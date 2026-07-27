PriceSpecs & FeaturesMileageUser ReviewsColoursImages
1/13

SKODA Slavia

₹10 - 18.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4Expert Score
4.8
5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

Latest Updates on Skoda Slavia:

The Skoda Slavia has taken the Indian automotive market by storm with its impressive blend of style, performance, and innovative technology. Designed specifically for the Indian audience, this mid-size sedan is evolving the expectations for sedans in a market often dominated by compact SUVs. With the Slavia, Skoda aims to reinvigorate the sedan segment, backed by robust specifications and a suite of modern features. As of now, the Skoda Slavia is available at an attractive price range of 10.49 lakh to 18.69 lakh (both ex-showroom), making it a competitive choice for discerning buyers.

Skoda Slavia Price:

The pricing structure for the Skoda Slavia presents an array of options catering to different consumer needs and preferences. The five-seater sedan is available in five variants, Classic, Signature, Sportline, Monte Carlo, and Prestige. The entry-level Classic is available from 10.49 lakh and the Signature can be had from 13.79 lakh. Sportline variants start from 14.05 lakh while the Monte Carlo range is listed from 15.79 lakh. The Prestige variant tops the range at 15.99 lakh. While these are the prices for models with the manual gearbox, the automatic variants start from 14.89 lakh for the Signature trim. All aforementioned prices are ex-showroom. 

Skoda Slavia Launch Date:

The curtain was raised on the Skoda Slavia, with its official launch taking place on February 28, 2022. This launch marked a significant milestone in Skoda's India 2.0 project, focusing on delivering premium yet affordable vehicles tailored to the tastes and needs of the Indian market. Following the 1.0L variant, the 1.5L TSI model debuted shortly after on March 3, 2022, expanding the options for consumers eager to embrace Skoda’s promise of quality and performance.

Skoda Slavia Variants:

The Skoda Slavia is offered in multiple variants, ensuring that buyers have a diverse selection based on their preferences for fuel types, features, and performance. This mid-size sedan comes equipped with both petrol engine options: a punchy 1.0L TSI engine and a more powerful 1.5L TSI engine. There are five main variants available with the Slavia, including Classic, Signature, Sportline, Monte Carlo, and Prestige. Each variant brings its unique features and capabilities, making it easier for buyers to find a model that matches their lifestyle and usage requirements. 

Skoda Slavia Design and Exterior:

The exterior design of the Skoda Slavia is a captivating fusion of elegance and sophistication. The sedan measures 4,541 mm in length, 1,752 mm in width, and 1,487 mm in height, boasting a prominent wheelbase of 2,651 mm. Characterised by its sharp lines and bold stance, the Slavia flaunts Skoda's trademark hexagonal grille complemented by sleek LED headlights and L-shaped DRLs, enhancing its modern appeal. The sedan's rear end showcases C-shaped LED taillights, offering a cohesive and upscale look that sets it apart. Buyers can choose between several striking colour options, including Brilliant Silver, Candy White, and Tornado Red. The Skoda Slavia catches the eye as a great example of premium motoring in the mid-size sedan category.

Skoda Slavia Interior:

The Skoda Slavia offers a well-crafted interior that seamlessly combines comfort with an extensive feature-list. The spacious cabin design prioritises passenger comfort with plenty of legroom, making it ideal for both short trips and long drives. High-quality materials and soft-touch finishes elevate the overall level of comfort. Key interior features include a 10-inch infotainment screen with support for both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, multiple Type-C charging points, and an all-digital driver display. Depending on the variant, the sedan also offers features like ventilated front seats, a wireless charging station, and advanced vocal recognition capabilities. 

Skoda Slavia Engine Options

The Skoda Slavia is offered with two engine options and three transmission options. There is a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol inline-four engine that can be had with either a six-speed manual or a TCA. This unit makes 114 bhp and 178 Nm of torque. The other unit is a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that is mated to a seven-speed DSG. This makes for 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. 

Skoda Slavia Fuel Efficiency:

The Skoda Slavia's manufacturer-stated fuel economy for the 1.0-litre TSI unit is 20.32 kmpl for the manual gearbox and 18.73 kmpl for the TCA. The 1.5-litre TSI with the seven-speed DSG gives a claimed mileage of 19.36 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and driving style. 

