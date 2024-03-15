Skoda Epiq breaks cover as the brand’s most accessible EV, to arrive in 2025

Skoda Auto has taken the wraps off its most accessible electric offering. The new Skoda Epiq electric SUV arrives as a design study with the final version to arrive in 2025. The Epiq derives its name from the word ‘epiq’ and is about 4.1 metres long, making it a tad shorter than the Skoda Kushaq, while promising a range of 400 km on a single charge. Prices in Europe will be around 25,000 Euros (approx. ₹23 lakh) in the European market.

The Skoda Epiq shares its underpinnings with the Volkswagen ID.2. The exterior adopts the Modern Solid design language, which the company says incorporates smart functionality and practicality together. The front gets the new Tech-Deck Face, which Skoda says is a modern interpretation of the brand’s radiator grille with the gloss black surface hiding the camera and adaptive cruise control radar.

The grille is flanked by new T-shaped LED DRLs with the headlights sporting Matrix LED technology stacked below. The bumper features massive vertical slats, which reminds us of the iconic grille on Jeep SUVs. The shoulder line offers a bold and flat design at the side that adds to the rugged feel of the Skoda Epiq. Add to that the flared wheel arches and the T-shaped LED taillights at the rear.

The cabin on the Skoda Epiq concept shows a clutter-free design with a dual-tone theme. The model gets a two-spoke steering wheel, a 5.3-inch Virtual Cockpit and a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The dashboard features simpler lines with a gloss-black finish running across. Skoda says there will be wireless charging and plenty of open storage areas across the cabin including a boot capacity of up to 490 litres.

The Skoda Epiq concept gets a 5-inch Virtual Cockpit and a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment screen

The Epiq will be able to support bi-directional charging, allowing it to charge devices using the vehicle’s battery. The automaker has not revealed any specifications yet on the electric SUV and we expect the same to be disclosed closer to the launch next year. The Epiq is part of the brand’s EV offensive that includes six electric cars in the coming years. Skoda also has the new Elroq compact electric SUV lined up for debut later this year.

There’s no word on whether Skoda plans to bring the Epiq to India at any point. The automaker though is planning to introduce the Enyaq electric SUV in the country later this year as its first all-electric offering.

