Mahindra XUV 400 EV Key Specs
- Speed150 kmph
- Range375 - 456 km
- Charging6.5 hrs
- Battery Capacity34.5 - 39.4 kWh
- Boot Space378 litres
- Max Motor Performance148 bhp, 310 Nm
The Mahindra XUV400 is an electric compact SUV that offers a blend of performance, range, and modern technology. It is positioned as a strong competitor in the growing EV market with multiple battery options and feature-rich trims. This is the first-ever compact electric SUV from the homegrown automaker and is available from a starting price of ₹15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in two main variants with varying battery pack options and a maximum single-charge range of up to 456 km (MIDC).
The Mahindra XUV400 EV is available from ₹15.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base EC Pro variant.
Mahindra and Mahindra launched the XUV400 EV on January 16, 2023. This is the homegrown automaker’s first-ever electric compact SUV, and it was unveiled in September 2022.
The XUV400 is available in two primary trims: EC PRO and EL PRO. The EL PRO trim offers a choice between a 34.5 kWh battery pack and a 39.5 kWh battery pack, whereas the EC PRO variant is limited to the smaller battery. The EL PRO trim also allows customers to select between a 3.3 kW charger or a 7.2 kW charger, while the EC PRO trim comes standard with a 3.3 kW charger. Pricing is structured to provide flexibility to buyers looking for different levels of performance and charging capabilities. There are a total of ten colour options across the XUV400 range, with the range-topping variant getting five dual-tone colour schemes.
The 2024 XUV400 comes equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also features a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, connected car technology, and a six-speaker sound system for enhanced in-car entertainment. Additional convenience features include dual-zone climate control, a wireless phone charger, a single-pane electric sunroof, and keyless entry with push-button start.
The XUV400 is powered by a 147.9 bhp electric motor generating 310 Nm of torque. It is available with two battery pack options: a 34.5 kWh battery, which provides a claimed range of 375 km, and a 39.5 kWh battery, which extends the range to 456 km on a full charge. The XUV400 can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.3 seconds, making it a competitive option in its segment.
Charging times vary depending on the charger used; the 7.2 kW AC charger enables a full charge in approximately 6 hours and 30 minutes.
The Mahindra XUV400 EV has a 200 mm ground clearance and a 378-litre boot.
The Mahindra XUV400 is built as a five-seater mid-size electric SUV.
The 2024 XUV400 is equipped with six airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and rear disc brakes. Additional safety features include electronic stability control, hill hold assist, rear parking sensors, and impact-sensing door unlock. The SUV also incorporates a tyre pressure monitoring system and a front tyre position display for enhanced driver awareness. The battery pack is IP67-rated, ensuring resistance to water and dust, thereby enhancing durability and reliability.
The XUV400 primarily competes with the Tata Nexon EV while serving as a more affordable alternative to the MG ZS EV.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|ACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MAX MOTOR PERFORMANCE
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|ACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MAX MOTOR PERFORMANCE
|COMPARISON
|Mahindra XUV 400 EV
|Rs. 15.49 LakhsOnwards
|-
|SUV
|6
|-
|378 litres
|4200 mm
|1821 mm
|1634 mm
|5.3 metres
|8.3 seconds
|456 km
|6 Hours 30 Minutes
|148 bhp, 310 Nm
|Kia Syros EV
|Rs. 13.5 LakhsOnwards
|SUV
|-
|-
|-
|3995 mm
|1805 mm
|1670 mm
|-
|-
|526 km
|-
|-
|XUV 400 EVVSSyros EV
|VinFast VF6
|Rs. 16.49 LakhsOnwards
|-
|SUV
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|XUV 400 EVVSVF6
|Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
|Rs. 15.99 LakhsOnwards
|SUV
|7
|185 mm
|-
|4275 mm
|1800 mm
|1640 mm
|5.2 metres
|-
|543 km
|-
|172 bhp, 193 Nm
|XUV 400 EVVSe Vitara
|Tata Nexon EV
|Rs. 12.49 LakhsOnwards
|SUV
|6
|190 mm
|350 litres
|3994 mm
|1811 mm
|1616 mm
|5.3 metres
|-
|489 km
|4 Hours 20 Minutes
|143 bhp, 215 Nm
|XUV 400 EVVSNexon EV
|Tata Curvv EV
|Rs. 16.99 LakhsOnwards
|SUV
|-
|186 mm
|500 L
|4310 mm
|1810 mm
|1637 mm
|5.35 metres
|8.6 s
|502 km
|7 Hours 54 MInutes
|-
|XUV 400 EVVSCurvv EV
|Tata Sierra.ev
|Rs. 18.79 LakhsOnwards
|SUV
|-
|205
|447 L
|4340 mm
|1841 mm
|1750 mm
|5.32 metres
|-
|624 km
|-
|-
|XUV 400 EVVSSierra.ev
Mahindra's electric ambitions for India's mass-market passenger vehicle (PV) segment has been no secret. Although the electric dreams may have been overshadowed these past few years by a troika of big and boisterous - and diesel guzzling - SUVs, the Mahindra EV was always around the corner. Showcased for the first time as the eXUV300 at the Auto Expo back in 2020, it was eventually revealed that the so-called new model would be christened as Mahindra XUV400. And with eyes firmly set on Tata Motors who enjoy a T-Rex share of the EV pie in the country, the XUV400 was unveiled with typical fanfare earlier this week on World EV Day.
We were at the Mahindra SUV Proving Tracks (MSPT) recently to check the XUV400 out - from the outside, within and on the move. And while around 90 minutes isn't nearly enough for an exhaustive take on any car, there were some key takeaways.
