Harley’s LiveWire S2 Mulholland electric cruiser revealed with 195 km range

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Mar 2024, 18:16 PM
  • The new LiveWire S2 Mulholland appears to be closer to cruising roots of Harley-Davidson with its bobber-inspired styling.
LiveWire S2 Mulholland
The LiveWire S2 Mulholland is a Harley-inspired electric cruiser and is now on sale in the US
Harley-Davidson’s electric motorcycle division, LiveWire has introduced the new S2 Mulholland electric cruiser, its fourth all-electric motorcycle. The new LiveWire S2 Mulholland joins the S2 Del Mar and S2 Del Mar Le in the brand’s stable is appears to be closer to Harley’s cruising roots, as against the roadster styling on the former electric motorcycles.

The S2 Mullholland is based on LiveWire's S2 electric platform. The electric cruiser draws power from a 10.5 kWh battery pack, while power comes from a 63 kW (84 bhp) PMS electric motor that can sprint from 0-60 kmph in 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 160 kmph. The e-cruiser promises a range of 195 km on a single charge in the city mode, which drops to 117 km in highway mode and the top speed is capped at 88 kmph.

Also Read : Harley-Davidson X440: Variants explained

LiveWire S2 Mulholland
The LiveWire S2 Mulholland gets a 10.5 kWh battery pack promising a range of 195 km on a single charge
The LiveWire S2 Mulholland has been designed for the city to go around bar-hopping, which makes the range usable. The styling is reminiscent of Harley’s own bobber motorcycles. The flat handlebar with bar-end mirrors, round instrument pod, and a long and slender seat, give it a retro charm. The rider triangle is different from the S2 Del Mar.

The S2 Mulholland is the first of the brand’s bikes to offer CAP Hemp bio-composites in its construction including the front and rear fenders. The radiator shroud and wiring caddies are made of discarded ocean fishing nets, while the seat uses petroleum-free, recyclable silicone instead of leather or vinyl. It also gets all-LED illumination, a TFT screen, voice control, OTA updates, navigation, and more.

LiveWire S2 Mulholland
The LiveWire S2 Mulholland electric cruiser gets all-LED illumination, a TFT screen, voice control, OTA updates, navigation, and more
Suspension duties are handled by Hitachi front forks and a preload and rebound adjustable monoshock. Braking performance comes from Brembo M4.32 calipers, while the electric bobber rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear aluminium wheels. The electric motorcycle tips the scales at 195 kg.

Also Read : Hero MotoCorp partners with Zero Motorcycles for premium electric motorcycles

Harley-Davidson has not announced plans to bring the LiveWire electric motorcycles to the Indian market. The e-bikes are on sale in the US and other developed markets. The new S2 Mulholland does not have a direct rival in the Indian market.

First Published Date: 23 Mar 2024, 18:16 PM IST
TAGS: city LiveWire

