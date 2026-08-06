The 2026 Audi RS5 ushers in a new era for Audi as the brand’s first high-performance plug-in hybrid RS model. At its core is an uprated 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6 paired with an electric motor integrated into an 8-speed Tiptronic transmission. The combustion engine produces 503 bhp and 600 Nm of torque, while the electric motor contributes an additional 174 bhp. Combined output stands at 630 bhp and 825 Nm, positioning it firmly against rivals such as the BMW M3.

Despite the added hybrid hardware, the RS5 delivers a 0–100 kmph sprint in 3.6 seconds, blending electrified immediacy with traditional twin-turbo performance.

Drivetrain & Dynamics

The updated Quattro all-wheel drive system features a rear transaxle with Dynamic Torque Vectoring and a new limited-slip centre differential. Torque distribution can vary between a rear-biased 15:85 split and 70:30 depending on driving conditions, enhancing traction and agility. An RS Torque Rear mode enables controlled oversteer characteristics, adding a more dynamic edge to the RS5’s performance profile.

Exterior Design

Based on the new A5 platform, the RS5 adopts a wider and more aggressive stance while retaining the same wheelbase. A prominent Singleframe grille dominates the front fascia, flanked by large air intakes and dark LED headlamps with Pixel LED daytime running lights.

The silhouette is defined by broad rear haunches, a tapering roofline and large alloy wheels. At the rear, connected LED tail lamps with a chequered-flag motif sit above a pronounced diffuser housing dual-oval exhaust outlets. The Sedan features a subtle lip spoiler, while the Avant receives a twin roof spoiler. High-gloss black exterior trim is standard, with optional carbon fibre detailing available.

Interior & Technology

Inside, the cabin reflects RS sportiness with gloss black trim, Alcantara upholstery and contrasting red accents. The dashboard integrates a triple-screen layout comprising a 14.5-inch MMI touchscreen, an 11.9-inch virtual cockpit and a 10.9-inch passenger display.

Sport seats with honeycomb quilting, electric adjustment and massage functions enhance comfort and support. The flat-bottom steering wheel incorporates dedicated RS drive mode controls and a boost function that delivers maximum performance for short bursts during overtaking.

Availability & Pricing

The 2026 Audi RS5 will launch initially in Europe, with order books opening in Q1 2026 and deliveries commencing from June 2026. In Germany, pricing begins at €106,200 for the Sedan and €107,850 for the Avant.