Introduction

The Mahindra XUV400 is an electric compact SUV that offers a blend of performance, range, and modern technology. It is positioned as a strong competitor in the growing EV market with multiple battery options and feature-rich trims. This is the first-ever compact electric SUV from the homegrown automaker and is available from a starting price of ₹15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in two main variants with varying battery pack options and a maximum single-charge range of up to 456 km (MIDC).

Mahindra XUV400 Price:

The Mahindra XUV400 EV is available from ₹15.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base EC Pro variant.

When was the Mahindra XUV400 launched?

Mahindra and Mahindra launched the XUV400 EV on January 16, 2023. This is the homegrown automaker’s first-ever electric compact SUV, and it was unveiled in September 2022.

How many variants and colour options of the Mahindra XUV400 are available?

The XUV400 is available in two primary trims: EC PRO and EL PRO. The EL PRO trim offers a choice between a 34.5 kWh battery pack and a 39.5 kWh battery pack, whereas the EC PRO variant is limited to the smaller battery. The EL PRO trim also allows customers to select between a 3.3 kW charger or a 7.2 kW charger, while the EC PRO trim comes standard with a 3.3 kW charger. Pricing is structured to provide flexibility to buyers looking for different levels of performance and charging capabilities. There are a total of ten colour options across the XUV400 range, with the range-topping variant getting five dual-tone colour schemes.

What features are available in the Mahindra XUV400?

The 2024 XUV400 comes equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also features a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, connected car technology, and a six-speaker sound system for enhanced in-car entertainment. Additional convenience features include dual-zone climate control, a wireless phone charger, a single-pane electric sunroof, and keyless entry with push-button start.

What is the battery and range of the Mahindra XUV400?

The XUV400 is powered by a 147.9 bhp electric motor generating 310 Nm of torque. It is available with two battery pack options: a 34.5 kWh battery, which provides a claimed range of 375 km, and a 39.5 kWh battery, which extends the range to 456 km on a full charge. The XUV400 can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.3 seconds, making it a competitive option in its segment.

Charging times vary depending on the charger used; the 7.2 kW AC charger enables a full charge in approximately 6 hours and 30 minutes.

What is the ground clearance and boot space of the Mahindra XUV400?

The Mahindra XUV400 EV has a 200 mm ground clearance and a 378-litre boot.

What is the seating capacity of the Mahindra XUV400?

The Mahindra XUV400 is built as a five-seater mid-size electric SUV.

What are the safety features of the Mahindra XUV400?

The 2024 XUV400 is equipped with six airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and rear disc brakes. Additional safety features include electronic stability control, hill hold assist, rear parking sensors, and impact-sensing door unlock. The SUV also incorporates a tyre pressure monitoring system and a front tyre position display for enhanced driver awareness. The battery pack is IP67-rated, ensuring resistance to water and dust, thereby enhancing durability and reliability.

What cars does the Mahindra XUV400 rival in its segment?

The XUV400 primarily competes with the Tata Nexon EV while serving as a more affordable alternative to the MG ZS EV.