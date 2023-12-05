AMG C 43 is a 5 seater Sedan which has 1 variant. The price of AMG C 43 4MATIC (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.12 Crore. The fuel capacity AMG C 43 is a 5 seater Sedan which has 1 variant. The price of AMG C 43 4MATIC (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.12 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of 4MATIC is 51 litres & Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Cruise Control, Heater, Low Fuel Level Warning and specs like: Max Torque: 500 Nm @ 5000 rpm Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 51 litres BootSpace: 455 litres ...Read MoreRead Less