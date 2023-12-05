Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|2999 cc
|Mileage
|11.76 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
AMG E53 is a 5 seater Sedan which has 1 variant. The price of AMG E53 4MATIC Plus (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.17 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of 4MATIC Plus is 66 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Keyless Start/ Button Start, 12V Power Outlets, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like:
