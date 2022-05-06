Volkswagen Virtus: First Drive Review
Volkswagen will launch the new Virtus sedan in India in June. Set to replace the Vento in the Indian market, Virtus shares a lot of similarities with the recently launched Skoda Slavia. Can Virtus help Volkswagen rejuvenate the sedan segment in India? Here is our first drive review.
Similar CarsFind More Cars
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Virtus
1984 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9 to 12 Lakhs Expected Price*
Volkswagen Vento
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.69 kmpl
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.74 kmpl
₹ 5.83 Lakhs*Onwards
Skoda Rapid Tsi
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.97 kmpl
₹ 7.79 Lakhs*Onwards
First Published Date: 06 May 2022, 10:00 AM IST
TAGS: Virtus 2022 Virtus Virtus 2022 Volkswagen Virtus 2022 Volkswagen Virtus Volkswagen Virtus 2022 Slavia Skoda Slavia Skoda Vento Volkswagen Vento
Recommended For YouView All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS