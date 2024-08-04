HT Auto
Toyota Belta

TOYOTA Belta

UPCOMING
4.0
1 Opinion
10 Lakhs* Onwards
Exp. Launch Date: 15 Oct 2027
Toyota Belta Key Specs
Engine1462 cc
Mileage20.04-20.65 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual

About Toyota Belta

Latest Update

  • Maruti Ciaz is Toyota Belta in this market. Check out details
  • Carmakers adjust electrification plans as EV demand slows

    • Toyota Belta Expected Launch Date

    The Toyota Belta sedan, which is effectively a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, is set to debut in Indian markets in April 2022. This sedan has a length of 4490 mm, a width of 1730 mm, a height of 1485 mm, and a wheelbase of 2650 mm. It has a ground clearance of 170 mm.

    Toyota Belta Price:

    Toyota Belta is likely to cost between Rs 8.80 and Rs 11.70 lakh. The Belta comes with a three-year/1-lakh-kilometer warranty from Toyota.

    Toyota Belta Features:

    The Toyota Belta shares the same exterior design as the Ciaz, including the shape of the headlamps, wheels, and even colour combinations. The only visible change will be Toyota badging and we can expect a tweaked front and rear bumper design. The grille has been tweaked to distinguish both models. The interior is identical to the Ciaz's, but with badges of Toyota throughout and minor alterations to the upholstery. A dual-tone colour scheme will be used in the cabin to give it a luxury appearance. The premium model will have 16-inch alloy wheels, chrome door handles, leather seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a SmartPlay infotainment system with smartphone compatibility. The base model will have 15-inch steel wheels, halogen projector headlamps and body-colour wing mirrors with turn indicators and power adjust. The interior of the car has interior chrome accents, a TFT multi-info display, keyless entry, rear AC vents, tilt steering and steering mounted controls. It will also have reverse parking sensors, a speed alert system, automatic climate control and more as standard features.

    Toyota Belta Performance:

    The Toyota Belta will be primarily powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine developed by Maruti, which produces 103 horsepower and 138 Nm of torque. A five-speed manual transmission and a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission could be available as transmission options.

    Toyota Belta Capacity:

    Toyota Belta has a boot size of 510 liters and a fuel tank capacity of 43 liters.

    Toyota Belta Rivals:

    After its release, the Toyota Belta will compete against the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Vento, and Skoda Rapid.

    Toyota Belta Specifications and Features

    Body TypeSedan
    Mileage20.65 kmpl
    Engine1462 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol

    Toyota Belta User Opinions & Ratings

    4
    1 Ratings & Opinions
    1 & aboverating star
    0
    2 & aboverating star
    0
    3 & aboverating star
    0
    4 & aboverating star
    1
    5 ratingrating star
    0
    Perfect and affordable sedan
    Good sedan car suitable for middle class family ac of this car is very good ambience is very good seats are comfortable
    By: Manish Kumar (Aug 4, 2024)
    Read full Opinion
    Read Arrow

    Toyota Belta News

    The new Toyota Belta sedan features the same mechanicals, features list, and even the design found on the Ciaz sedan.
    Maruti Ciaz is Toyota Belta in this market. Check out details
    19 Nov 2021
    Global EV sales rose 20 per cent in the first half of 2024, which was slower than expected, and carmakers have lowered their expectations, rolling down EV production plans. Toyota is the latest manufacturer to scale down EV plans for 2026.
    Carmakers adjust electrification plans as EV demand slows
    7 Sept 2024
    FILE PHOTO: Toyota Motor Corporation's bZ models are pictured after a briefing on the company's strategies on battery EVs in Tokyo, Japan, December 14, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo
    Toyota cuts 2026 EV production plans by third amid slowing sales
    7 Sept 2024
    Japanese carmakers Toyota, Honda and Lexus, which generate most of their sales from hybrid cars, sold a combined 2,527 vehicles in South Korea in August.
    How Toyota hybrid cars help Japan thaw relations with South Korea
    6 Sept 2024
    Toyota and BMW are joining hands once again to co-develop new FCEV powertrain systems that will power cars of the future
    First BMW hydrogen-powered car to arrive in 2028, co-developed with Toyota
    5 Sept 2024
    Toyota Videos

    Nissan Motor will officially announce the price of the X-Trail SUV in India on August 1. The SUV is making a comeback to India after nearly a decade and aims to take on large SUVs like Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and even the likes of Skoda Kodiaq and Hyundai Tucson.
    2024 Nissan X-Trail review: Can it take on the might of Toyota Fortuner?
    23 Jul 2024
    Toyota Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate Maruti Fronx’s success?
    11 Jun 2024
    Toyota Motor has launched the Maruti Fronx-based Urban Cruiser Taisor SUV at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.33 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered with two petrol engine options as well as a CNG version.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor SUV launched: Maruti Fronx in a new package?
    3 Apr 2024
    Toyota Motor is all set to launch the new-look Innova with HyCross badging. Under the hood will be a strong hybrid powertrain to offer more fuel efficiency.
    Toyota Innova HyCross: First Drive Impressions
    6 Dec 2022
    The new Innova Hycross builds on the SUV-inspired design and gets a more butch look than before.
    Toyota Innova HyCross: First Look
    26 Nov 2022
    Toyota Belta FAQs

    The Toyota Belta is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 10 Lakhs.
    The Toyota Belta is expected to launch in Oct 2027, introducing a new addition to the 1462 cc segment.
    The Toyota Belta features a 1462 cc engine. With a manual transmission, it offers a mileage of 20.65 kmpl, making it a blend of style and efficiency.
    The Toyota Belta faces competition from the likes of Hyundai Verna and Honda City in the 1462 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.
    The Toyota Belta offers a mileage of 20.65 kmpl, ensuring an efficient fuel performance for riders.

     Popular Sedan Cars