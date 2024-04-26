HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Okaya Ev's Ferrato Opens Pre Bookings For Their Upcoming Electric Motorcycle

Okaya EV's Ferrato opens pre-bookings for their upcoming electric motorcycle

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Apr 2024, 17:36 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Ferrato has started accepting pre-bookings of their electric motorcycle. The pre-booking amount is 500 for the first 1,000 customers.
Ferrato Okaya EV
First teaser of the upcoming electric motorcycle from Ferrato.
Ferrato Okaya EV
First teaser of the upcoming electric motorcycle from Ferrato.

Okaya EV has announced that they will be launching a new brand called Ferrato which will sell premium electric two-wheelers. The first launch under Ferrato will be a new electric motorcycle which will launch on 2nd May. The manufacturer has announced that they have started accepting pre-bookings for a token amount of 500 but this price is only for the first 1,000 customers. After this, the pre-booking amount will increase to 2,500.

The electric motorcycle known as the 'Disruptor' by the brand will be equipped with a 6.4 kW Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM), delivering a torque output of 228 Nm. Ferrato has stated that the top speed of this motorcycle will be 95 kmph. The battery pack measures 3.97 kWh and can deliver a riding range of 129 km on a single charge which should be enough for daily city commutes.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Okaya Ev Motofaast (HT Auto photo)
Okaya EV Motofaast
BatteryCapacity Icon3.53 kWh Range Icon130 Km
₹ 1.54 Lakhs
Compare
Ola Electric S1 Pro (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 Pro
BatteryCapacity Icon4 kWh Range Icon195 km
₹ 1.40 - 1.47 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ather Energy 450x (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy 450x
BatteryCapacity Icon3.7 kWh Range Icon150 km
₹ 1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hero Electric Ae-3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-3
BatteryCapacity Icon3 kWh Range Icon100 Km
₹ 1.50 Lakhs
View Details
Simple Energy One (HT Auto photo)
Simple Energy One
BatteryCapacity Icon5 kwh Range Icon212 km/charge
₹ 1.45 - 1.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ather Energy 450s (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy 450S
BatteryCapacity Icon2.9 kWh Range Icon115 km
₹ 1.30 Lakhs
Compare

Okaya EV recently introduced the Motofaast scooter, expanding its product range. Priced at 1,36,999 ex-showroom, the Motofaast features an electric motor with a peak power output of 2300 W. It can reach a top speed of 70 kmph and offers three riding modes – Eco, City, and Sports.

A key highlight of the Motofaast is its dual battery system with a total capacity of 3.53 kWh, utilizing LFP technology. This setup allows for a riding range of between 110 km and 130 km on a single charge. Charging the battery pack to full capacity takes around 4-5 hours.

Also Read : Audi E-Tron GT set for upgrade: Enhanced performance and tech incoming

As Ferrato gears up to establish its presence in the Indian EV market, Okaya EV has revealed plans to establish exclusive service centres for the Ferrato sub-brand instead of utilizing its existing network. Moreover, Okaya EV intends to open over 100 dealerships for Ferrato across the country.

First Published Date: 26 Apr 2024, 17:36 PM IST
TAGS: Ferrato Okaya EV electric vehicles EV electric bikes

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.