Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Specifications

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 is a 5 seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 98,00,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, 1991.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
98 Lakhs*
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Specs

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The AMG C 43 measures 4,791 mm in length, 2,033 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,875 mm.

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Specifications and Features

4MATIC
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.6 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
402 bhp
Drivetrain
AWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
245 / 35 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson Struts with Adaptive Damping
Rear Suspension
Four-Link Axle with Adaptive Damping
Rear Tyres
245 / 35 R19
Kerb Weight
1840 kg
Height
1450 mm
Length
4791 mm
Width
2033 mm
Wheelbase
2875 mm
Bootspace
455 litres
Fuel Tank Capacity
51 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver Door
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Optional
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Panaromic Sunroof
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Yes
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
Rain-sensing Wipers
Exterior Door Handles
Exterior Door Handles
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
Illuminated
Door Pockets
Door Pockets
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
No
Cornering Headlights
Active
Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Aux Compatibility
No
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Optional
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Optional
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
Optional
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric + Leatherette
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
No
Interior Colours
Black with Yellow Contrast and Aluminium Trim
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Partial
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support forward / back)

