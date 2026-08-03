Audi A8 L Key Specs
- Engine2995 cc
- Mileage12 kmpl
- Power344 bhp
- FuelHybrid
- Boot Space505 litres
- Max Torque500 Nm
- Drive TrainAWD
Audi A8 L is priced between Rs. 1.34 - 1.63 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Audi A8 L is available in 2 variants - Celebration Edition, Technology.
Audi A8 L comes in eight colour options: Firmament Blue Metallic, Manhattan Grey Metallic, Floret Silver Metallic, Terra Gray Metallic, Glacier White Metallic, Mythos Black Metallic, District Green Metallic, Vesuvius Gray Metallic.
Audi A8 L comes in hybrid(electric + petrol) engine options, comes with 2995 cc engine, and features a Sedan body type.
Audi A8 L rivals are Maserati Ghibli, Mercedes-Benz EQS, BMW i5.
Audi A8 L comes with a mileage of 12 kmpl (Company claimed).
Audi A8 L offers a 4 Seater configuration.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Audi A8 L
|Rs. 1.34 CrOnwards
|-
|344 bhp
|500 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|505 litres
|5320 mm
|1945 mm
|1488 mm
|6.45 metres
|Maserati Ghibli
|Rs. 1.15 CrOnwards
|-
|572 bhp
|730 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|7
|500
|4971
|1945
|1461
|-
|A8 LVSGhibli
|Mercedes-Benz EQS
|Rs. 1.3 CrOnwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|-
|5216 mm
|1926 mm
|1512 mm
|5.6 metres
|A8 LVSEQS
|BMW i5
|Rs. 1.2 CrOnwards
|601 bhp
|795 Nm
|-
|6
|490 litres
|5060 mm
|1900 mm
|1505 mm
|-
|A8 LVSi5
Audi A8 L is available in the 8 Colours in India.
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Max Power
|344 bhp
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|Sedan
|Max Torque
|500 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|12 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Engine
|2995 cc
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Max Speed
|250 Kmph
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