Mercedes-Benz GLC L Overview

The Mercedes-Benz GLC L is an all-electric, long-wheelbase version of the GLC SUV, developed specifically for the Chinese market. Unveiled at Auto China 2026, the model expands the brand’s electric SUV portfolio with a stronger focus on rear-seat comfort, localisation, and advanced in-car technology. It is offered in both five-seat and six-seat configurations and represents Mercedes-Benz’s strategy of creating market-specific EVs tailored to regional preferences.

Mercedes-Benz GLC L Price

Mercedes-Benz has not disclosed pricing for the GLC L at the time of its global debut. Market-specific pricing is expected to be announced closer to its official sales rollout in China.

Mercedes-Benz GLC L Launch Date

The GLC L made its global debut at Auto China 2026. Its launch is currently limited to the Chinese market, with no confirmed timeline for other regions.

Mercedes-Benz GLC L Variants

The electric SUV is available in both five-seat and six-seat layouts. The six-seat version offers individual second-row seats aimed at enhancing passenger comfort.

Mercedes-Benz GLC L Range & Battery

Technical details regarding the battery capacity, power output, and driving range have not yet been disclosed. However, as part of Mercedes-Benz’s latest EV lineup, the GLC L is expected to incorporate advanced battery technology and efficiency-focused systems.

Mercedes-Benz GLC L Specs & Features

The GLC L is built around a significantly longer wheelbase of 3,027 mm, which is 55 mm more than the standard GLC. Overall dimensions stand at 4,933 mm in length, 1,902 mm in width, and 1,710 mm in height, positioning it as a spacious midsize luxury SUV with an emphasis on rear-seat comfort.

The SUV is equipped with AIRMATIC suspension, designed to adapt to varying road conditions and improve ride quality. It also features rear-axle steering with a 4.5-degree steering angle, which aids manoeuvrability despite the increased length.

Mercedes-Benz has tuned the chassis specifically for Chinese road conditions, incorporating market-specific hydraulic bushings and optimised noise, vibration, and harshness levels. The focus remains on delivering a refined cabin experience suited to long-distance travel.

On the technology front, the GLC L introduces region-specific features such as Electronic Toll Collection recognition integrated into the navigation-assisted driving system. It also debuts the “LittleBenz” virtual assistant, powered by AI-based large language models and supporting multiple languages and dialects.

Mercedes-Benz GLC L Safety

The GLC L has undergone extensive testing prior to its debut, including more than 230 real-world crash tests. A significant portion of these tests was conducted in China. Additionally, the SUV has been subjected to nearly five million kilometres of durability testing globally, aimed at ensuring structural integrity and long-term reliability.

Mercedes-Benz GLC L Rivals

In its segment, the GLC L aligns with long-wheelbase electric SUVs such as the BMW iX3 LWB. While there is no confirmation of an India launch, similar models in this category indicate potential interest in extended-wheelbase premium EVs in markets like India.