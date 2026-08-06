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AUDI RS5

₹1.07 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
5.0
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The 2026 Audi RS5 ushers in a new era for Audi as the brand’s first high-performance plug-in hybrid RS model. At its core is an uprated 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6 paired with an electric motor integrated into an 8-speed Tiptronic transmission. The combustion engine produces 503 bhp and 600 Nm of torque, while the electric motor contributes an additional 174 bhp. Combined output stands at 630 bhp and 825 Nm, positioning it firmly against rivals such as the BMW M3.

Despite the added hybrid hardware, the RS5 delivers a 0–100 kmph sprint in 3.6 seconds, blending electrified immediacy with traditional twin-turbo performance.

Drivetrain & Dynamics

The updated Quattro all-wheel drive system features a rear transaxle with Dynamic Torque Vectoring and a new limited-slip centre differential. Torque distribution can vary between a rear-biased 15:85 split and 70:30 depending on driving conditions, enhancing traction and agility. An RS Torque Rear mode enables controlled oversteer characteristics, adding a more dynamic edge to the RS5’s performance profile.

Exterior Design

Based on the new A5 platform, the RS5 adopts a wider and more aggressive stance while retaining the same wheelbase. A prominent Singleframe grille dominates the front fascia, flanked by large air intakes and dark LED headlamps with Pixel LED daytime running lights.

The silhouette is defined by broad rear haunches, a tapering roofline and large alloy wheels. At the rear, connected LED tail lamps with a chequered-flag motif sit above a pronounced diffuser housing dual-oval exhaust outlets. The Sedan features a subtle lip spoiler, while the Avant receives a twin roof spoiler. High-gloss black exterior trim is standard, with optional carbon fibre detailing available.

Interior & Technology

Inside, the cabin reflects RS sportiness with gloss black trim, Alcantara upholstery and contrasting red accents. The dashboard integrates a triple-screen layout comprising a 14.5-inch MMI touchscreen, an 11.9-inch virtual cockpit and a 10.9-inch passenger display.

Sport seats with honeycomb quilting, electric adjustment and massage functions enhance comfort and support. The flat-bottom steering wheel incorporates dedicated RS drive mode controls and a boost function that delivers maximum performance for short bursts during overtaking.

Availability & Pricing

The 2026 Audi RS5 will launch initially in Europe, with order books opening in Q1 2026 and deliveries commencing from June 2026. In Germany, pricing begins at €106,200 for the Sedan and €107,850 for the Avant.

Audi RS5 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    2894 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    10.8 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    444 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    465 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    600 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    AWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    1795 kg
View All RS5 SpecsView specs icon

Audi RS5 Variants

Audi RS5 price starts at ₹ 1.07 Cr .
1 Variant Available
RS5 Sportback
₹1.07 Cr*
2894 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Audi RS5 Latest Updates

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Audi RS5 Visual Comparison

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Audi RS5 comparison with similar Cars

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CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Audi RS5
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Audi RS5 Images

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Audi RS5 Colours

Audi RS5 is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Tango Red Metallic
Daytona Gray Pearlescent
Turbo Blue
Glacier White Metallic
Mythos Black Metallic
Navarra Blue Metallic
Tango red metallic

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Audi RS5 User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
5Features
5Safety
5Design
5Value For Money
5Comfort
Write a Review
Perfect car for teenagers
This car is looking so good,the interior design or exterior design also good ,I ha a best experience in my life in this car
By: Aditya mehta (May 27, 2025)
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Audi RS5 Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Max Power444 bhp
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSedan
Max Torque600 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mileage10.8 kmpl
Engine2894 cc
Max Speed250 Kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
SunroofYes
View all RS5 specs and features

Audi RS5 Mileage

Audi RS5 in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of Audi RS5's petrol variant is 10.87 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Audi RS5 Sportback comes with a 58 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
Sportback
Fuel Type
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Mileage
Petrol
Automatic
10.87

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