Volkswagen Virtus Specifications

Volkswagen Virtus comes in six petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Virtus measures 4,561 mm in length, 1,752 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,651 mm. The ground clearance of Virtus is 179 mm. A five-seat model, Volkswagen Virtus sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Volkswagen Virtus price starts at ₹ 11.22 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 17.92 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Volkswagen Virtus comes in 6 variants. Volkswagen Virtus top variant price is ₹ 17.92 Lakhs.
₹11.22 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹12.98 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹14.28 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹14.42 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹15.72 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹17.92 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
