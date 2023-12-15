RS5 is a 5 seater Sedan which has 1 variant. The price of RS5 Sportback (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.19 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Sportback RS5 is a 5 seater Sedan which has 1 variant. The price of RS5 Sportback (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.19 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Sportback is 58 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Cruise Control and specs like: Engine Type: 2.9L Bi-Turbo TFSI V6 Max Torque: 600 Nm @ 2000 rpm Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 58 BootSpace: 465 Mileage of Sportback is 10.87 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less