Audi A8-l

Audi A8-l (HT Auto photo)

₹ 1.58 Crs* Onwards

Mileage 12 kmpl
Engine 2,995 cc
Transmission Automatic (torque converter) - 8 gears, manual override & paddle shift, sport mode
Fuel type Petrol
Audi A8-l Variant wise Price, specifications and features

A8 L 55 TFSI quattro

₹ 1.58 Crs Ex Showroom Price

Engine Type
3.0L Twin-Turbocharged FSI V6 MHEV
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
864 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370 rpm
Battery
48 Volt
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12 kmpl
Drivetrain
AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
335 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Minimum Turning Radius
6.45 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
255 / 45 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link rear axle tubular anti-roll bar; air spring suspension
Front Suspension
Five-link front axle; tubular anti-roll bar air spring suspension
Rear Tyres
255 / 45 R19
Length
5302 mm
Wheelbase
3128 mm
Kerb Weight
2030 kg
Height
1485 mm
Width
1945 mm
Bootspace
505 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
72 litres

