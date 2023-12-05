Saved Articles

Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 4MATIC Plus

1.17 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Key Specs
Engine2999 cc
Mileage11.76 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all AMG E53 specs and features

AMG E53 4MATIC Plus Latest Updates

AMG E53 is a 5 seater Sedan which has 1 variant. The price of AMG E53 4MATIC Plus (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.17 Crore. The fuel capacity &

  • Engine Type: 3.0L M256 Turbocharged I6 + EQ Boost
  • Max Torque: 520 Nm @ 1800 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 66
  • BootSpace: 371
    • Mileage of 4MATIC Plus is 11.76 kmpl....Read More

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 4MATIC Plus Price

    4MATIC Plus
    ₹1.17 Crore*On-Road Price
    2999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,02,00,000
    RTO
    10,74,000
    Insurance
    4,24,789
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,16,99,289
    EMI@2,51,463/mo
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 4MATIC Plus Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    520 Nm @ 1800 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    11.76
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    429 bhp @ 6100 rpm
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Top Speed
    250
    Engine Type
    3.0L M256 Turbocharged I6 + EQ Boost
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Electric Motor
    1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission
    Driving Range
    776
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    4.5
    Drivetrain
    AWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Max Motor Performance
    22 bhp 250 Nm
    Engine
    2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Four Wheel Steering
    No
    Spare Wheel
    Space Saver
    Front Tyres
    245 / 40 R19
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Independent Multi-link Suspension with Air Springs
    Front Suspension
    Independent Multi-link Suspension with Air Springs
    Rear Tyres
    275 / 35 R19
    Ground Clearance
    114
    Length
    4953
    Wheelbase
    2939
    Kerb Weight
    1969
    Height
    1447
    Width
    1852
    Bootspace
    371
    No of Seating Rows
    2
    Seating Capacity
    5
    Doors
    4
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    66
    Steering Adjustment
    Electric Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    No
    Cruise Control
    Adaptive
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    Automatic Parking
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    2 Way
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote with Boot Opener
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    No
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Silver
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Windshield Blind
    Electric
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Side Window Blinds
    Rear - Manual
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cup Holders
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Cornering Headlights
    Intelligent
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Multi-colour
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    CD Player
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6+
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Internal Hard-drive
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    No
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    No
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Alexa Compatibility
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Ride Height Adjustment
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Torque-On-Demand
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Airbags
    7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    Yes
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Artificial Leather
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    Yes
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
    Interior Colours
    Black with Aluminium Trim and Red Seatbelts
    Ventilated Seats
    Front only
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    No
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    16 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 4MATIC Plus EMI
    EMI2,26,317 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,05,29,360
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,05,29,360
    Interest Amount
    30,49,661
    Payable Amount
    1,35,79,021

