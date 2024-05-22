Skoda Elroq electric compact SUV teased ahead of global debut this year

Skoda Auto has dropped the first teaser for the upcoming Elroq electric compact SUV ahead of its global debut later this year. The upcoming Skoda Elroq will not only preview a more affordable e-SUV in the brand’s lineup but will also be the first model to adopt the new ‘Modern Solid’ design language. The Elroq is the first of the six EVs planned by the manufacturer in the coming years.

The teaser image reveals the split headlight design with the LED DRLs, which will incorporate the Matrix LED lamps. The electric SUV gets the “Tech-Deck" face which is a modern interpretation of the Skoda butterfly grille, first seen on the 2022 Skoda Vision 7S concept. The slimmer upper section extends to the front wings while the bonnet sports the ‘Skoda’ lettering as part of the brand’s new corporate identity. Skoda says the Elroq will sport large wheels without confirming the wheel size.

The Skoda Elroq will be an electric alternative to the traditional Karoq SUV. The compact SUV segment is one of the most important in Europe and elsewhere.

Speaking about the new Elroq’s design, Oliver Stefani, Head of Skoda Auto Design, said, “At Škoda, design is an important part of the brand identity and one of the main factors of our success. The continuous development of key visual elements is both a demanding and exciting task. For this reason, my team and I are thrilled to present the preview of the first Skoda model to incorporate the new Modern Solid design language such as the Tech-Deck Face and a more robust overall look. Moreover, it is the first car in our portfolio to feature Skoda lettering on its sharply contoured bonnet. No doubt, our brand-new Elroq sets a new tone and is a real eye-catcher."

The Skoda Elroq will be about the same size as the Karoq in the brand’s portfolio at about 4,500 mm. The model will be based on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform making it an EV-only offering. The architecture offers single and dual-motor options but it needs to be seen which setup Skoda offers on the production-spec models.

The new Elroq will be the third Skoda electric SUV to be sold after the Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe. The model promises to get a “generously sized interior." The Elroq will also be positioned above the Skoda Epiq that was revealed in the concept guise earlier this year with the production version set to arrive in 2025.

