has plenty of it. There is 148 bhp for the taking and 310 Nm of torque on offer, and these were amply evident on the high-speed test track at MSPT. We even put the claim of 0-100 kmph in 8.3 seconds to the test and the XUV400 is quite fearless in hurtling forward. Fearless because that's actually the name of one of three drive modes; the others are called Fun and Fast. In Fearless mode, there's no traction control as such which means a lot of wheelspin. But the company is going to make traction control standard on the launch models. And so that's that. For all practical purposes though, the Fast mode - the default - is quite capable as well with a burst of torque kicking in when you want it too.

In fact, the XUV400 benefits big time from ample power, excitable torque and great high-speed stability. Even as 150 kmph, the steering was rock steady which is splendid considering how light it otherwise is. And when things are slowed down substantially, it is the same light steering which makes easing into corners quite easy.

Not much point going into the suspension part of the XUV400 as test tracks can't provide a fair assessment but body roll was fairly under control during our brief run with the EV. The only thing Mahindra ought to work on though is the NVH level as much of the tyre and ambient noise filters inside the cabin.

Mahindra XUV400 verdict:

expand

It isn't exactly possible to pronounce a verdict for the Mahindra XUV400 based on a short drive stint inside a controlled track environment. But initial impressions of the XUV400 are fairly decent as far as the performance and drive credentials are concerned. But Mahindra ought to have put in more work in uplifting the cabin and feature list while taking a step or two more in terms of the exterior design elements.

Much would depend on how XUV400 is priced once it is officially launched in January of 2023. Bookings and deliveries would also begin thereafter. I am hoping Mahindra can spring a surprise in terms of pricing which would camouflage its sore points and elevate its positives. But from all indications, I am sticking my neck out to predict a 20 lakh price sticker.

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Mahindra XUV 400 EV Images

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Mahindra XUV 400 EV Colours

Mahindra XUV 400 EV is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Everest White Dual Tone
Nebula Blue Dual Tone
Napoli Black Dual Tone
Galaxy Grey Dual Tone
Arctic Blue Dual Tone
Everest white dual tone

Mahindra XUV 400 EV Alternatives

Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
XUV 400 EVvsSyros EV
VinFast VF6

VinFast VF6

16.49 - 18.29 Lakhs
XUV 400 EVvsVF6
Tata Nexon EV

Tata Nexon EV

12.49 - 17.49 Lakhs
XUV 400 EVvsNexon EV
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

15.99 - 20.21 Lakhs
XUV 400 EVvse Vitara
Tata Curvv EV

Tata Curvv EV

16.99 - 19.49 Lakhs
XUV 400 EVvsCurvv EV
Mahindra 3XO EV

Mahindra 3XO EV

13.89 - 15.46 Lakhs
XUV 400 EVvs3XO EV

Mahindra XUV 400 EV Safety Ratings

In Bharat NCAP it has been awarded 5 stars in adult occupancy and 5 stars in child occupancy.

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Mahindra XUV 400 EV Specifications and Features

Max Power148 bhp
Battery Capacity34.5-39.4 kWh
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
Max Torque310 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Max Motor Performance148 bhp, 310 Nm
Range375-456 km
Charging Time6 Hours 30 Minutes
SunroofYes
Max Speed150 kmph
View all XUV 400 EV specs and features

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