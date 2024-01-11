In 2024, when choosing between the Mahindra XUV 400 EV and Tata Nexon EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. In 2024, when choosing between the Mahindra XUV 400 EV and Tata Nexon EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV 400 EV Price starts at 15.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for EC 3.3 KW, Tata Nexon EV Price starts at 14.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Creative Plus Medium Range. XUV 400 EV gets a battery pack of up to 34.5 kWh. Nexon EV gets a battery pack of up to 30 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less