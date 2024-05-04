Indian EV start-up Creatara receives 3.9 crore grant from Indian government

Indian electric vehicle start-up Creatara has announced receiving a grant of ₹3.9 crore from the Ministry of Heavy Industries, Government of India. The grant has been awarded under the Capital Goods Scheme for the development of indigenous technology. The electric two-wheeler start-up previously showcased VS4 and VM4 e-scooter concepts. It is yet to make a market rollout.

Speaking about the grant, Vikas Gupta, CEO - Creatara, said, “This grant is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team at Creatara. We are honoured to receive this support from the Ministry of Heavy Industries ( GOI). This will motivate us to continue our mission of revolutionizing the electric two-wheeler market."

The company further said that the grant will serve as a catalyst to accelerate the development of indigenous EV tech. Creatara said it plans to use the grant to further enhance research and development efforts and will focus on harnessing innovation and sustainability.

Creatara is founded by Vikas Gupta and Ringlarei Pamei from IIT Delhi. Their maiden concepts - VS4 and VM4 - promise to pack several convenience and safety systems including a modular platform, long-travel suspension, high ground clearance, purpose-built panels, GPS tracking, hill-friendly navigation and more.

The start-up claims its e-scooter concept can sprint from 0-40 kmph in 3.7 seconds with a top speed of 100 kmph. The range is a claimed 100 km on a single charge with a charging time of 4-5 hours. The start-up has not revealed the specifications of its concept scooters but did say that the models will feature its proprietary Vehicle Control Unit (VCU).

