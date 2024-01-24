In 2026, when choosing between the Mahindra XUV 400 EV and Tata Tigor EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV 400 EV Price starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for EC Pro 34.5 kWh, Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. XUV 400 EV gets a battery pack of up to 34.5 kWh. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV 400 EV vs Tigor EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xuv 400 ev
|Tigor ev
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 15.49 Lakhs
|₹ 12.49 Lakhs
|Range
|375-456 km/charge
|315 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|34.5 kWh
|26 kWh
|Charging Time
|6 Hours 30 Minutes(7.2 kW Ac Charger)
|9 Hours 24 Minutes(3.3 kW AC Charger)