Safety Features:

Safety is paramount in the Skoda Slavia, which comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features. With the inclusion of up to six airbags in higher variants, alongside ESC (Electronic Stability Control), Multi-Collision Brake, and Traction Control, the Slavia is designed to offer maximum protection for occupants. Additionally, features like Hill Hold Assist, ABS with EBD, and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System further bolster its safety credentials. 

Skoda Slavia Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    999 - 1498 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    18.73-20.32 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    114 - 148 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    521 litres
  • NCAPSafetyRating iconNCAP Safety Rating
    5
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    178 - 250 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
View All Slavia SpecsView specs icon

Skoda Slavia Videos

  • Full Videos

Skoda Slavia Variants

Skoda Slavia price starts at ₹ 10 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 18.19 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Skoda Slavia comes in 10 variants. Skoda Slavia's top variant is Monte Carlo 1.5L TSI DSG.
Filter variants by:
Icon checkAll
Petrol
Automatic
Manual
10 Variants Available
Slavia Classic 1.0L TSI MT
₹10 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI MT
₹13.34 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Slavia Sportline 1.0L TSI MT
₹13.55 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Skoda Slavia Latest Updates

Calendar icon27 Jul 2026
Skoda Slavia facelift to debut in August 2026 with design updates, tech enhancements, and mechanical revisions.Read Full Story
Calendar icon21 Jul 2026
Skoda Auto India introduces limited-run dual-tone paint schemes for the Slavia Monte Carlo, enhancing its exclusivity and sporty appeal.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 Jul 2026
India's passenger vehicle sales rose 29% in June 2026, driven by alternative fuel vehicles amid fuel price hikes.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 Jun 2026
The Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Mahindra Thar, and Toyota Hilux offer versatile off-road capabilities with modern features and competitive pricing.Read Full Story
Calendar icon4 May 2026
The article reviews several SUVs, comparing features, engine options, and practicality for buyers transitioning from sedans like the Honda City.Read Full Story

Skoda Slavia Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Slavia.
Skoda Slavia
Volkswagen Virtus
VS
Skoda SlaviaSelect model
Volkswagen VirtusSelect model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Taillight
Dashboard
Infotainment System Main Menu
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Preferred Banner

Skoda Slavia comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia image
Rs. 10 LakhsOnwards
4.85
148 bhp250 NmManual, Automatic6
5/5
-521 litres4541 mm1752 mm1507 mm-
Volkswagen VirtusVolkswagen Virtus imageRs. 10.5 LakhsOnwards
4.4104
148 bhp250 NmManual, Automatic6
5/5
179 mm521 litres4561 mm1752 mm1507 mm5.05 metresSlaviaVSVirtus
Hyundai VernaHyundai Verna imageRs. 10.98 LakhsOnwards
4.76
157 bhp253 NmManual7---4565 mm1765 mm1475 mm-SlaviaVSVerna
Tata Tigor EVTata Tigor EV imageRs. 12.49 LakhsOnwards
4.75
74 bhp170 Nm-2
4/5
172 mm316 litres3993 mm1677 mm1532 mm5.1 metresSlaviaVSTigor EV

Skoda Slavia Expert Review

Pros

Spacious cabinGood feature listPeppy engine

Cons

Costly top variantSegment in decline

Skoda Slavia is here and is here with a significant list of promises. An India-first product, the Slavia enters the mid-size sedan segment, a space that has been steadily shrinking, unable thus far to challenge the SUV onslaught of recent times. But while products like Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City and the Hyundai Verna - all worthy players, mind you - are still well entrenched, it is the Slavia that now comes as a breath of fresh air.

Bookings for Skoda Slavia were opened in November of 2021.
Bookings for Skoda Slavia were opened in November of 2021.

Is the Slavia, then, a mammoth gamble or a very, very calculated risk?

Here's the first full-drive review of the Skoda Slavia with the 1.0-litre engine:

Skoda Slavia exterior highlights:

The Slavia has some very credible bragging rights over all of its direct rivals when it comes to dimensions. Wider, taller and with longer wheelbase than City, Ciaz and Verna, the Slavia is only just marginally shorter in length than the Honda sedan.

