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AUDI A8 L

₹1.34 - 1.63 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
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Audi A8 L Price:

Audi A8 L is priced between Rs. 1.34 - 1.63 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Audi A8 L?

The Audi A8 L is available in 2 variants - Celebration Edition, Technology.

What are the Audi A8 L colour options?

Audi A8 L comes in eight colour options: Firmament Blue Metallic, Manhattan Grey Metallic, Floret Silver Metallic, Terra Gray Metallic, Glacier White Metallic, Mythos Black Metallic, District Green Metallic, Vesuvius Gray Metallic.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Audi A8 L?

Audi A8 L comes in hybrid(electric + petrol) engine options, comes with 2995 cc engine, and features a Sedan body type.

Which are the major rivals of Audi A8 L?

Audi A8 L rivals are Maserati Ghibli, Mercedes-Benz EQS, BMW i5.

What is the mileage of Audi A8 L?

Audi A8 L comes with a mileage of 12 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Audi A8 L?

Audi A8 L offers a 4 Seater configuration.

Audi A8 L Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    2995 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    12 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    344 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Hybrid
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    505 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    500 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    AWD
View All A8 L SpecsView specs icon

Audi A8 L Videos

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Audi A8 L Variants

Audi A8 L price starts at ₹ 1.34 Cr and goes up to ₹ 1.63 Cr (Ex-showroom). Audi A8 L comes in 2 variants. Audi A8 L's top variant is Technology.
2 Variants Available
A8 L Celebration Edition
₹1.34 Cr*
2995 cc
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
A8 L Technology
₹1.63 Cr*
2995 cc
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Audi A8 L Latest Updates

Calendar icon3 Aug 2026
The story compares popular SUVs in India, highlighting their designs, features, performance, and powertrain options.Read Full Story
Calendar icon22 Jun 2026
Stable fuel prices could revive scooter and entry-level car demand, says Goldman Sachs

Audi A8 L Visual Comparison

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Audi A8 L comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Audi A8 L
Audi A8 L image
Rs. 1.34 CrOnwards-344 bhp500 NmManual, Automatic6505 litres5320 mm1945 mm1488 mm6.45 metres
Maserati GhibliMaserati Ghibli imageRs. 1.15 CrOnwards-572 bhp730 NmManual, Automatic7500497119451461-A8 LVSGhibli
Mercedes-Benz EQSMercedes-Benz EQS imageRs. 1.3 CrOnwards----9-5216 mm1926 mm1512 mm5.6 metresA8 LVSEQS
BMW i5BMW i5 imageRs. 1.2 CrOnwards
4.81
601 bhp795 Nm-6490 litres5060 mm1900 mm1505 mm-A8 LVSi5

Audi A8 L Images

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Audi A8 L Image 6

Audi A8 L Colours

Audi A8 L is available in the 8 Colours in India.

Firmament Blue Metallic
Manhattan Grey Metallic
Floret Silver Metallic
Terra Gray Metallic
Glacier White Metallic
Mythos Black Metallic
District Green Metallic
Vesuvius Gray Metallic
Firmament blue metallic

Audi A8 L Alternatives

Maserati Ghibli

Maserati Ghibli

1.15 - 1.92 Cr
A8 LvsGhibli
Mercedes-Benz EQS

Mercedes-Benz EQS

1.3 - 1.63 Cr
A8 LvsEQS
BMW i5

BMW i5

1.2 Cr
A8 Lvsi5

Audi A8 L Related News

The Audi A8 L and RS5 Sportback have been pulled off the market. Both models were full imports
Audi A8 L and RS5 Sportback discontinued in India
13 Feb 2025
The latest Audi A8 L comes in two broad variants - Technology and Celebration Edition.
Audi A8 L drive review: The gentleman's luxury flagship ride
17 Oct 2022
Audi A8 L stands at the very top of the sedan portfolio of Audi in India.
Audi A8 L launched in India at 1.29 crore, promises unprecedented luxury
12 Jul 2022
The Audi A8 L promises to be one of the most sporty looking luxury sedans in the country.
Audi A8 L to launch in India today. Check expected price and features
12 Jul 2022
Audi A8L comes as the flagship sedan from the German luxury car brand.
Audi A8L to hit showrooms next week: Key updates to expect
4 Jul 2022
View all
 Audi A8 L Related News

Audi A8 L Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Max Power344 bhp
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSedan
Max Torque500 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage12 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine2995 cc
Fuel TypeHybrid(Electric + Petrol)
SunroofYes
Max Speed 250 Kmph
View all A8 L specs and features

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