AMG E53 is a 5 seater Sedan which has 1 variant. The price of AMG E53 4MATIC Plus (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.17 Crore. The fuel capacity & AMG E53 is a 5 seater Sedan which has 1 variant. The price of AMG E53 4MATIC Plus (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.17 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of 4MATIC Plus is 66 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Keyless Start/ Button Start, 12V Power Outlets, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like: Engine Type: 3.0L M256 Turbocharged I6 + EQ Boost Max Torque: 520 Nm @ 1800 rpm Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 66 BootSpace: 371 Mileage of 4MATIC Plus is 11.76 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less