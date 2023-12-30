What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Amg E53 in Bangalore? The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Amg E53 4MATIC Plus in Bangalore is Rs 1,27,13,249.

What will be the RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz Amg E53 in Bangalore? The RTO Charges for the Mercedes-Benz Amg E53 4MATIC Plus in Bangalore is Rs 20,87,960.

What will be the Insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz Amg E53 in Bangalore? The Mercedes-Benz Amg E53 4MATIC Plus's insurance charges in Bangalore are Rs 4,24,789.

What is the detailed breakup of Mercedes-Benz Amg E53 in Bangalore? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Mercedes-Benz Amg E53 in Bangalore: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,02,00,000, RTO - Rs. 20,87,960, Insurance - Rs. 4,24,789, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Mercedes-Benz Amg E53 in Bangalore is Rs. 1,27,13,249.

