What is the expected price of Ola Electric Cruiser? The Ola Electric Cruiser is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 2.7 Lakhs.

What is the expected launch date of Ola Electric Cruiser? The Ola Electric Cruiser is expected to launch on 21st Nov 2024.

What are the key specifications and features of Ola Electric Cruiser? It has an automatic transmission.