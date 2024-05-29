Love long drives? You should invest in these car accessories

Many of us love long drives in our beloved cars. While the car is well equipped to perform the duty of taking you wherever you want, adding some accessories to it can ensure more comfort and convenience and safety as well. With the modern car buyers emphasising more on lifestyle enhancements, aesthetics, aspiration for personalisation, and utility the automotive accessory market is booming in India.

According to the Global Automotive Aftermarket Research Report by the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA) in collaboration with Ernst & Young (EY), the automotive aftermarket in India is projected to reach approximately $14 billion by 2028. A large chunk of this automotive aftermarket business is attributed to the automotive accessories.

Impulsive buying is one of the key disruptors to our financial growth. Whenever we buy a new car, we opt to personalise the vehicle with a wide range of accessories, many of which can be avoided easily. Here is a quick guide for you to buy the accessories that are really value for money.