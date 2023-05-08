Skoda Slavia Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Skoda Slavia comes in eight petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Slavia measures 4,541 mm in length, 1,752 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,651 mm. The ground clearance of Slavia is 179 mm. A five-seat model, Skoda Slavia sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Skoda Slavia price starts at ₹ 10 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 15 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Skoda Slavia comes in 8 variants. Skoda Slavia top variant price is ₹ 20.76 Lakhs.
₹10.69 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹12.39 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹13.59 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹13.59 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹13.99 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹15.39 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹18.93 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹20.76 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
