|Engine
|2894 cc
|Mileage
|10.87 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The RS5 Sportback, equipped with a 2.9L Bi-Turbo TFSI V6 and Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.22 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the RS5 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 10.87 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The RS5 Sportback is available in 6 colour options: Tango Red Metallic, Daytona Gray Pearlescent, Turbo Blue, Glacier White Metallic, Mythos Black Metallic, Navarra Blue Metallic.
The RS5 Sportback is powered by a 2894 cc engine mated to a Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 444 bhp @ 5700 rpm and 600 Nm @ 2000 rpm of torque.
In the RS5's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 priced ₹99.4 Lakhs or the BMW i5 priced ₹1.2 Cr.
The RS5 Sportback has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box, Rear Reading Lamp, iPod Compatibility, Cruise Control and Heater.