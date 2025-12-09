HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Fada: Hero Motocorp Overtakes Ola Electric To Top 4 Spot In November 2025 Ev 2w Sales

FADA: Hero MotoCorp overtakes Ola Electric in November 2025 EV 2-wheeler sales

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 09 Dec 2025, 15:52 pm
  • Hero MotoCorp overtakes Ola Electric to claim fourth place in India’s November 2025 EV two-wheeler retail sales, as per FADA data. Hero’s VIDA lineup grows 66 per cent YoY, while Ola posts a steep drop in volumes.

Hero November 2025 retail sales
Hero MotoCorp has climbed to No. 4 in India’s EV two-wheeler market for November 2025, overtaking Ola Electric after the latter posted a sharp fall in retail volumes
The latest data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) shows Hero MotoCorp taking the No. 4 spot in total electric two-wheeler (E2W) retail sales in November 2025, clinching the seat from Ola Electric after the latter posted a massive dip in volumes. The data shows that Hero retailed a total of 12,213 units, marking a 66.12 per cent year-on-year surge from 7,352 units in the same month last year. This comes despite selling 3,739 fewer units compared to October 2025, incurring a 23.44 per cent month-on-month decrease.

Hero’s sales in the E2W market come from its VIDA brand, dedicated to producing electric scooters. It sells four models in total from the VX2 and V2 lineups, with the range starting from 73,850 for the VX2 Go and going as high as 1,40,000 for the V2 Pro (both ex-showroom).

Ola Electric falls to fifth place in the Indian E2W market

Ola Electric has seen far better days, but for now, it falls below Hero in the fifth spot after retailing a total of 8,402 units in November 2025. The EV maker sold 20,920 fewer units compared to the same month last year, marking a massive 71.35 per cent reduction in retail volumes.

Ola has registered a 47.61 per cent MoM decrease in total retail sales from 16,036 units sold in October 2025. The company has been observing its sales decline post Q1 FY26, with overall performance weakening amid rising competition.

Ola currently sells four models in its e-scooter portfolio, with the range starting at 84,999 for the S1 X and going as high as 1,54,999 for the S1 Pro+. Its Roadster electric motorcycle range currently holds two models that are available for bookings, with the base Roadster X starting at 1 lakh (all ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 09 Dec 2025, 15:52 pm IST
TAGS: ev sales electric two wheeler hero motocorp ola electric

