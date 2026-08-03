Audi A8 L Price:

Audi A8 L is priced between Rs. 1.34 - 1.63 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Audi A8 L?

The Audi A8 L is available in 2 variants - Celebration Edition, Technology.

What are the Audi A8 L colour options?

Audi A8 L comes in eight colour options: Firmament Blue Metallic, Manhattan Grey Metallic, Floret Silver Metallic, Terra Gray Metallic, Glacier White Metallic, Mythos Black Metallic, District Green Metallic, Vesuvius Gray Metallic.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Audi A8 L?

Audi A8 L comes in hybrid(electric + petrol) engine options, comes with 2995 cc engine, and features a Sedan body type.

Which are the major rivals of Audi A8 L?

Audi A8 L rivals are Maserati Ghibli, Mercedes-Benz EQS, BMW i5.

What is the mileage of Audi A8 L?

Audi A8 L comes with a mileage of 12 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Audi A8 L?

Audi A8 L offers a 4 Seater configuration.