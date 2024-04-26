Okaya EV's Ferrato opens pre-bookings for their upcoming electric motorcycle

Okaya EV has announced that they will be launching a new brand called Ferrato which will sell premium electric two-wheelers. The first launch under Ferrato will be a new electric motorcycle which will launch on 2nd May. The manufacturer has announced that they have started accepting pre-bookings for a token amount of ₹500 but this price is only for the first 1,000 customers. After this, the pre-booking amount will increase to ₹2,500.

The electric motorcycle known as the 'Disruptor' by the brand will be equipped with a 6.4 kW Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM), delivering a torque output of 228 Nm. Ferrato has stated that the top speed of this motorcycle will be 95 kmph. The battery pack measures 3.97 kWh and can deliver a riding range of 129 km on a single charge which should be enough for daily city commutes.

Okaya EV recently introduced the Motofaast scooter, expanding its product range. Priced at ₹1,36,999 ex-showroom, the Motofaast features an electric motor with a peak power output of 2300 W. It can reach a top speed of 70 kmph and offers three riding modes – Eco, City, and Sports.

A key highlight of the Motofaast is its dual battery system with a total capacity of 3.53 kWh, utilizing LFP technology. This setup allows for a riding range of between 110 km and 130 km on a single charge. Charging the battery pack to full capacity takes around 4-5 hours.

As Ferrato gears up to establish its presence in the Indian EV market, Okaya EV has revealed plans to establish exclusive service centres for the Ferrato sub-brand instead of utilizing its existing network. Moreover, Okaya EV intends to open over 100 dealerships for Ferrato across the country.