But when it comes to sedans, it is not so much about road presence as it is perhaps about elegant looks. And the Slavia has dollops of it. Typically Skoda, typically European and yet, quite contemporary, the Slavia leans heavily on the side of pleasing aesthetics than on youthful or sporty visual cues.

Skoda Slavia comes in five colour options - Brilliant Silver, Carbon Steel, Crystal Blue, Tornado Red (in pic) and Candy White.
Skoda Slavia comes in five colour options - Brilliant Silver, Carbon Steel, Crystal Blue, Tornado Red (in pic) and Candy White.

The grille at the front immediately showcases that this here is a Skoda. Similar to the grille on the Kushaq and newer Skoda cars in the country, the hexagonal grille is bordered on all sides with chrome surrounds. Flanking it are LED head lights with L-shaped DRLs which add to the modern touch Slavia seeks to project. While the front lip protrudes just a tad bit for a bit of sharpness, the bonnet design is a throwback to the Rapid that this model replaces in the country.

(Check out more pics of Skoda Slavia)

Step to the side and the large wheelbase and high ground clearance is instantly evident. In fact, at 179 mm, the ground clearance helps the sedan not just stand tall but manage variety of road conditions better. But even when standing still, the sedan makes a statement courtesy its 16-inch alloy wheels, door handles with chrome accents, strong body lines running all across the side profile and large windows with chrome garnish underlay.

The Slavia gets the Skoda badge on either of its side.&nbsp;
The Slavia gets the Skoda badge on either of its side. 

At the back, there are split LED tail light units and the ‘SKODA’ lettering on the tail gate. The Slavia has a reasonably wide rear which especially helps when loading luggage into the trunk. 

The rear profile of Slavia gets a chrome line at the bottom and has a slightly pronounced boot door lip.
The rear profile of Slavia gets a chrome line at the bottom and has a slightly pronounced boot door lip.

And it is the boot space that trumps anything the rivals have on offer. At 521 litres, the Skoda has more space for luggage than the City, Ciaz and the Verna. And while having a large boot is great, what also helps is that the loading lift isn't too high and the rear seats have split-fold option for even more cargo space. But one minor flaw here is that the upper portion of the boot has a rather flimsy covering and some of the wiring on either side is exposed.

Open patches around the door hinges in the boot appear like unfinished work.
Open patches around the door hinges in the boot appear like unfinished work.
Skoda Slavia cabin highlights:

Step inside the Slavia and there's much to like here. Skoda is underlining the premium credentials of the sedan and it is in the interiors that the bulk of the focus seems to have been at.

Depending on the variant and engine option, Skoda Slavia gets a cooled glovebox, multiple speakers, tweeters and even a sub woofer, automatic head light and auto wipers.
Depending on the variant and engine option, Skoda Slavia gets a cooled glovebox, multiple speakers, tweeters and even a sub woofer, automatic head light and auto wipers.

When you are out shopping for a sedan, space usually figures high on the priority list. The Slavia is impressive on this count and there's generous amount of space for three passengers at the back with kneeroom, legroom and space for feet all done well. The headroom is also quite satisfactory but the underthigh support could have been a tad bit more, if really nitpicking.

The center console has been smartly designed and houses the rear-AC vents and type-C charging points. While it doesn't intrude into the floor space which means that the middle passenger has flex room for feet, I do wish there was a conventional USB point or a 12V charger for old-school folks like me.

What I also missed was a shade on the rear windows which would have sat nicely with the premium credentials of this car. All the windows though are large and there is a conventionally-sized sunroof too for a pleasant ambiance.

The beige and black colour theme on the seats and the dashboard is also nicely done and enhances the visual aesthetics of the cabin. And speaking of the dashboard, it is quite chique thanks to its wide, horizontal layout and piano black and bronze finish with ambient lighting. On either side are circular AC vents with a distinct chrome trim surround. There is also a utility recess on top of the dashboard, just behind the large 10-inch infotainment screen.

The two-spoke steering wheel inside the Slavia has mounted controls.
The two-spoke steering wheel inside the Slavia has mounted controls.

Both the infotainment screen and the eight-inch all-digital driver display are bright and vivid, negating sun glare well. The main screen is also responsive to touch and displays a long list of AV, NAV and Skoda Connect App-related options here. There is support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and one can charge a compatible phone wirelessly or making use of either of the two Type-C charging points. Once again, I had to rely on my power bank because I didn't have a compatible wire.

