2022 Audi A8 L teased featuring signature OLED lights; launch on July 12

Bookings for the 2022 Audi A8 L sedan were opened in the country in the first week of May for a token amount of ₹ 10 lakh.

Audi India is gearing up to launch the 2022 A8 L flagship sedan in the country on July 12 and has teased the rear of the vehicle, featuring the signature OLED lights. The teaser video just gives a glimpse of the vehicle's sleek rear light bars. Apart from this, the rear makeover of the sedan includes an updated bumper. Bookings for the 2022 Audi A8 L sedan were opened in the country in the first week of May for a token amount of ₹10 lakh.

(Also read | Audi Club Rewards launched in India for existing, new customers. Check details)

Once launched, the Audi A8 L will sit on the top of the sedan lineup of the Audi brand in the country and locks horns with the likes of Mercedes S-Class and the BMW 7 Series. Audi is promising to offer a super luxurious and relaxing experience with the latest A8 L as the sedan will come equipped with a Rear Relaxation package with recliner, foot massager and many other features.

The vehicle will also get an updated large touchscreen infotainment system and a dual 10.1-inch digital display screens for rear-seat passengers. Other key elements include a folding centre console table and cooler with a bar compartment, among others.

In terms of design, the front of the vehicle now gets a huge front grille with bold mesh that is garnished in chrome. The grille features sharp Matrix LED headlamps with animated projections as well as a restyled bumper.

Under the hood, the flagship sedan from Audi will source power from a 3.0-litre TFSI petrol engine paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system and Quattro all-wheel-drive technology. The engine is rated to churn out 340 hp of power and 540 Nm of torque. In term of performance, Audi is claiming a superior and improved driving dynamics on the 2022 A8 L and predictive air suspension for superior ride quality.

First Published Date: