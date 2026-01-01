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Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 4MATIC Plus

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1.17 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Key Specs
Engine2999 cc
Mileage11.76 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all AMG E53 specs and features

AMG E53 4MATIC Plus

AMG E53 4MATIC Plus Prices

The AMG E53 4MATIC Plus, equipped with a 3.0L M256 Turbocharged I6 + EQ Boost and Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.17 Crore (ex-showroom).

AMG E53 4MATIC Plus Mileage

All variants of the AMG E53 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 11.76 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

AMG E53 4MATIC Plus Engine and Transmission

The AMG E53 4MATIC Plus is powered by a 2999 cc engine mated to a Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 429 bhp @ 6100 rpm and 520 Nm @ 1800 rpm of torque.

AMG E53 4MATIC Plus vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the AMG E53's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Audi RS5 priced ₹1.07 Cr.

AMG E53 4MATIC Plus Specs & Features

The AMG E53 4MATIC Plus has Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Rain-sensing Wipers, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Keyless Start/ Button Start, 12V Power Outlets, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Shift Indicator and Low Fuel Level Warning.

Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 4MATIC Plus Price

AMG E53 4MATIC Plus

₹1.17 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,02,00,000
RTO
10,74,000
Insurance
4,24,789
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,16,99,289
EMI@2,51,463/mo
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Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 4MATIC Plus Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
520 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
11.76
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
429 bhp @ 6100 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Top Speed
250
Engine Type
3.0L M256 Turbocharged I6 + EQ Boost
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission
Driving Range
776
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.5
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Motor Performance
22 bhp 250 Nm
Engine
2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
245 / 40 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Independent Multi-link Suspension with Air Springs
Front Suspension
Independent Multi-link Suspension with Air Springs
Rear Tyres
275 / 35 R19

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
114
Length
4953
Wheelbase
2939
Kerb Weight
1969
Height
1447
Width
1852

Capacity

Bootspace
371
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
4
Fuel Tank Capacity
66

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Automatic Parking
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
2 Way

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot Opener

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
No
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Artificial Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Interior Colours
Black with Aluminium Trim and Red Seatbelts
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 4MATIC Plus EMI
EMI2,26,317 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,05,29,360
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,05,29,360
Interest Amount
30,49,661
Payable Amount
1,35,79,021

Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Alternatives

Audi RS5

Audi RS5

1.07 Cr
+1
AMG E53vsRS5

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