Here's a first impression of Mahindra XUV400 EV:
This here is a Mahindra XUV300 given some very lightning updates on the outside to stamp its electric credentials. The differences between the XUV300 and XUV400, if and when compared to the differences between Nexon and Nexon EV, are more substantial and yet, this is still nearly the same model at first and first few glances.
The front face now has a closed-off grille because there's no cooling requirements on an electric vehicle. The Mahindra ‘Twin Peaks’ logo in bronze finds a place right in the middle while the head light with DRLs are identical to the set up on the XUV300. The fog lamp housing lower down is larger and gets bronze outline but there's no DRL here. The bumper is slightly wider for a better face proportion.
From the side and the rear, the XUV400 is clearly a twin of the XUV300 with identical window lines, identical 16-inch alloy wheels, same character lines on the body and same rear bumper. The only creative update is a slight design tweak on the tail lights, hardly enough to distinguish it though.
The main update on the XUV400, however, comes in the form of its dimensions. With no tax incentives for EVs shorter than four meters in length, Mahindra has stretched the XUV400 from almost all directions. This helps the EV on two main counts - more space on the inside and a slightly more solid road presence when compared to XUV300 and in fact several of the other EV models already available at present.
The XUV300 is a smart-looking SUV and so is the XUV400. But much like how Nexon EV deserved some big-ticket design updates over the Nexon, so does the XUV400 if put forth as an entirely new model. For now though, it is a new wine in a largely similar bottle.
The Mahindra XUV400 cabin has some lofty positives and some very sorry negatives. It is not everyday that a car's interiors has us cheering and cursing all together but this was that day.
The Mahindra EV benefits enormously from its stretched proportions and now offers a whole lot of space on the inside. Rear-seat passengers have impressive amounts of leg space, knee room and even the head room is quite adequate. Three on the back seat may still jostle for some personal space but while the absolutely cramped boot space of the XUV300 was a major drawback, there's absolutely no need to plan packing processes for the XUV400 because of its generous cargo space.
The ride and drive height is decently high and the cabin continues to have an airy feel courtesy the large windows and the sunroof above. The center console has been done in a piano black finish while the black leatherette seats with blue stitching looks good.
But the creativities end around here. The cabin of the XUV400 can be described best as one that is bland and archaic in equal measure. The central display unit on the dashboard is a reminder from early days of the Ford EcoSport, complete with all the button layout. The seven-inch screen itself is letdown because of its small size and because it was in Beta phase, we weren't able to test it out enough to form a more detailed opinion.
The digital driver display is bright and has a lot of interplay of colours with data. But Mahindra, very strangely, kept the information of charge remaining switched off. This would have been crucial to assess that claimed 456 kms range on the move even if we were only going to a drive a small fraction of it on the track.
In terms of features, the XUV400 lacks quite a bit with no rear AC vents and no rear charging points and no seat ventilation anywhere. Instead, Mahindra is pointing to things like front and rear-seat armrests, six-way manually adjustable driver seat and a large glove box as some of the starry highlights. Good? Yes. Great? Hardly.
Mahindra XUV400 packs a 39.4 kWh battery pack at its core which is smaller than the 40.3 kWh battery inside the Nexon EV Max and 50.3 kWh battery inside the updated ZS EV from MG Motor India. But these numbers alone do not determine the range of an EV which, by the way, is at 456 kms on the XUV400.
The real world range for the XUV400 is likely to be lesser as it is for all EVs but as mentioned previously, it is unfortunate we were unable to get even an iota of an idea due to the battery level indicator being turned off on all test units.
But if a fun drive minus range concerns is what one is after, the XUV400 has plenty of it. There is 148 bhp for the taking and 310 Nm of torque on offer, and these were amply evident on the high-speed test track at MSPT. We even put the claim of 0-100 kmph in 8.3 seconds to the test and the XUV400 is quite fearless in hurtling forward. Fearless because that's actually the name of one of three drive modes; the others are called Fun and Fast. In Fearless mode, there's no traction control as such which means a lot of wheelspin. But the company is going to make traction control standard on the launch models. And so that's that. For all practical purposes though, the Fast mode - the default - is quite capable as well with a burst of torque kicking in when you want it too.
In fact, the XUV400 benefits big time from ample power, excitable torque and great high-speed stability. Even as 150 kmph, the steering was rock steady which is splendid considering how light it otherwise is. And when things are slowed down substantially, it is the same light steering which makes easing into corners quite easy.
Not much point going into the suspension part of the XUV400 as test tracks can't provide a fair assessment but body roll was fairly under control during our brief run with the EV. The only thing Mahindra ought to work on though is the NVH level as much of the tyre and ambient noise filters inside the cabin.
It isn't exactly possible to pronounce a verdict for the Mahindra XUV400 based on a short drive stint inside a controlled track environment. But initial impressions of the XUV400 are fairly decent as far as the performance and drive credentials are concerned. But Mahindra ought to have put in more work in uplifting the cabin and feature list while taking a step or two more in terms of the exterior design elements.
Much would depend on how XUV400 is priced once it is officially launched in January of 2023. Bookings and deliveries would also begin thereafter. I am hoping Mahindra can spring a surprise in terms of pricing which would camouflage its sore points and elevate its positives. But from all indications, I am sticking my neck out to predict a ₹20 lakh price sticker.
Mahindra XUV 400 EV is available in the 5 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|148 bhp
|Battery Capacity
|34.5-39.4 kWh
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Max Torque
|310 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Max Motor Performance
|148 bhp, 310 Nm
|Range
|375-456 km
|Charging Time
|6 Hours 30 Minutes
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Max Speed
|150 kmph
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