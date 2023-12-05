Saved Articles

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 4MATIC

1.12 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Key Specs
Engine1991 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all AMG C 43 specs and features

AMG C 43 4MATIC Latest Updates

AMG C 43 is a 5 seater Sedan which has 1 variant. The price of AMG C 43 4MATIC (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.12 Crore.

  • Max Torque: 500 Nm @ 5000 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 51 litres
  • BootSpace: 455 litres
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 4MATIC Price

    4MATIC
    ₹1.12 Crore*On-Road Price
    1991 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    98,00,000
    RTO
    10,34,000
    Insurance
    4,09,364
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,12,43,864
    EMI@2,41,674/mo
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 4MATIC Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    4.6 seconds
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    500 Nm @ 5000 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    402 bhp
    Drivetrain
    AWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.9 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Tyres
    245 / 35 R19
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Struts with Adaptive Damping
    Rear Suspension
    Four-Link Axle with Adaptive Damping
    Rear Tyres
    245 / 35 R19
    Length
    4791 mm
    Wheelbase
    2875 mm
    Kerb Weight
    1840 kg
    Height
    1450 mm
    Width
    2033 mm
    Bootspace
    455 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    51 litres
    Steering Adjustment
    Electric Tilt & Telescopic
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal & Driver Door
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Optional
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Electrically Adjustable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Exterior Door Handles
    Exterior Door Handles
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Scuff Plates
    Illuminated
    Door Pockets
    Door Pockets
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cornering Headlights
    Active
    Headlights
    LED Projector
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Multi-colour
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6+
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    DVD Playback
    No
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    No
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    No
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Torque-On-Demand
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Airbags
    7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    Yes
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    Optional
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    Optional
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    Optional
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric + Leatherette
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Split Rear Seat
    40:20:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support forward / back)
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Interior Colours
    Black with Yellow Contrast and Aluminium Trim
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Partial
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support forward / back)
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 4MATIC EMI
    EMI2,17,507 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,01,19,477
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,01,19,477
    Interest Amount
    29,30,945
    Payable Amount
    1,30,50,422

