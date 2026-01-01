|Engine
|2999 cc
|Mileage
|11.76 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The AMG E53 4MATIC Plus, equipped with a 3.0L M256 Turbocharged I6 + EQ Boost and Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.17 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the AMG E53 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 11.76 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The AMG E53 4MATIC Plus is powered by a 2999 cc engine mated to a Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 429 bhp @ 6100 rpm and 520 Nm @ 1800 rpm of torque.
In the AMG E53's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Audi RS5 priced ₹1.07 Cr.
The AMG E53 4MATIC Plus has Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Rain-sensing Wipers, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Keyless Start/ Button Start, 12V Power Outlets, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Shift Indicator and Low Fuel Level Warning.