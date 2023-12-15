Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|2894 cc
|Mileage
|10.87 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
RS5 is a 5 seater Sedan which has 1 variant. The price of RS5 Sportback (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.19 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Sportback is 58 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Cruise Control and specs like: