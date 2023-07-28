HT Auto
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Specifications

Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 1,02,00,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, 2999.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
1.02 Cr* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Specs

Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The AMG E53 measures 4,953 mm in length, 1,852 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,939 mm. The ground clearance ...Read More

Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
4MATIC Plus
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
520 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
11.76
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
429 bhp @ 6100 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Top Speed
250
Engine Type
3.0L M256 Turbocharged I6 + EQ Boost
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission
Driving Range
776
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.5
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Motor Performance
22 bhp 250 Nm
Engine
2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
245 / 40 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Independent Multi-link Suspension with Air Springs
Front Suspension
Independent Multi-link Suspension with Air Springs
Rear Tyres
275 / 35 R19
Ground Clearance
114
Length
4953
Wheelbase
2939
Kerb Weight
1969
Height
1447
Width
1852
Bootspace
371
No of Seating Rows
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
66
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
4
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Automatic Parking
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot Opener
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Warranty (Years)
3
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
No
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Artificial Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Interior Colours
Black with Aluminium Trim and Red Seatbelts
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)

Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Variants & Price List

Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 price starts at ₹ 1.02 Cr and goes upto ₹ 1.02 Cr (Ex-showroom). Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 comes in 1 variants. Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 top variant price is ₹ 1.02 Cr.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
4MATIC Plus
1.02 Cr*
2999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