As for the controls for the air conditioning, it is touch enabled and the same that's also found inside the Kushaq. The central console with the gearbox is neatly done and is home to controls for lock/unlock as well as cooling for either of the two front seats.

Chrome insert just under the gear shift knob adds a touch of premium character to the cabin of Slavia.
Chrome insert just under the gear shift knob adds a touch of premium character to the cabin of Slavia.

While the exterior of the Slavia is pleasing in its simplicity, the cabin is - for most parts - elegant and quite well loaded. While there is some use of hard plastic, space and convenience features are stellar highlights here.

Skoda Slavia 1.0 TSI drive traits:

Slavia is being offered in three trims - Active, Ambition and Style, and two engine options and three transmission choices. Now the 1.0-litre TSI motor is standard across all three trims and one can have it with either a six-speed manual unit or an AT. This drive review had me behind the wheels of the 1.0-litre engine with the AT.

Skoda claims Slavia can go from zero to 100 kmph in around 10.1 seconds with the 1.0-litre engine under the hood.
Skoda claims Slavia can go from zero to 100 kmph in around 10.1 seconds with the 1.0-litre engine under the hood.

Now you may be very tempted at the prospect of Slavia also coming with the more powerful 1.5-litre engine, and with the option of this being mated with the DSG unit. And while we have driven that as well and have much to say on it, the 1.0-litre is comparatively more affordable and quite fun to drive in its own right.

 

There's 113 bhp on offer and 178 Nm of torque.  It is this torque figure in particular that makes the Slavia quit a lot of fun to drive. The engine has an eager nature and much like how it fares in the Kushaq, helps Slavia get a move on with confident strides. Within city limits, the sedan ambles along nicely with the AT ticking the right numbers at the right time. Push the Slavia a little once open roads beckon and a momentary pause is all that it takes before taking the cue to amble ahead.

What also helps the Slavia's case is a well-balanced steering set up that is tuned near perfect to handle both city and highway driving. The suspension set up too is done well and that high ground clearance means Slavia has a confidence to tackle speed breakers even if you necessarily may not.

There is a fair degree of control over NVH levels and it is only when you absolutely stomp the throttle that there is some degree of engine noise that creeps into the cabin. But it is unlikely that you'd be doing much of that and therefore, the Slavia should retain its premium credentials in terms of refinement.

And thanks to electronic differential lock, there is decent grip, especially when taking tight corners. There is some degree of body roll for passengers at the back but overall, there's not much to fault the Slavia for if kept it planted.

Skoda Slavia verdict:

Slavia is a solid product in terms of its space, features and even the 1.0-litre engine is peppy enough to make a good case for the car. Skoda is making a good habit of making compelling products and the second car under its MQB platform - after Kushaq - is a leap in the right direction.

While the pricing starts at 10.69 lakh, Slavia is an expensive proposition too with the top-end 1.0-litre variant with AT priced at 15.39 lakh (ex showroom).

The top-end Slavia is pricier to the Verna SX Opt Turbo (petrol) by around a lakh while also pipping the Honda City ZX CVT by around 30,000.

Slavia is a confident car in a rather unsure segment.
Slavia is a confident car in a rather unsure segment.

While I don't think it would deter hardcore SUV buyers from turning away from that body style, the Slavia sure has the potential to lead the rather small mid-size sedan space in the country. If Skoda is able to continue its post-sales network expansion and assuming the durability of the product is at par with what the rivals promise, this car right here could be a common sight in the times to come. 

Skoda Slavia Images

Skoda Slavia Image 1
Skoda Slavia Image 2
Skoda Slavia Image 3
Skoda Slavia Image 4
Skoda Slavia Image 5
Skoda Slavia Image 6

Skoda Slavia Colours

Skoda Slavia is available in the 12 Colours in India.

