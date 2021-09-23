



The company manufactures cars by the name of Audi, Bentley, Cupra, Lamborghini, Porsche, SEAT, Skoda and Volkswagen. They also manufacture motorbikes under the name Ducati. One of the widely known car of the company was Volkswagen Beetle, also known as ‘People’s car.’



In 1937, the company was founded primarily for producing Beetles. The company had the backing of Adolf Hitler. It produced numerous vehicles for Germany during World War 2. Towards the middle 1960s, the company acquired Auto union which later produced Audi. In the 1970s, the company launched front-drive cars including Polo, Passat and Golf. In 1994, Volkswagen gained control of Skoda.



In 1998, the company also included Bentley, Lamborghini and Bugatti in its list of cars. Later in 2012, it took over Ducati and Porsche. However, in 2012, Bugatti left the Volkswagen Group to merge with Bugatti Rimac.



China is the company's largest market. The company is also listed on a number of stock exchanges across the globe including Frankfurt Stock Exchange and SIX Swiss Exchange. The company had set an ambitious plan in 2016 by the name of 'Strategy 2025'. Under the plan, the company planned to establish 16 factories across the globe to manufacture electric cars by the end of 2022. However, the plans were stalled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Volkswagen Cars Price List (December 2022) in India Volkswagen Car Models Ex-ShowRoom Price Volkswagen Taigun ₹ 10.49 - 17.5 Lakhs Volkswagen Vento ₹ 10 - 14.1 Lakhs Volkswagen Virtus ₹ 11.21 - 17.91 Lakh Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace ₹ 35 Lakhs Volkswagen Polo ₹ 5.83 - 10 Lakhs Volkswagen T-Roc ₹ 21.35 Lakhs Volkswagen Tiguan ₹ 32.79 Lakhs

Volkswagen is a German automobile manufacturer established in 1937. The company is headquartered in Wolfsburg, Saxony but was founded in Berlin. The company is controlled by the Porsche and Piech family. In the years of 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, the company was the largest manufacturer of automobiles by sales. The title earlier held by Toyota was taken by Volkswagen by selling 10.9 million vehicles per annum.