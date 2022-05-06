Volkswagen Virtus: First Drive Review

HT Auto
Volkswagen will launch the new Virtus sedan in India in June. Set to replace the Vento in the Indian market, Virtus shares a lot of similarities with the recently launched Skoda Slavia. Can Virtus help Volkswagen rejuvenate the sedan segment in India? Here is our first drive review.
By : Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 06 May 2022, 10:00 AM

First Published Date: 06 May 2022, 10:00 AM IST
TAGS: Virtus 2022 Virtus Virtus 2022 Volkswagen Virtus 2022 Volkswagen Virtus Volkswagen Virtus 2022 Slavia Skoda Slavia Skoda Vento Volkswagen Vento
