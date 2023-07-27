Volkswagen Virtus Specifications

Volkswagen Virtus comes in six petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Virtus measures 4,561 mm in length, 1,752 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,651 mm. The ground clearance of Virtus is 179 mm. A five-seat model, Volkswagen Virtus sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less