About Skoda Slavia

Skoda Slavia Expected Release Date:



The new Skoda Slavia 1.0 TSI was launched in India on 28 February 2022. The 1.5 TSI variant

Skoda Slavia Expected Release Date:



The new Skoda Slavia 1.0 TSI was launched in India on 28 February 2022. The 1.5 TSI variant was launched the following week. It's a premium midsize car with a petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission options.



Skoda Slavia Price:



The Skoda Slavia is priced between Rs. 10.69 lakh and Rs. 17.79 lakh. Skoda Slavia is available in eight different models, with the 1.0 TSI Active being the most affordable and the 1.5 TSI Style DSG being the most expensive at Rs. 17.79 lakh.



Skoda Slavia Features :



The 2022 Skoda Slavia has a trademark butterfly grille with black vertical slats and a chrome surround on the outside. At the front, it has projector headlamps with L-shaped LED DRLs and fog lights. The Slavia comes with blacked-out B and C pillars on the side. At the rear, it sports wrap-around LED taillights, a number plate holder located on the boot lid, a rear bumper with reflectors & a chrome strip, and Skoda lettering on the boot lid. It boasts 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The new Skoda Slavia has a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and MirrorLink connectivity on the inside. It boasts a luxurious design with an electric sunroof, a completely computerised instrument dashboard, a two-spoke steering wheel, and ambient lighting. The Skoda Slavia is equipped with up to six airbags, ABS with EBS, ESC, ISOFIX mounts, a rear parking camera and sensors, and other safety features.



Skoda Slavia Performance:



Skoda Slavia sedan comes in two engine variants: A 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI petrol engine and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI petrol engine. The former produces 114bhp and 175 Nm of torque and is mated to either a six-speed manual or a torque converter automatic transmission. The latter is paired to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission and produces 148bhp and 250 Nm of torque.



Skoda Slavia Capacity:



The fuel tank capacity of the Skoda Slavia is 45 litres. The Slavia can accommodate 5 people. It boasts a 521-litre boot capacity and has a roomy back seat.



Skoda Slavia Rivals :



Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and Honda City are the direct competitors of Skoda Slavia in this price segment.

