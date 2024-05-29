Love long drives? You should invest in these car accessories
- Here are some key car accessories that are essential and value for money.
Many of us love long drives in our beloved cars. While the car is well equipped to perform the duty of taking you wherever you want, adding some accessories to it can ensure more comfort and convenience and safety as well. With the modern car buyers emphasising more on lifestyle enhancements, aesthetics, aspiration for personalisation, and utility the automotive accessory market is booming in India.
According to the Global Automotive Aftermarket Research Report by the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA) in collaboration with Ernst & Young (EY), the automotive aftermarket in India is projected to reach approximately $14 billion by 2028. A large chunk of this automotive aftermarket business is attributed to the automotive accessories.
Impulsive buying is one of the key disruptors to our financial growth. Whenever we buy a new car, we opt to personalise the vehicle with a wide range of accessories, many of which can be avoided easily. Here is a quick guide for you to buy the accessories that are really value for money.
Dashcams are one of the most popular car accessories having an increasing footprint over the last few years. In the automotive aftermarket, both online and in offline retail stores, dashcams are fuelling the business big time. Having a dashcam in your car ensures a video document in case your vehicle runs into an accident, which could help you to get insurance coverage. Also, in many cases, motorists have accused police of wrongfully penalising them, which can be avoided using dashcam footage. Besides that, another plus point of having a dashcam in your car is you can record the footage of driving through beautiful landscapes.
A car mobile or tab holder can be a really useful accessory during your long drives. If your car doesn't have a touchscreen infotainment system, and you need to access the navigation maps, a smartphone or a tablet can be a highly useful device. However, it is not feasible or safe to check the device frequently with it being placed in hand. Instead, having a mobile or tab holder on the dashboard or fixed at the windshield can ensure you have easy access to the navigation map with just one quick glance on the screen of the device.
While a large number of modern cars come with an integrated Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), older vehicles don't come with this feature. However, you can always buy these devices from aftermarket, which are available in two variants - external and internal. Having a TPMS means you can keep an eye on the tyre pressure and temperatures, which is highly important when driving on a summer day and during long drives and road trips.
Jumper cable is another essential accessory you can think about. In case your car's battery ends dead and in the middle of the road, you need to jump-start the car a jumper cable can be life saver. However, for this, you need to draw power from another car.
Last but not least, a car tye puncture repair kit and inflator could be highly effective in case your car tyres end up punctured on the road. There are several portable car tyre inflators and puncture repair kits available in the market, online and offline, which are pretty affordable. While going on a long road trip, keeping these in the car could be highly useful, in case the tyre gets punctured or you feel the air pressure is low and there is not a mechanic or air refilling centre available nearby.