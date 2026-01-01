|Engine
|1991 cc
|Mileage
|10 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The AMG C 43 4MATIC, equipped with Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.14 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the AMG C 43 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 10 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The AMG C 43 4MATIC is available in 5 colour options: Spectral Blue, White, High Tech Silver, Polar White, Obsidian Black.
The AMG C 43 4MATIC is powered by a 1991 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 402 bhp and 500 Nm @ 5000 rpm of torque.
In the AMG C 43's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mercedes-Benz E-Class priced between ₹80 Lakhs - 93.5 Lakhs or the Audi RS5 priced ₹1.07 Cr.
The AMG C 43 4MATIC has Cruise Control, Door Ajar Warning, Body Kit, Rain-sensing Wipers, Rear Reading Lamp, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and 12V Power Outlets.