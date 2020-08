Additional Features

Three Spoke Multi function Flat Bottom Sport Steering Wheel With RS Badging Twelve Way Front S Sport Seats 7 inch Driver Information Display Stainless Steel Pedal Caps RS Sport Seats A Choice Of Inlays To Add Highlights To Your Interior Piano finish - black, Aluminium Race Anthracite, Carbon and Aluminium Race Extended LED Interior Lighting Pack Ashtray In Front Interior Elements in Leatherette Headliner in Black Fabric Decorative Inserts Aluminium Race, Anthracite Scuff Plates with Aluminium Inserts and Illuminated RS 5 logo Floor Mats in Front and Rear Audi Virtual Cockpit