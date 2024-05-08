2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift to launch tomorrow: Price expectations

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India. The carmaker will announce the price of the upcoming Swift during an event to be held in Delhi tomorrow (May 9). The new Swift comes to India months after being launched in Suzuki's home base Japan last year. The hatchback carries several changes including design, feature list as well as engine in the latest avatar. Bookings are already open for ₹11,000 and the deliveries are expected to start this month.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Variants

Maruti Suzuki will offer the new Swift in three broad variants. These include the LXi, VXi and ZXi. According to leaked documents,Maruti Suzuki will offer a new variant called VXI(O) with the new Swift. The top-end ZXi will also get a ZXi+ variant and will be the most feature-loaded version of the hatchback.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Design

The new Swift will come with several changes in its design compared to the outgoing version. It will retain most of the elements used in the Swift launched in Japan. The grill has been reworked with all-black treatment. The design of the LED headlight and DRLs have also been tweaked. While the profile of the hatchback remains similar, the taillight at the rear also get modifications. The design of the alloy wheels will be updated in the new generation Swift.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Features

The 2024 Swift will come with host of new features including a fresh 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an updated digital instrument cluster, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity as standard. The top-end versions will get a larger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It may also come with 360 degree camera, a Head-up Display, wireless charging, AC vents for rear passengers and more.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Engine

The biggest change in the new Swift will be under its hood where Maruti has replaced the older unit with a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine. The mild-hybrid unit is likely to be offered with a five-speed manual and a five-speed AMT gearbox options. The engine can generate 80 bhp of maximum power and 112 Nm of peak torque, slightly less than what the existing Swift offers. However, in terms of mileage, the new engine promises to offer 25.72 kmpl.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Price expectation

The new Swift will renew its rivalry with the likes of Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Tata Tiago among others. The price of the outgoing Swift starts from ₹7.16 lakh and goes up to ₹10.55 lakh (ex-showroom) which is more expensive than its rivals. Maruti Suzuki is likely to offer the new Swift at a more affordable starting price of less than ₹7 lakh and keep the price of the top-end variants just short of ₹10 lakh.

