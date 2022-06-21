Skoda Slavia is a 5 Person seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 1,000,000 in India. It is available in 8 variants, 999 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual, Automatic (Torque Converter) & Automatic (Dual Clutch).Change City
Skoda Slavia
₹ 10 to 15 Lakhs
Ex showroom price in Delhi Get On-Road Price
Skoda Slavia Key Specs
Skoda Slavia
Engine 999 cc
Transmission Manual, Automatic (Torque Converter) & Automatic (Dual Clutch)
Fuel type Petrol
About Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia Expected Release Date:
The new Skoda Slavia 1.0 TSI was launched in India on 28 February 2022. The 1.5 TSI variant
Skoda Slavia Price List, Specifications and Features
Active 1.0L TSI MT
999 cc | 114 bhp |
₹ 10.69 Lakhs* Get On-Road Price
Top Speed
190 Kmph
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
10.7 seconds
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
1.0 TSI Petrol
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
114 bhp
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
178 nm
Drivetrain
FWD
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Front Suspension
McPherson Suspension with Lower Triangular Links and Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam Axle
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Length
4541 mm
Width
1752 mm
Height
1507 mm
Wheelbase
2651 mm
Ground Clearance
179 mm
Doors
4 Doors
Seating Capacity
5 Person
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
521 litres
Air Conditioner
-
Front AC
-
Rear AC
-
Heater
-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
-
Cabin-Boot Access
-
Anti-glare Mirrors
-
Parking Assist
-
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Cruise Control
-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Steering Adjustment
-
12V Power Outlets
-
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Trip Meter
-
Average Fuel Consumption
-
Average Speed
-
Distance to Empty
-
Clock
-
Low Fuel Level Warning
-
Door Ajar Warning
-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
-
Gear Indicator
-
Shift Indicator
-
Tachometer
Digital
Heads Up Display (HUD)
-
Instantaneous Consumption
-
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
-
Roof Mounted Antenna
-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
-
Body Kit
-
Rub - Strips
-
Scuff Plates
-
Power Windows
-
One Touch -Down
-
One Touch - Up
-
Adjustable ORVM
-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
-
Rear Defogger
-
Rear Wiper
-
Exterior Door Handles
-
Rain-sensing Wipers
-
Interior Door Handles
-
Door Pockets
-
Side Window Blinds
-
Boot-lid Opener
-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
-
Cup Holders
-
Sunglass Holder
-
Cooled Glove Box
-
Driver Armrest Storage
-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Years)
4
Puddle Lamps
-
Ambient Interior Lighting
-
Daytime Running Lights
-
Fog Lights
-
Headlights
-
Automatic Head Lamps
-
Tail Lights
-
Cabin Lamps
-
Headlight Height Adjuster
-
Glove Box Lamp
-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
-
Rear Reading Lamp
-
Cornering Headlights
-
Gesture Control
-
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
-
Head Unit Size
-
Display
Touch-screen Display
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
-
GPS Navigation System
-
Speakers
8+
USB Compatibility
-
Aux Compatibility
-
Bluetooth Compatibility
-
AM/FM Radio
-
CD Player
-
DVD Playback
-
iPod Compatibility
-
Internal Hard-drive
-
Steering mounted controls
-
Voice Command
-
Find My Car
-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
-
Geo-Fence
-
Emergency Call
-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
-
Alexa Compatibility
-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
-
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
NCAP Rating
-
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
-
Driver Armrest
-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
-
Ventilated Seats
-
Ventilated Seat Type
-
Interiors
-
Interior Colours
-
Rear Armrest
-
Folding Rear Seat
No
Split Rear Seat
-
Front Seatback Pockets
-
Head-rests
-