Brilliant Silver
Brilliant Silver With Black Roof
Candy White
Candy White With Black Roof
Carbon Steel
Carbon Steel Matte
Cherry Red
Cherry Red With Black Roof
Deep Black
Lava Blue
Steel Grey
Shimla Green
Brilliant silver

Skoda Slavia Alternatives

Volkswagen Virtus

Volkswagen Virtus

10.5 - 19 Lakhs
SlaviavsVirtus
Hyundai Verna

Hyundai Verna

10.98 - 18.4 Lakhs
SlaviavsVerna
Tata Tigor EV

Tata Tigor EV

12.49 - 13.75 Lakhs
SlaviavsTigor EV

Skoda Slavia Safety Ratings

The Skoda Slavia has been awarded 5 stars in the Global NCAP test for adult occupancy and 5 stars in child occupancy.

Skoda Slavia User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
4.4Features
5Safety
5Design
4.8Value For Money
4.4Comfort
Write a Review

Skoda Slavia User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise the Skoda Slavia for its impressive design, superior build quality, comfort, and strong safety ratings, making it a top choice in its segment. However, some seek improved fuel efficiency.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconSuperior build quality
  • check circle iconHigh safety ratings
  • check circle iconComfortable interior
  • check circle iconStrong performance
  • check circle iconGreat road presence

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconFuel efficiency could be better
  • warning iconLimited engine options
  • warning iconSome may find it pricey
  • warning iconAverage trunk space
  • warning iconInfotainment system could improve

User Reviews

One of the best looking sedan
First of all, the car looks amazing ? definitely a head-turner. It has great road presence and offers good comfort as well. I?ve been getting a mileage of around 17?18 km/l, which is quite decent.
By: Sumen Dutta (Jun 13, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Five Star Slavia Vehicle
he design and aesthetics of the Slavia are impressive, with a superb interior and a powerful engine. Its strong road presence adds to its appeal, and most importantly, it remains a pocket-friendly option
By: Sushil (Mar 17, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Nice looking
Very beautiful Skoda Slavia! It?s comfortable and from my favorite car company, making it my top choice for a sedan.
By: Mohit soni (Mar 16, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Perfect driving and best comfort inside the car
It is the best car it normally looks on roads on haryana with best build quality and safety purpose it take 5 star in safety
By: Gourav Kumar swami (Jun 16, 2024)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
glamorous look with amazing road class performance
Skoda always show there brand value and the slavia is a bench mark car in there segment the quality is supreme , service delivery is on top , performance is high class and the riding experince smooth and clean.
By: shashank bisht (Mar 29, 2024)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

Skoda Slavia Related News

Image of the recently launched Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo in Steel Grey used for representation purposes only.
2026 Skoda Slavia facelift launch confirmed for August 18
27 Jul 2026
Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo in new Shimla Green colour scheme.
Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo gets Shimla Green and Steel Grey colour options, limited to 200 units
21 Jul 2026
Skoda Slavia is a popular sedan with its sharp detailing and premium features, which are slated to be updated in the facelifted version.
Waiting for the Skoda Slavia facelift? 5 big changes you can expect
11 May 2026
The benefits, available until September 21, offer customers the opportunity to save money on the entire Skoda range in India, except for the Kyalq, consisting of SUVs and sedan line-up
Skoda Auto India announces limited-period offers across Kushaq, Slavia and Kodiaq
7 Sept 2025
All the three models, Skoda Kylaq, Slavia and Kushaq are expected to get a black edition soon
Skoda Kylaq, Slavia and Kushaq Black Edition teased ahead of August 11 launch
11 Aug 2025
View all
 Skoda Slavia Related News

Skoda Slavia Specifications and Features

Max Power114-148 bhp
Rear AC VentsYes
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSedan
Max Torque178-250 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage18.73 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine999-1498 cc
SunroofYes
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Slavia specs and features

Skoda Slavia Mileage

Skoda Slavia in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Skoda Slavia's petrol variant is 20.32 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Skoda Slavia Classic 1.0L TSI MT comes with a 45 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
Classic 1.0L TSI MT
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
20.32 kmpl

Popular Skoda Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Skoda Cars

Popular Sedan Cars

UPCOMING
Audi A5

Audi A5

50 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Cars
Audi A8 L

Audi A8 L

1.34 - 1.63 Cr
A8 L Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Audi New A6

Audi New A6

70 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Audi New A3

Audi New A3

39 - 45 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
Audi S5 Sportback

Audi S5 Sportback

80.49 Lakhs
S5 Sportback Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Sedan Cars

view all specs and features