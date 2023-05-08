HT Auto
Skoda Slavia Specifications

Skoda Slavia is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 10,00,000 in India. It is available in 8 variants, 999.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic .
Skoda Slavia Specs

Skoda Slavia comes in eight petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Slavia measures 4,541 mm in length, 1,752 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,651 mm.

Skoda Slavia Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Style 1.5L TSI DSG
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
1.5 TSI Petrol with Active Cylinder Technology
Driving Range
828 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
18.41 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
148 bhp
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson Suspension with Lower Triangular Links and Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam Axle
Length
4541 mm
Ground Clearance
179 mm
Wheelbase
2651 mm
Height
1507 mm
Width
1752 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
521 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
No
One Touch - Up
Driver
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Warranty (Years)
4
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Cornering Headlights
Passive
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Gesture Control
No
CD Player
No
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
Electronic
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Interior Colours
Black & Beige
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Partial
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

Skoda Slavia News

Skoda Kushaq and Slavia are the power offerings from the Czechs in India.
Skoda basks in success of Slavia and Kushaq. But sub-four-meter model in plans?
8 May 2023
Both vehicles now get exterior as well as interior cosmetic changes.
Skoda Slavia Anniversary Edition and Kushaq Lava Blue Edition launched
13 Apr 2023
The Skoda Kushaq was recently spied in the Lava Blue shade outside a dealership hinting at an imminent launch
Skoda Kushaq and Slavia could get a new Lava Blue paint scheme
12 Apr 2023
Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus compact sedans have become two of the safest cars on Indian roads after passing the Global NCAP tests recently.
Top 10 safest cars in India: Virtus, Slavia lead the list with 5-star rating
5 Apr 2023
Volkswagen Virtus (left) and Skoda Slavia (right) have emerged as the safest sedans in India with perfect five star rating at the Global NCAP crash tests.
Slavia, Virtus follow Kushaq, Taigun's footstep, score perfect 5 at Global NCAP
4 Apr 2023
View all
 

Skoda Slavia Variants & Price List

Skoda Slavia price starts at ₹ 10 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 15 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Skoda Slavia comes in 8 variants. Skoda Slavia top variant price is ₹ 20.76 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Active 1.0L TSI MT
10.69 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Ambition 1.0L TSI MT
12.39 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Ambition 1.0L TSI AT
13.59 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Style Non Sunroof
13.59 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Style 1.0L TSI MT
13.99 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Style 1.0L TSI AT
15.39 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Style 1.5L TSI MT
18.93 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Style 1.5L TSI DSG
20.76 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

