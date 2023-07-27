HT Auto
Volkswagen Virtus Specifications

Volkswagen Virtus is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 11,21,900 in India. It is available in 6 variants, 999.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic .
11.22 - 17.92 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Volkswagen Virtus Specs

Volkswagen Virtus comes in six petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Virtus measures 4,561 mm in length, 1,752 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,651 mm.

Volkswagen Virtus Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
GT Plus 1.5 TSI EVO DSG
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
840 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
18.67 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
148 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Height
1507 mm
Length
4561 mm
Width
1752 mm
Ground Clearance
179 mm
Wheelbase
2651 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
521 litres
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Steering Adjustment
-
Heater
-
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
-
Parking Assist
-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
-
Air Conditioner
-
Anti-glare Mirrors
-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
-
12V Power Outlets
-
Front AC
-
Rear AC
-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
-
Trip Meter
-
Shift Indicator
-
Clock
-
Door Ajar Warning
-
Low Fuel Level Warning
-
Tachometer
-
Instantaneous Consumption
-
Gear Indicator
-
Instrument Cluster
-
Average Speed
-
Average Fuel Consumption
-
Distance to Empty
-
Engine immobilizer
-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
-
Central Locking
-
Child Safety Lock
-
Rub - Strips
-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
-
Roof Mounted Antenna
-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
-
Body Kit
-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
-
Adjustable ORVM
-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
-
Rear Defogger
-
One Touch -Down
-
Rain-sensing Wipers
-
Exterior Door Handles
-
Interior Door Handles
-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
-
Scuff Plates
-
Door Pockets
-
Rear Windshield Blind
-
One Touch - Up
-
Boot-lid Opener
-
Cup Holders
-
Driver Armrest Storage
-
Sunglass Holder
-
Cooled Glove Box
-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
-
Warranty (Kilometres)
-
Battery Warranty (Years)
-
Warranty (Years)
-
Cornering Headlights
-
Glove Box Lamp
-
Cabin Lamps
-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
-
Rear Reading Lamp
-
Automatic Head Lamps
-
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
-
Fog Lights
-
Follow me home headlamps
-
CD Player
-
Steering mounted controls
-
Wireless Charger
-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
-
Speakers
6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
-
AM/FM Radio
-
Head Unit Size
-
GPS Navigation System
-
USB Compatibility
-
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
-
Voice Command
-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
-
Geo-Fence
-
Find My Car
-
Emergency Call
-
Alexa Compatibility
-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
-
Brake Assist (BA)
-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
-
Middle Rear Head Rest
-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
-
Child Seat Anchor Points
-
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
-
Lane Departure Prevention
-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
-
NCAP Rating
-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
-
Seat Upholstery
-
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
-
Rear Armrest
-
Driver Seat Adjustment
-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Interior Colours
-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
-
Folding Rear Seat
-
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
-
Front Seatback Pockets
-

Volkswagen Virtus Alternatives

Hyundai Verna

Hyundai Verna

10.89 - 17.38 Lakhs
Virtus vs Verna
Honda City

Honda City

11.49 - 15.97 Lakhs
Virtus vs City
Skoda Slavia

Skoda Slavia

10 - 15 Lakhs
Virtus vs Slavia
UPCOMING
Toyota Belta

Toyota Belta

10 Lakhs Onwards
View similar Cars

Volkswagen Virtus News

Virtus scored 5 stars on the Latin NCAP crash test.
Made-in-Brazil Volkswagen Virtus scores 5 stars in Latin NCAP crash test
27 Jul 2023
Volkswagen Virtus gets a slew of safety features and also has a five-star crash test rating from Global NCAP.
Volkswagen Virtus GT DSG launched at 16.19 lakh
3 Jul 2023
THE Volkswagen Virtus and Taigun GT Edge Limited collection features Deep Black Pearl as well as Carbon Steel Grey Matte exterior colours.
Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus get new variants across GT badge: Check prices
8 Jun 2023
The Volkswagen Polo Sedan is the rebadged version of the Virtus
Indian-made Volkswagen Virtus launched in South Africa: Here’s what’s different
3 May 2023
Volkswagen Virtus and Volkswagen Taigun have received new trims with updated features and manual gearbox options.
Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus get a slew of updates. New variants, colours and more
18 Apr 2023
View all
 

Volkswagen Virtus Variants & Price List

Volkswagen Virtus price starts at ₹ 11.22 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 17.92 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Volkswagen Virtus comes in 6 variants. Volkswagen Virtus top variant price is ₹ 17.92 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT
11.22 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Highline 1.0 TSI MT
12.98 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Highline 1.0 TSI AT
14.28 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Topline 1.0 TSI MT
14.42 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Topline 1.0 TSI AT
15.72 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
GT Plus 1.5 TSI EVO DSG
17.92 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

