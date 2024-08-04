Latest Update

Toyota Belta Expected Launch Date



The Toyota Belta sedan, which is effectively a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, is set to debut in Indian markets in April 2022. This sedan has a length of 4490 mm, a width of 1730 mm, a height of 1485 mm, and a wheelbase of 2650 mm. It has a ground clearance of 170 mm.



Toyota Belta Price:



Toyota Belta is likely to cost between Rs 8.80 and Rs 11.70 lakh. The Belta comes with a three-year/1-lakh-kilometer warranty from Toyota.



Toyota Belta Features:



The Toyota Belta shares the same exterior design as the Ciaz, including the shape of the headlamps, wheels, and even colour combinations. The only visible change will be Toyota badging and we can expect a tweaked front and rear bumper design. The grille has been tweaked to distinguish both models. The interior is identical to the Ciaz's, but with badges of Toyota throughout and minor alterations to the upholstery. A dual-tone colour scheme will be used in the cabin to give it a luxury appearance. The premium model will have 16-inch alloy wheels, chrome door handles, leather seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a SmartPlay infotainment system with smartphone compatibility. The base model will have 15-inch steel wheels, halogen projector headlamps and body-colour wing mirrors with turn indicators and power adjust. The interior of the car has interior chrome accents, a TFT multi-info display, keyless entry, rear AC vents, tilt steering and steering mounted controls. It will also have reverse parking sensors, a speed alert system, automatic climate control and more as standard features.



Toyota Belta Performance:



The Toyota Belta will be primarily powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine developed by Maruti, which produces 103 horsepower and 138 Nm of torque. A five-speed manual transmission and a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission could be available as transmission options.



Toyota Belta Capacity:



Toyota Belta has a boot size of 510 liters and a fuel tank capacity of 43 liters.



Toyota Belta Rivals:



After its release, the Toyota Belta will compete against the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Vento, and Skoda Rapid.