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Audi RS5 Front Left Side
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Audi RS5 Front View
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Audi RS5 Grille
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Audi RS5 Headlight
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Audi RS5 Left Side View
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Audi RS5 Rear Right Side
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Audi RS5 Sportback

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.22 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Audi RS5 Key Specs
Engine2894 cc
Mileage10.87 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all RS5 specs and features

RS5 Sportback

RS5 Sportback Prices

The RS5 Sportback, equipped with a 2.9L Bi-Turbo TFSI V6 and Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.22 Crore (ex-showroom).

RS5 Sportback Mileage

All variants of the RS5 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 10.87 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

RS5 Sportback Colours

The RS5 Sportback is available in 6 colour options: Tango Red Metallic, Daytona Gray Pearlescent, Turbo Blue, Glacier White Metallic, Mythos Black Metallic, Navarra Blue Metallic.

RS5 Sportback Engine and Transmission

The RS5 Sportback is powered by a 2894 cc engine mated to a Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 444 bhp @ 5700 rpm and 600 Nm @ 2000 rpm of torque.

RS5 Sportback vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the RS5's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 priced ₹99.4 Lakhs or the BMW i5 priced ₹1.2 Cr.

RS5 Sportback Specs & Features

The RS5 Sportback has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box, Rear Reading Lamp, iPod Compatibility, Cruise Control and Heater.

Audi RS5 Sportback Price

RS5 Sportback

₹1.22 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,06,68,378
RTO
11,20,838
Insurance
4,42,851
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,22,32,567
EMI@2,62,926/mo
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Audi RS5 Sportback Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
600 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10.87
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
444 bhp @ 5700 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
2.9L Bi-Turbo TFSI V6
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
630
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.9
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Engine
2894 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
265 / 35 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
5-link Axle with Tubular Anti-roll Bar
Front Suspension
5-link Axle with Tubular Anti-roll Bar
Rear Tyres
265 / 35 R19

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4783
Wheelbase
2832
Kerb Weight
1795
Height
1409
Width
1866

Capacity

Bootspace
465
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
4
Fuel Tank Capacity
58

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
2 Way

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
No
Rear Windshield Blind
No
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
2
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited

Entertainment, Information & Communication

CD Player
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
2 Din
MP3 Playback
Yes
DVD Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
Electronic
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down)
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Interior Colours
Black / Rock Gray
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Audi RS5 Sportback EMI
EMI2,36,633 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,10,09,310
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,10,09,310
Interest Amount
31,88,671
Payable Amount
1,41,97,981

Audi RS5 Alternatives

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

99.4 Lakhs
RS5vsAMG C 43
BMW i5

BMW i5

1.2 Cr
RS5vsi5
Lexus ES

Lexus ES

89.99 Lakhs
RS5vsES

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