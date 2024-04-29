2025 Mercedes Benz E-Class LWB showcased at Beijing Auto Show. Check what’s new

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the 2025 E-Class long wheelbase (LWB) model at the 2024 Beijing Auto Show, showcasing two variants: the Saloon and Sports Saloon. Packed with a plethora of advanced features, this premium sedan now boasts Level 2+ ADAS technology, along with 10 additional luxury features exclusively for the Chinese market.

Compared to its predecessor available in India, the new E-Class LWB flaunts a longer wheelbase by 15mm (3,094mm), increased width by 20mm (1,880mm), and extended length by 17mm (5,092mm), standing at a height of 1,493mm, just 2mm shorter than before. While its overall design echoes the latest-gen standard wheelbase E-Class, the LWB version distinguishes itself with elongated rear doors, promising improved access for rear passengers. Additionally, the rear quarter glass is now positioned independently of the rear door and window.

For the Chinese market, the E-Class LWB is equipped with the innovative 'Superscreen' setup, featuring three screens beneath a single glass panel on the dashboard: a 12.2-inch instrument cluster for the driver, a 14.4-inch main infotainment screen, and a third screen for the front passenger. However, it remains uncertain whether this Mercedes Superscreen will be available in the India-spec E-Class LWB, considering the significant proportion of chauffeur-driven E-Class buyers in the country.

One of the standout features of the 2025 E-Class LWB is its incorporation of Level 2+ ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) technology, providing drivers with enhanced safety and convenience on the road. Additionally, the vehicle offers a suite of 10 exclusive luxury features tailored specifically for the discerning Chinese market, further solidifying its position as a leader in luxury automotive craftsmanship.

When it comes to powertrain options, the 2025 E-Class LWB offers a diverse lineup of engine options. For the Chinese market, the vehicle will feature a range of six-cylinder petrol engines, combining power and efficiency in equal measure. Meanwhile, Mercedes-Benz India is expected to retain its current powertrain offerings, which include a potent 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine, a 2.0-liter diesel engine, and a 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder diesel unit, all of which have been updated to meet the latest standards of performance and efficiency.

