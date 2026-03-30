2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched with new trims; prices begin at 1.25 lakh

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V has been refreshed for the 2026 model year, bringing new variants and new standardised features across the range. The updated streetbike has been launched at ₹1,25,440, with prices going as high as ₹137,440 (ex-showroom).

Feature Single Channel ABS Variant Dual Channel ABS with USD Variant USD with TFT variant ABS Single Channel Dual Channel Dual Channel Suspension Telescopic Upside Down (USD) Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ 85 kmph 85 kmph ₹ 1.30 Lakhs Compare View Offers TVS Apache RTR 160 4V 159.7 cc 47.61 kmpl 159.7 cc47.61 kmpl ₹ 1.16 Lakhs Compare View Offers Revolt Motors RV400 85 kmph 85 kmph ₹ 1.40 Lakhs Compare View Offers TVS Apache RTR 160 159.7 cc 47 kmpl 159.7 cc47 kmpl ₹ 1.12 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hero Xtreme 160R 163.2 cc 46 kmpl 163.2 cc46 kmpl ₹ 1.05 Lakhs Compare View Offers Yamaha FZ-FI V3 149.0 cc 49.30 kmpl 149.0 cc49.30 kmpl ₹ 1.08 Lakhs Compare View Offers Upside Down (USD) Traction Control No No Yes Cluster with TVS SmartXonnect Digital LCD Digital LCD 5" TFT Adjustable Levers No Yes Yes Colours Matte Black, Racing Red Matte Black, Granite Grey, Pearl White Matte Black, Racing Red, Marine Blue Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi) ₹ 125, 440 ₹ 130,690 ₹ 137,440

With the 2026 update, the Apache RTR 160 4V can now be had in three distinct variants, with the addition of two new trims positioned below the existing top-spec version. Among the key changes is the wider availability of essentials such as a projector headlamp, all-LED lighting, and an assist and slipper clutch, which were previously limited to the top-spec.

The base variant continues to feature single-channel ABS and telescopic front forks with a LCD instrument cluster

The base variant continues with single-channel ABS and telescopic front forks, while the mid-spec version gets dual-channel ABS as well as upside-down front forks. The range-topping model retains USD front forks, dual-channel ABS, and adds traction control alongside a 5-inch TFT display featuring connected technology. Lower variants use a digital LCD instrument cluster. Adjustable levers are available from the mid-spec variant onwards.

Mechanically, the Apache RTR 160 4V remains unchanged. It continues to be powered by the same 159.7 cc single-cylinder engine producing 17.55 PS, paired with existing hardware. The motorcycle also retains its three ride modes, Sport, Urban, and Rain, as well as features such as radial tyres and TVS SmartXonnect connectivity on higher variants.

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