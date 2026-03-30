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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers 2026 Tvs Apache Rtr 160 4v Launched With New Trims; Prices Begin At 1.25 Lakh

2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched with new trims; prices begin at 1.25 lakh

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 30 Mar 2026, 17:30 pm
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  • The updated streetbike gets new variants and more standardised features, while retaining its 159.7 cc single-cylinder engine. 

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS has launched the 2026 Apache RTR 160 4V with updated variants and new features across the range
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS has launched the 2026 Apache RTR 160 4V with updated variants and new features across the range
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The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V has been refreshed for the 2026 model year, bringing new variants and new standardised features across the range. The updated streetbike has been launched at 1,25,440, with prices going as high as 137,440 (ex-showroom).

Feature

Single Channel ABS Variant

Dual Channel ABS with USD Variant

USD with TFT variant

ABS

Single Channel

Dual Channel

Dual Channel

Suspension

Telescopic

Upside Down (USD)

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Upside Down (USD)

Traction Control

No

No

Yes

Cluster with TVS SmartXonnect

Digital LCD

Digital LCD

5" TFT

Adjustable Levers

No

Yes

Yes

Colours

Matte Black, Racing Red

Matte Black, Granite Grey, Pearl White

Matte Black, Racing Red, Marine Blue

Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)

125, 440

130,690

137,440

With the 2026 update, the Apache RTR 160 4V can now be had in three distinct variants, with the addition of two new trims positioned below the existing top-spec version. Among the key changes is the wider availability of essentials such as a projector headlamp, all-LED lighting, and an assist and slipper clutch, which were previously limited to the top-spec.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
The base variant continues to feature single-channel ABS and telescopic front forks with a LCD instrument cluster
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
The base variant continues to feature single-channel ABS and telescopic front forks with a LCD instrument cluster

The base variant continues with single-channel ABS and telescopic front forks, while the mid-spec version gets dual-channel ABS as well as upside-down front forks. The range-topping model retains USD front forks, dual-channel ABS, and adds traction control alongside a 5-inch TFT display featuring connected technology. Lower variants use a digital LCD instrument cluster. Adjustable levers are available from the mid-spec variant onwards.

Mechanically, the Apache RTR 160 4V remains unchanged. It continues to be powered by the same 159.7 cc single-cylinder engine producing 17.55 PS, paired with existing hardware. The motorcycle also retains its three ride modes, Sport, Urban, and Rain, as well as features such as radial tyres and TVS SmartXonnect connectivity on higher variants.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 30 Mar 2026, 17:30 pm IST
TAGS: tvs streetbike motorcycles apache rtr 160 4

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