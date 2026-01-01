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Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Front Left Side
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Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 4MATIC

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.14 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Key Specs
Engine1991 cc
Mileage10 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all AMG C 43 specs and features

AMG C 43 4MATIC

AMG C 43 4MATIC Prices

The AMG C 43 4MATIC, equipped with Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.14 Crore (ex-showroom).

AMG C 43 4MATIC Mileage

All variants of the AMG C 43 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 10 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

AMG C 43 4MATIC Colours

The AMG C 43 4MATIC is available in 5 colour options: Spectral Blue, White, High Tech Silver, Polar White, Obsidian Black.

AMG C 43 4MATIC Engine and Transmission

The AMG C 43 4MATIC is powered by a 1991 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 402 bhp and 500 Nm @ 5000 rpm of torque.

AMG C 43 4MATIC vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the AMG C 43's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mercedes-Benz E-Class priced between ₹80 Lakhs - 93.5 Lakhs or the Audi RS5 priced ₹1.07 Cr.

AMG C 43 4MATIC Specs & Features

The AMG C 43 4MATIC has Cruise Control, Door Ajar Warning, Body Kit, Rain-sensing Wipers, Rear Reading Lamp, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and 12V Power Outlets.

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 4MATIC Price

AMG C 43 4MATIC

₹1.14 Crore*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
99,40,000
RTO
10,48,000
Insurance
4,14,763
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,14,03,263
EMI@2,45,101/mo
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Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 4MATIC Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Idle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.6 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
402 bhp
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Speed
250 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
245 / 35 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson Struts with Adaptive Damping
Rear Suspension
Four-Link Axle with Adaptive Damping
Rear Tyres
245 / 35 R19

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4791 mm
Wheelbase
2865 mm
Height
1437 mm
Kerb Weight
1840 kg
Width
1824 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
455 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver Door
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Optional
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
Illuminated
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Aux Compatibility
No
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Optional
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Optional
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
Optional
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric + Leatherette
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
No
Interior Colours
Black with Yellow Contrast and Aluminium Trim
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Partial
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support forward / back)
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 4MATIC EMI
EMI2,20,591 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,02,62,936
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,02,62,936
Interest Amount
29,72,495
Payable Amount
1,32,35,431

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Alternatives

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

80 - 93.5 Lakhs
AMG C 43vsE-Class
Audi RS5

Audi RS5

1.07 Cr
+1
AMG C 43vsRS5
Audi S5 Sportback

Audi S5 Sportback

80.49 Lakhs
AMG C 43vsS5 Sportback
Lexus ES

Lexus ES

89.99 Lakhs
AMG C 43vsES

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