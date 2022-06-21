Home > New Cars > Skoda > Slavia
Skoda Slavia is a 5 Person seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 1,000,000 in India. It is available in 8 variants, 999 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual, Automatic (Torque Converter) & Automatic (Dual Clutch).

Skoda Slavia

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
₹ 10 to 15 Lakhs

Skoda Slavia Key Specs

Skoda Slavia
Engine 999 cc
Transmission Manual, Automatic (Torque Converter) & Automatic (Dual Clutch)
Fuel type Petrol

About Skoda Slavia

Skoda Slavia Expected Release Date:

The new Skoda Slavia 1.0 TSI was launched in India on 28 February 2022. The 1.5 TSI variant

Skoda Slavia Price List, Specifications and Features

Active 1.0L TSI MT

999 cc | 114 bhp |

₹ 10.69 Lakhs* Get On-Road Price
Specifications Features
Top Speed
190 Kmph
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
10.7 seconds
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
1.0 TSI Petrol
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
114 bhp
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
178 nm
Drivetrain
FWD
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Front Suspension
McPherson Suspension with Lower Triangular Links and Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam Axle
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Length
4541 mm
Width
1752 mm
Height
1507 mm
Wheelbase
2651 mm
Ground Clearance
179 mm
Doors
4 Doors
Seating Capacity
5 Person
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
521 litres
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

